Every profession has its “don’t ask questions” wing.

Cops have the thin blue line. Lawyers have bar-association omertà. Journalists pretend their colleagues don’t make up quotes.

And medicine?

The most tightly protected, least interrogated corner is virology—the lab-coat subclass that enjoys all the authority of physicians without ever having to face the consequences of clinical reality.

ER doctors, who deal with trauma and human suffering up close, suddenly turn reverent when a virologist strolls in with a theory printed out from a spreadsheet. The clinicians defer. The lab theorists dictate.

Why?

Professional self-preservation.

If one part of the medical edifice is shown to be built on sand, the rest fears the entire structure might crumble. So they circle the wagons. They defend the paradigm. They protect the virologists whose speculative models drove policy, panic, and profits during COVID.

That’s why even honest clinicians—people you’d trust in an emergency—insisted on maintaining the illusion of unity. Question the test? You’re anti-science. Question the vaccine? You’re dangerous. Question virology itself? Unthinkable. It became a medical version of Good Cop, Bad Cop: the healer who actually treats patients versus the enforcer who speaks in unfalsifiable abstractions.

And that’s what makes my two songs below—“Good Cop, Bad Cop” and “My Way or the Highway Disease”—such perfect artifacts of the era. The music videos contain the words and mood of that moment when the public finally saw the split personality of the medical system: the clinician who wants to help and the bureaucrat-adjacent enforcer who punishes dissent. COVID put that schizophrenia on display, and people realized the wrong personality was running the show.

The tragedy is that ER doctors didn’t suddenly become gullible; they became cornered. They were told to follow orders, not question premises. Virology became the sacred cow of the entire operation—too fragile to poke, too central to criticize, and too financially lucrative to scrutinize.

So the healer stayed silent.

The enforcer spoke louder.

And the profession pretended it was all one voice.

Epilogue: The Thread Running Through All of It

If you’ve been following my COVID writing—from the deconstruction of “asymptomatic transmission,” to the myth-making around PCR tests, to the theater of ventilator panic, to the stories of mandates, overreach, and coerced compliance—you’ll recognize the same pattern:

A system built on unproven assumptions uses fear to enforce obedience.

Virology provided the script.

Public health provided the stage.

Politicians provided the amplification.

And ordinary doctors, pressured into silence, became the supporting cast.

COVID didn’t create this machinery—it exposed it.

It showed how quickly professional solidarity can turn into professional surrender, and how easily a theoretical science can hijack an entire society when no one inside the system dares to challenge it.

Everything I’ve written about COVID—every analysis, every satirical piece, every narrative, every song—comes back to one core truth:

When a profession stops questioning its own foundations, the public pays the price. We saw that price in lockdowns In mandates.

In ruined careers.

In damaged families.

In medical coercion disguised as medical care.

In the censorship aimed at anyone who said the emperor’s lab coat had no clothes.

This piece is just another chapter in that ongoing record: a reminder that the “experts” who led us off the cliff were never as unquestionable as they claimed—and that the people who insisted on asking questions were never the problem.