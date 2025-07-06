A recent subscriber comment suggested that patriarchy is the root of nearly all global ills. Wars, power-hoarding, economic inequality—blame the men, and while you're at it, burn down their systems.

But if patriarchy was once the problem, The View is proof that matriarchy isn't automatically the solution. In fact, it’s become a full-blown ideological monarchy—a feminized power structure every bit as smug, punitive, and deluded as the old boys’ club it replaced.

Daytime TV used to be soft distraction. The View, once pitched as a place for diverse female perspectives, has morphed into a cackling enforcement arm of the liberal elite, driven by a blend of emotional absolutism, class privilege, and weaponized victimhood. It's the perfect symbol of what modern feminism has become: not a fight for equality, but a rebranding of control with a velvet glove.

Let’s take a tour of the View’s current high priestesses—each a caricature of woke do-goodism gone rogue.

Joy Behar – The Court Jester of Condescension

Behar is the self-proclaimed wisecrack of the table, always ready with a snarky jab about "those people" who dare question the narrative. Her feminism? Purely performative. She’s more interested in scoring cheap laughs at the expense of middle America than confronting the deep class divides or state overreach the left once cared about. When the government told people to muzzle up and take their jabs, Joy Behar didn’t ask questions—she asked why you hadn’t complied yet.

She represents liberalism as status signaling: “We’re smart, you’re dumb. Shut up and trust the experts.”

Whoopi Goldberg – The Disoriented Oracle

Once a cultural icon with genuine edge, Whoopi has drifted into incoherent mumbling about race, gender, and whatever else gets her applause from the blue-check crowd. She’ll defend due process when it suits her allies, then call for cancellation at the first whiff of dissent from someone outside the ideological safe zone.

Her feminism is less about women’s rights and more about maintaining ideological purity, regardless of the contradictions. She once claimed the Holocaust “wasn’t about race,” showing that even woke royalty can butcher history when trying too hard to reframe everything through a 2020s lens.

Sunny Hostin – The Prosecutor of Wrongthink

Sunny represents the movement's moral absolutist. Her tone is polished, lawyerly—but don’t be fooled. She sees the world through a rigid hierarchy of oppressions and believes anyone outside her worldview is suspect. Her feminism demands obedience to intersectional doctrine. If you're a woman who votes Republican? You're an enemy of women.

To Sunny, nuance is betrayal. She’s the face of therapeutic authoritarianism—delivered with a concerned frown and a sharpened knife.

Alyssa Farah Griffin – The Token Turncoat

Supposedly the “conservative,” Alyssa is there to provide the illusion of balance. In reality, she serves as the ritual sacrifice—a former Trump staffer who now spends her airtime apologizing for once having a thought outside the hive mind. She's feminism's version of the prodigal daughter: useful only so long as she repents publicly and regularly.

She illustrates that modern feminism tolerates dissent—as long as it surrenders first.

Sara Haines – The Passive-Aggressive Moderate

Haines floats somewhere in the lukewarm middle—smiling, nodding, occasionally raising a question, but never rocking the boat. She’s the kind of feminist who thinks inclusivity means letting men into women’s sports and calling it progress. She’s there to soften the edges of the show’s dogma, but not challenge it in any meaningful way.

Her presence reassures suburban wine moms that everything’s reasonable—while the machine keeps grinding on.

What The View Really Represents

Let’s be clear: The View isn't about women. It’s about ideology dressed up as female empowerment, where emotionalism trumps logic and dissent is rebranded as “hate.” It’s compassion turned cultish, promoting open borders, blind trust in government, and gender dogma—all under the guise of protecting the vulnerable.

Had Kamala Harris—a product of this worldview—won the presidency outright, we’d be looking at unchecked immigration, endless identity-based policymaking, and a deepening of the therapeutic state. For all of Trump’s faults—and they are real—his unapologetically masculine energy was a necessary correction to the soft totalitarianism that The View now mainstreams daily.

The irony? These women believe they're smashing the patriarchy. But they’ve simply recreated it in drag—ideological thuggery with better lighting.

Feminism Has Become What It Once Opposed

The View is a broadcast from the frontline of the new feminism—one that’s less about equality and more about cultural dominance, driven by emotional certainty and moral one-upmanship. It preaches “care,” but demands compliance. It claims to support women, but only if they think and vote correctly.

If patriarchy was once about silencing half the population, The View is about silencing the other half now—and calling it progress.

Let’s not trade one set of blinders for another. Let’s tear them all off.