Remember when satire used to challenge power?

Not so long ago, comedians stood at the cultural barricades, poking fun at politicians, media hypocrisy, and corporate overreach. Today? We’re left with a disturbing memory: Stephen Colbert doing a Broadway-style musical number… with dancing syringes.

Yes, that actually happened.

At the height of COVID hysteria, Colbert didn’t just signal his vaccine virtue—he tap-danced it. Literally. In one of the more surreal moments of the pandemic's media circus, the late-night host starred in a cringeworthy segment called “The Vax-Scene,” featuring singing, dancing, anthropomorphized syringes and a studio audience clapping like extras in a pharmaceutical-themed North Korean talent show.

It wasn’t parody. It wasn’t satire. It was a glorified PSA in a glitter suit.

From Subversive to Spokesmodel

There was a time when Stephen Colbert stood out. On The Colbert Report, he skewered media narratives and mocked power with sharp wit and faux-conservative irony. But when he moved to network TV—becoming the face of CBS’s sanitized late-night lineup—something changed.

Gone was the sly mocker of groupthink. In his place emerged a network-compliant apostle of the "New Normal." Whether it was masking, lockdowns, or—yes—vaccines, Colbert didn’t question the narrative. He enshrined it.

The “Vax-Scene” number wasn’t a comedic jab. It was an actual jab, minus the needle.

Faith-Based Medicine… or Just Faith in Power?

Some have pointed to Colbert’s Catholicism to explain his embrace of pandemic orthodoxy. But that’s a red herring. While the Catholic Church broadly endorsed vaccination as a communal good, it didn’t demand musical worship of mRNA.

Colbert’s real religion isn’t Catholicism. It’s Establishmentism.

He’s a high priest in the Church of Institutional Consensus, where the sacraments include corporate media, D.C. bureaucrats, and a little something called “trusting the science”—even when the science turns out to be a PR campaign.

Late-Night Liturgy: Sermons in Sketch Form

Let’s be honest: Colbert’s COVID-era comedy was not comedy. It was liturgical theater, complete with moral instruction and ritual performance. Fauci became a kind of televangelist. Dissenters were cast as heretics. And the studio audience? A cult choir clapping on cue.

In this strange new orthodoxy, questioning a rushed, liability-free pharmaceutical product was framed as blasphemy. Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel—they all delivered sermons dressed as skits. The punchlines were just packaging.

Follow the Money—And the Sponsors

If you’re wondering why Colbert & Co. went full Pharma Follies, look no further than the commercial breaks. Big Pharma was the biggest sponsor in the pandemic era. Ads for vaccines, boosters, and adjacent medical products saturated the networks. If Colbert’s tap-dancing syringes felt like an ad—it’s because they practically were.

When satire becomes corporate messaging, it's no longer comedy. It’s a marketing department in a sequin jacket.

The Final Gag

Stephen Colbert once pretended to be part of the system so he could expose its absurdities. Now he is the system. He didn’t just toe the line—he jazz-handed across it.

The tragedy isn’t just that it was unfunny. The tragedy is how many people thought it was comedy, when it was really just compliance with a soundtrack.