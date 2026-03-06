Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
2h

Not jus' Warshington State--in NY all the eldercare facilities--includin' my Ma's assisted livin'--get the Vaccine Van--whoopee! (not). The facile-itty sends out celebratory notices ta all residents a good 6 weeks before--hooray! ye won't need a trip ta yer dokturds ta git 'cher flu an' covid shots! Sign up--spaces limited! The van's only here one day! My Ma knew NOT ta sign up... but many did. Shortly thereafter lotta trips ta the hoss-spit-all... some didn't come back! (Not b/c dead--tho' a few've them too--mostly b/c they, say, fainted 'er got sick, fell, broke a hip, didn't recover...etc). These V-Buses are not like the "Furthur" bus but they sho' nuff contain a Merry Band of Pranksters... deadly ones! (Not sure how LONG this has been a thang in NYSchtate as Ma is "new" ta "the elderCARE oxymoronic system")

Reply
Share
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
2h

Vaccine Vans are the latest vaccination vanity.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture