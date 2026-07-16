The latest Democratic Socialist platform is built upon a vision of society that sounds compassionate and idealistic. It promises affordable housing, wealth redistribution, reduced policing, expanded social services, and justice for those it considers historically oppressed. These goals are presented as the logical path toward a more equal society. Few people would argue against reducing poverty or helping those who have suffered genuine discrimination. The problem is not the desire for justice. The problem is that behind many of these policies lies a profoundly unrealistic understanding of human nature.

At the heart of modern Democratic Socialism is the belief that people are largely products of their environment. Crime, violence, and social disorder are viewed primarily as consequences of inequality, racism, colonialism, capitalism, or historical oppression. If enough wealth is redistributed and enough government programs are created to “level the playing field,” the reasoning goes, then crime will naturally decline because its underlying causes will have been eliminated. Once the so-called oppressed are finally made whole, society will supposedly become both more peaceful and more equitable.

This vision rests upon an assumption that is rarely stated openly but seems to animate much of the movement. It assumes that human beings are basically good, that serious criminality is largely a response to social conditions, and that those who commit violent acts are themselves primarily victims of larger systems of oppression. Personal responsibility becomes secondary. Structural explanations become primary. The existence of genuinely predatory people—individuals who manipulate, exploit, or enjoy harming others—is often minimized or ignored altogether.

History offers a far less optimistic picture. Every civilization has had to confront the uncomfortable reality that some people prey upon others regardless of economic circumstances. Poverty can certainly contribute to crime, but it does not explain serial killers, organized crime, terrorism, sadism, domestic violence, or ideological fanaticism. Likewise, wealth does not eliminate corruption or exploitation. Human beings are capable of remarkable compassion, but they are also capable of extraordinary cruelty. Any political philosophy that acknowledges only one side of human nature is bound to make dangerous mistakes.

This optimistic view helps explain why some Democratic Socialist politicians advocate policies that many Americans find astonishing. Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, for example, has spoken favorably about dramatically reducing the role of armed police. Such proposals seem to rest on the belief that violence can largely be prevented by changing social conditions rather than by maintaining a strong deterrent against those who would commit violent crimes. That optimism is admirable until one imagines becoming the victim of a home invasion, an armed robbery, or a violent assault. At that point, theories about structural inequality quickly collide with the reality that some people are simply dangerous.

The same pattern appears in other areas of progressive politics. Some LGBTQ activists express solidarity with organizations or movements whose own governing ideologies have shown profound hostility toward homosexuality. It is difficult to reconcile the belief that Hamas or similar Islamist movements are simply resisting oppression with the fact that these same organizations have long embraced beliefs fundamentally incompatible with Western concepts of gay rights. The assumption seems to be that shared political causes somehow override deeply held ideological differences. History suggests otherwise.

The same naiveté can be seen in the willingness of politicians such as Zohran Mamdani and his protégé Michael Chevalier to associate with or seek political support from individuals who have praised or justified the October 7 massacre. Whatever one’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, praising the deliberate murder of civilians crosses a profound moral line. Yet some activists appear unable—or unwilling—to distinguish between legitimate criticism of Israeli policy and apologetics for terrorism. Once again, the worldview seems to divide humanity into permanent oppressors and permanent victims, making it difficult to recognize that those claiming victimhood are themselves capable of committing horrific acts.

My own suspicion is that something deeper may be operating beneath this ideology. Consciously, many Democratic Socialists sincerely believe that redistributing wealth and correcting historical injustices will reduce resentment and social conflict. Unconsciously, however, I wonder whether there is also a reluctance to acknowledge the existence of genuine evil. It is psychologically more comforting to believe that violent criminals, terrorists, and predators are merely products of unfortunate circumstances than to accept that some individuals make profoundly evil choices regardless of their environment. If all violence can be explained by oppression, then removing oppression becomes the universal solution. Unfortunately, history has never cooperated with that theory.

The French Revolution offers one of history’s clearest warnings. It began with lofty ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Those ideals quickly gave way to the Reign of Terror, during which many of the revolution’s own architects were swallowed by the very mob they had helped unleash. Yesterday’s oppressed became tomorrow’s oppressors almost overnight. The same tragic pattern repeated itself in the Russian Revolution. Lenin promised liberation from exploitation. Stalin ultimately created one of the most brutal police states in human history, eliminating not only perceived enemies but countless loyal revolutionaries who believed they were helping build a just society. Revolutionary movements have repeatedly demonstrated that power does not purify human nature. It merely changes who possesses it.

This is perhaps the greatest weakness in the Democratic Socialist worldview. It assumes that resentment disappears once wealth is redistributed and historical grievances are addressed. But history teaches something different. Human beings compete for power, status, influence, and ideology regardless of economic equality. The oppressed are fully capable of becoming oppressors. Victimhood confers no moral immunity. Justice requires institutions capable of restraining dangerous individuals no matter what cause they claim to represent.

None of this means that poverty should be ignored or that genuine injustice does not exist. Society should strive to reduce unnecessary suffering and expand opportunity wherever possible. But compassion without realism becomes sentimentality, and sentimentality can become dangerous when translated into public policy. A government that refuses to recognize evil because it is committed to believing everyone is fundamentally good will eventually fail in its first obligation: protecting innocent people from those who would harm them.

The Democratic Socialist vision begins with admirable intentions. Its fatal flaw is that it asks us to believe that changing economic arrangements will fundamentally change human nature. History—from the French Revolution to Stalin’s Soviet Union and countless other revolutionary movements—suggests precisely the opposite. Human nature remains stubbornly constant, and any political philosophy that forgets that lesson risks repeating history’s darkest mistakes.