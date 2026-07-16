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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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Wonderful article, well thought out as usual. Even though I'm human, it is like watching a movie with humans accepting the most egregious things and not even knowing that they are. Psychopaths dominate the world's population you know why? Because they have designed a money system that siphons the money upstream, to them. They also designed a hierarchical system so that they are assured of staying on top. And a standardization system that ensures everyone go through their gatekeepers. Yet the general population totally accepts it all. It's the money system and hierarchy that are the root of the problems. Humans don't battle for power, it's men who do. All the people you cited are men not women. Women don't collect guns either even though we can. We're just not interested in the same things, in destructive things like most men are. Not all, granted. There are many good men who are caught in the crosshairs of patriarchy just like women, children and animals. It really needs to be upgraded to "peerness" and banks need to go. We don't need third parties anymore. We need a system that makes the terrain unfavorable for psychopaths so they cannot be at the top anymore. And the rewards and incentives must go to those who care for others and for the earth. That's easy to do. We need to discuss differences that we can make in our lives even though the psychopaths have got us all in knots. There are very simple things we can do to make the world safe for everyone. The very first thing we must do is be totally against any intentional killing of our own kind. We need to come up with better ways of solving things because killing the bad guys only makes them more surreptitious and crafty and hide in plain sight. That's where we're at right now but when you catch on to their gig, it tends to fizzle. Nonetheless, we need to design new money systems and new peer-based systems instead of hierarchical ones. This is not hard to do, the hardest thing is finding others who have the will to change.

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