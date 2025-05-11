Note to Readers:

No one today seriously defends Nazi Germany or Imperial Japan. And yet, the Allied response to those regimes included actions that killed massive numbers of civilians—100,000 in the firebombing of Dresden, hundreds of thousands in Tokyo and Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Were those deaths tragic? Absolutely. But they were also understood—rightly or wrongly—as part of the brutal reality of defeating enemies who embedded themselves among civilians and fought to the bitter end.

Civilian casualties are always tragic. But only the willfully naive believe they are avoidable when totalitarian or terroristic forces use civilian populations as shields—after all, those actors don’t care about innocent lives, only the propaganda value and strategic advantage gained from hiding behind them.

Keep this in mind as you read the following essay: it’s easy to fall into the trap of minimizing evil by assuming that civilian suffering in war is always avoidable. Believing there’s a “clean” way to fight enemies who hide behind civilians is part of the very moral confusion this essay aims to expose. Don’t make that mistake.

“Against stupidity we are defenseless.”

— Dietrich Bonhoeffer

In the eyes of theologian and Nazi resister Dietrich Bonhoeffer, stupidity was not merely a lack of intelligence. It was something far more insidious: a moral and spiritual failure, a surrender of independent thought in the face of social pressure or authoritarian rule. “Stupid people,” he wrote, “cannot be reasoned with. Facts that contradict their prejudgment simply need not be believed.” Sound familiar?

We are living in a time when Bonhoeffer’s warning reads less like philosophy and more like prophecy.

Across American universities, students and faculty now proudly chant slogans in support of Hamas—an organization that openly calls for the destruction of Israel and the establishment of a theocratic regime. Many of these same students would be jailed, tortured, or executed under that regime’s rule, but that irony is lost on them. They are not, for the most part, malicious. They are stupid in Bonhoeffer’s sense: unable to recognize danger, impervious to contradiction, and obedient to the ideological current that surrounds them. Their slogans aren’t arguments—they’re shields, protecting them from cognitive dissonance and moral clarity.

And history has seen this kind of blindness before.

Before World War II, America was teeming with German apologists and pacifists who insisted that Hitler didn’t pose a real threat. The America First Committee, supported by celebrities and politicians alike, argued that engagement would be worse than inaction—even as Nazi Germany crushed dissidents, annexed neighbors, and built concentration camps. They weren’t evil. They were naïve. They believed peace could be preserved through silence. They were, in a word, stupid.

The most tragic example? Neville Chamberlain, who returned from Munich waving his “peace for our time” paper after handing Czechoslovakia to Hitler. It wasn’t treason—it was delusion. Chamberlain couldn’t grasp that Hitler didn’t share his moral framework. And he couldn't imagine evil taking the form of a smiling diplomat.

Fast-forward to 2020. Once again, a frightened public yielded to centralized power. The COVID-19 era revealed just how many people were ready to outsource their moral responsibility to “the experts.” Mandates, lockdowns, and forced injections were accepted without question—and often cheered on.

How many friends, neighbors, and colleagues refused to ask the most basic questions? Why were the goalposts always moving? Why was natural immunity ignored? Why were dissenters censored instead of debated?

Many still cling to the illusion that it was all for their safety. But Bonhoeffer would likely see it another way: not malice, but stupidity. The kind that enables authoritarianism—not by demanding it, but by failing to resist it.

Here’s what makes Bonhoeffer’s warning so urgent: you can fight evil when you recognize it. But stupidity is a fog—it obscures evil, excuses it, sometimes even defends it. “The stupid person is often stubborn,” Bonhoeffer warned, “and when irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack.”

We’re seeing it now. Not just in historical revisionism and mob rule on campuses—but in the cultural memory-holing of COVID authoritarianism, and the continued demonization of those who dared to resist. The frightening truth is this: tyrants don't need everyone to be evil. They just need enough people to be blind.

Whether it’s the starry-eyed peacenik of 1938, the virtue-signaling undergrad in 2024, or the well-meaning neighbor who applauded as businesses were shuttered and dissent was censored—what links them is not malice, but a fatal moral fog.

Bonhoeffer was right. Stupidity may be the most underestimated force in history.