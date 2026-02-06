Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3h

POTUS Trump did a wonderful thing by allowing the FDA to authorize the covid mRNA shots on his watch and POTUS Trump’s boss, Bibi N, did a wonderful thing by allowing his and POTUS Trump's idol, Albert Bourla, to be awarded a Genesis Prize. The more Americans there are who take the shots, the more it will cleanse the global gene pool.

Reply
Share
2 replies
John W.'s avatar
John W.
1h

Recall that during many months we were told the jab stops transmission. Yet even during those many months, those who opted to not get the jab were demonized as if they were a threat to those who received the jab. How logical is that?

An amazing read is: VACCINES, AMEN by Aaron Siri.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Vaccines+Amen+Aaron+Sirri&i=stripbooks&crid=1P8VBZNS8V30I&sprefix=Vaccines+Amen+Aaron+Sirri%2Cbooks%2C191&ref=nb_sb_noss

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture