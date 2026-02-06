The unvaccinated were not invented during COVID—but COVID is when scapegoating them became explicit, aggressive, and publicly normalized.

Before that, vaccine resistance existed largely at the margins. It was tolerated as eccentric, occasionally fined, sometimes mocked—but rarely treated as an existential threat. That changed the moment mass compliance became politically necessary.

Once people began refusing at scale, refusal itself had to be reframed. Not as skepticism. Not as caution. But as danger.

That reframing is the story.

Before COVID: Resistance Without Ritualized Hatred

Historically, vaccine resistance emerged alongside compulsory vaccination itself. In the 19th century, smallpox mandates produced protests, fines, and imprisonment. Resistance was common, but it was treated as civil disobedience, not moral monstrosity.

Even into the late 20th century, parents who delayed or refused vaccines were viewed as misguided or stubborn—not enemies of society. They might be pressured, but they were not publicly vilified. No nightly broadcasts accused them of killing their neighbors. No celebrities demanded their exclusion from public life.

What was missing was a crisis that required total compliance.

COVID supplied it.

COVID: When Scapegoating Went Prime Time

During COVID, the unvaccinated were no longer treated as people making a medical choice. They were presented as saboteurs—obstacles to national recovery, walking threats whose very presence endangered others.

This was not fringe rhetoric. It was mainstream media.

Don Lemon went on national television to argue that the unvaccinated should be shamed, blamed, and pressured until they complied. He openly framed them as responsible for prolonging lockdowns and deaths.

Howard Stern went further, stating plainly that people who refused vaccination should be forced, dismissed their bodily autonomy outright, and mocked objections as childish. There was no ambiguity: compliance was moral; refusal was contemptible.

These were not outliers. They were expressing a consensus that had already hardened inside institutions. Media figures merely said out loud what policy was enforcing quietly.

The unvaccinated were blamed for:

hospital strain

variants

ongoing restrictions

deaths—often without evidence

This continued even after it became clear that vaccination did not prevent transmission.

The narrative no longer depended on facts. It depended on obedience.

Contagion Theory, Stripped to Its Function

Contagion theory does not need to be false to be abused. It only needs to be simplified and moralized.

During COVID, it was reduced to a blunt rule:

If you refuse, you endanger others.

That single claim did enormous work. It:

erased individual risk assessment

converted refusal into harm

justified exclusion, firing, and denial of care

made punishment feel righteous

Once that move was accepted, evidence became optional. Breakthrough infections, asymptomatic spread, and transmission by the vaccinated were treated as inconveniences, not contradictions.

Contagion theory stopped functioning as a model and became a cudgel—used to shut down debate, not advance understanding.

Why the Evidence Question Could Never Be Allowed

Here is the key point COVID made unavoidable:

If vaccination were unquestionably superior across overall health outcomes, comparative evidence would be welcomed.

Instead, it is treated as radioactive.

True vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated comparisons—looking not at single diseases but total health—threaten the moral certainty mandates require. And when such comparisons appear, the response is not engagement. It is suppression.

This is the core allegation in the RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Suppression, Not Absence

The problem is not that vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated studies don’t exist.

It’s that they are not allowed to stand.

When pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas published outcome data comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children in his practice, the reaction was immediate and punitive. His license was suspended. His study was attacked procedurally. The paper was retracted under pressure—without findings of fraud or fabrication.

No large counter-study was produced. No competing dataset disproved his results.

The message was unmistakable: the comparison itself was forbidden.

The RICO case argues this is not accidental but systemic—that professional bodies coordinate standards, journal pressure, and licensing enforcement to ensure that evidence threatening universal vaccination never survives.

That allegation fits the pattern.

Why Scapegoating Became Necessary

If you cannot permit the data, you must control the narrative.

Once COVID revealed that compliance could not be achieved through persuasion alone, the system reached for moral force. The unvaccinated became the necessary villain—useful precisely because they refused to disappear.

Their continued existence posed an unbearable question:

What if refusal is not reckless? What if outcomes are not worse? What if the story is more complicated?

Rather than answer those questions, institutions answered with punishment—and media figures supplied the chorus.

The Shift That Should Not Be Forgotten

Before COVID, refusing a vaccine might get you criticized.

After COVID, it could get you fired, banned, denied care, or publicly vilified.

That shift matters. It marks the moment medicine crossed from recommendation into enforcement, from evidence into ideology.

The unvaccinated were not scapegoated because they were wrong. They were scapegoated because they would not comply—and because the system could not tolerate the uncertainty they represented.

The RICO lawsuit does not arise from nowhere. It arises from decades of suppressed comparison, brought into the open by a crisis that made coercion visible.

The question now is not whether that system was justified.

The question is whether a medical establishment that cannot tolerate comparison, consent, or dissent can still plausibly call itself scientific.

History tends to answer that question the same way—once the scapegoating phase is over.