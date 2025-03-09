The Art of Compliance: How the Creative Class Fell in Line

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, cancel culture had already established itself as a powerful force in public discourse, particularly in the arts. It began as a tool of ideological policing, ensuring that dissenters from the prevailing progressive orthodoxy were ostracized, deplatformed, and, in some cases, economically ruined. But when the pandemic struck, something remarkable happened: the arts, traditionally a haven for free expression, became a vanguard for allopathic medicine’s rigid doctrines. Instead of questioning, critiquing, and rebelling—core artistic principles—the creative class largely became the enforcers of a singular narrative, demonizing those who dissented. This unlikely marriage of cancel culture, the arts, and allopathic medicine was emboldened by a broader embrace of authoritarianism that defined the COVID years.

A Culture of Compliance

Historically, artists and performers occupied a unique role in society. They were the skeptics, the subversives, the ones who called out power when it overstepped. Yet, during the pandemic, much of the arts community abandoned this tradition in favor of blind allegiance to the dictates of government health agencies, pharmaceutical corporations, and legacy media. Actors, musicians, and writers who had once celebrated rebellion against “The Man” suddenly became its most enthusiastic foot soldiers.

Rather than questioning the rushed and experimental nature of the COVID-19 vaccines, the censorship of alternative treatments, or the draconian lockdowns that crippled economies and devastated mental health, the artistic world championed these measures. Musicians performed at vaccine rollout concerts, Broadway demanded proof of vaccination while excluding the unjabbed, and Hollywood figures took to social media to castigate anyone who dared challenge the prevailing orthodoxy. Far from a space for open dialogue, the arts became an echo chamber where only one viewpoint was allowed: absolute faith in the state-sanctioned narrative.

Allopathic Medicine as a New Religion

At the heart of this shift was the rise of allopathic medicine—an approach that prioritizes pharmaceutical and surgical interventions over holistic and preventative care—as an unquestionable dogma. The pandemic provided the perfect opportunity for allopathic medicine to assert itself not just as the dominant healthcare model but as an ideological framework from which no deviation was tolerated.

Historically, many artists had been drawn to alternative and integrative medicine, exploring holistic approaches that emphasized wellness beyond pharmaceuticals. Yet, during the COVID era, any such discussion was ridiculed and dismissed as “misinformation.” Natural immunity, lifestyle factors, and repurposed generic drugs became taboo topics, despite emerging evidence supporting their role in managing the disease. The arts, instead of pushing back against this narrowing of discourse, actively helped enforce it.

By embracing the dogma of allopathic medicine, artists positioned themselves as gatekeepers of acceptable discourse. Celebrities used their platforms to pressure the public into compliance, branding those who raised concerns as selfish, ignorant, or dangerous. Instead of fostering debate, the creative class became an auxiliary of the medical-industrial complex, functioning as its propaganda arm.

The Weaponization of Cancel Culture

Cancel culture had already been a dominant force in the arts, but the pandemic supercharged its application. Those who questioned lockdowns, vaccine mandates, or the suppression of alternative viewpoints were not merely disagreed with—they were exiled.

Musicians who refused to comply with vaccine mandates found themselves unable to tour. Comedians who dared to joke about the absurdities of pandemic restrictions were deplatformed. Actors who expressed skepticism about mask mandates or questioned the safety of mRNA vaccines saw their careers evaporate overnight. The arts world, once a bastion of free expression, became a brutal enforcer of a new, science-adjacent authoritarianism.

One of the most glaring examples was the response to figures like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, who dared to speak out against mandates and coercion. These legendary musicians, who had spent decades building their careers on a spirit of rebellion, were suddenly treated as pariahs. The same industry that had once celebrated anti-establishment voices now demanded total submission to the new biomedical order.

The most insidious aspect of this cancel culture was that it wasn’t driven solely by government edicts—it was largely self-enforced by the cultural elite. Artists policed each other, ensuring that dissent was crushed before it could gain traction. This internal censorship created a chilling effect, where even those who harbored private doubts about the official narrative remained silent out of fear for their careers.

Authoritarianism in the Name of Safety

Underlying this entire phenomenon was an unprecedented embrace of authoritarianism, all justified under the banner of “public health.” Governments imposed lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine passports with little regard for civil liberties, and the arts world cheered them on. What was once the domain of the dissident became the domain of the enforcer.

The psychological mechanism was simple: fear. When people are afraid, they are more willing to accept authoritarian measures in exchange for the illusion of safety. The arts, instead of dispelling this fear with critical thinking and storytelling, amplified it. Musicians wrote songs about “staying home to save lives,” Broadway produced COVID-era plays that glorified compliance, and Hollywood churned out pandemic-themed films that painted skeptics as villains.

This dynamic was not accidental. Governments and corporate interests understood the power of the arts in shaping public perception, and they leveraged it accordingly. Funding flowed toward projects that reinforced the official narrative, while those that challenged it found themselves ostracized or financially strangled.

The Long-Term Consequences

The repercussions of this unholy alliance are still unfolding. Trust in institutions, particularly in medicine and the media, has plummeted. Many artists who participated in the enforcement of pandemic policies are now grappling with the realization that they were complicit in a coercive regime.

The damage to the credibility of the arts as a space for free expression may be long-lasting. Audiences have become increasingly skeptical of an industry that so readily abandoned its principles in favor of ideological conformity. The question now is whether artists will reclaim their role as challengers of power or whether they will remain forever bound to the dictates of allopathic authoritarianism.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

If the arts are to regain their integrity, they must confront the mistakes of the COVID years head-on. There must be an acknowledgment of the censorship, coercion, and complicity that defined this era. True art challenges, provokes, and questions—it does not serve as a mouthpiece for state-sanctioned narratives.

The COVID years revealed a fundamental truth: cancel culture, the arts, and allopathic medicine became unlikely bedfellows, all empowered by the creeping authoritarianism of the time. If society is to move forward, it must reject this model of enforced compliance and return to an era where creativity thrives on questioning rather than conformity. Only then can the arts reclaim their rightful place as defenders of truth, rather than enforcers of the regime.

