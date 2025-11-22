Turfseer’s Newsletter

Warrior1's avatar
3h

Fantastic realism… who knew!? Great editorial! The Post could learn of few things from you:)

Simon Baddeley
4hEdited

Ukraine has survived great butcher's bills - the holodomor especially. But the USSR's casualties during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) on its Eastern Front were approximately 27 million killed - 8.7 million military deaths and 19 million civilian deaths, caused by combat, starvation, disease, and massacres. The Soviet Union's total losses were the highest of any nation in World War II. Of course these deaths included the ancestors of today's Ukrainian citizens, but a nation that has 'absorbed' death on this scale will not back off while current - tho' unconfirmed - stats for Russia are 'only' around a million.

