The New York Post’s recent editorial on the proposed Ukraine peace plan—drafted by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff—paints the deal as a diplomatic capitulation: a package that “asks almost nothing of Russia” while forcing Kyiv to accept painful concessions. In that framing, the deal is a near-total surrender, a lopsided list of demands that Zelensky could never sign without political suicide.

It’s a dramatic narrative.

It’s also detached from the strategic and political realities Ukraine now faces.

Below, I outline the peace plan, the pushback against it, and—crucially—the two facts the editorial avoids:

(1) the depth of Ukraine’s internal corruption crisis, and

(2) the strategic imbalance underscored by Trump’s recent observation that Russia “holds all the cards.”

What’s in the Plan

The proposed agreement includes:

Ukraine permanently ceding the entire Donbas.

A formal pledge never to join NATO.

A reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces from ~900,000 to ~600,000.

Full wartime amnesty for both sides, wiping out future war-crimes cases.

Russia’s concession?

To drop its ambition to conquer all of Ukraine.

Washington officials present this as a significant climb-down by Moscow. Critics call it cosmetic.

The Editorial Outrage

The Post characterizes the plan as a “no-win scenario” for Kyiv because:

It rewards Russian territorial gains.

It restricts Ukraine’s future security posture.

It removes NATO as an option forever.

It absolves Russia of legal consequences.

And it hands Putin parts of Ukraine his army still hasn’t fully secured.

Their central argument: A peace based on concessions invites more aggression later.

This is, in essence, the idealist position—rooted in the belief that Ukraine still has leverage.

Kyiv’s Private Signals vs. Public Denials

According to U.S. officials, Rustem Umerov—head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council—gave “positive feedback” on the plan, even suggesting the full-amnesty provision himself. Hours later, he publicly denied endorsing any such proposal.

This contradiction isn’t mysterious.

It reflects the impossible political situation Zelensky faces:

The Ukrainian government may quietly accept the logic of the deal, but cannot publicly acknowledge how weak their negotiating position has become.

Political survival demands the performance of strength, even when reality is pointing elsewhere.

Reality Check #1: Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal Is Not a Footnote

The editorial pretends Ukraine is still the glowing model-democracy that Western governments marketed from 2022 to 2024. But today’s headlines say otherwise.

The current corruption scandal is not a minor hiccup—it has engulfed the inner circle.

One of Zelensky’s top advisers has already fled to Israel, triggering speculation about what he knew and why departure suddenly seemed the safer option.

Billions in aid are unaccounted for.

Arms have vanished.

Contracts were padded and skimmed.

And key officials are scrambling for exits.

For a government that survived on Western public relations, this is an existential blow.

The myth of “incorruptible Ukrainian democracy” was always brittle—but now it’s shattered.

Zelensky knows this.

Washington knows this.

And Moscow definitely knows this.

A government rocked by internal scandal does not negotiate from strength.

Reality Check #2: Russia Really Does Hold the Cards — and Trump’s Not Wrong

When Trump recently remarked that “Russia holds all the cards,” he was describing the situation as it exists now, not invoking old Cold War clichés. And whether one loves or hates Trump, that observation is uncomfortably accurate.

Russia has:

More territory than it had in 2021.

A much larger industrial and military base.

A population and leadership willing to absorb losses Ukraine cannot match.

Strategic positions Ukraine lacks the manpower, air power, or ammunition to retake.

A battlefield momentum that continues eroding Kyiv’s leverage with each passing month.

This isn’t triumphalism—it’s arithmetic.

A country losing territory does not dictate terms.

A country dependent on foreign aid cannot demand ultimatums.

Ukraine is exhausted.

Russia is not.

That’s why the peace plan looks skewed:

It reflects the battlefield as it is, not as Western editorial boards want it to be.

Why the Editorial’s “Why Would Kyiv Accept This?” Is the Wrong Question

The better question is:

What realistic alternative does Kyiv have?

The West is wavering on funding.

Public opinion in Europe is thinning.

Corruption scandals are detonating one after another.

Ukraine’s manpower pool is depleted.

Russia is not collapsing economically or militarily, no matter how many op-eds insisted it would.

At some point, a war ends not because everyone is satisfied, but because one side can no longer pay the price of continuing it.

Ukraine has reached that point.

My Take: This Peace Plan Reflects the End of the “Kyiv Will Win Big” Fantasy

The Post frames the plan as a humiliating sellout.

But humiliation isn’t the metric—survival is.

Ukraine cannot:

retake the Donbas,

join NATO without risking a continent-wide war,

prosecute Russian officials who will never face a courtroom,

or rebuild without ending the conflict first.

Calling concessions “appeasement” is a rhetorical luxury for people who will never fight or pay for the war.

Calling concessions “inevitable” is simply acknowledging reality.

Ukraine will accept a deal like this not because it wants to—

but because it has no leverage left to reject it.

This peace plan is not generous, balanced, or idealistic.

It’s simply the first proposal shaped by the truth rather than the myth.