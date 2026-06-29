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Lisa Brown
Jun 29

Tony is a wanker too

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Baldmichael
Jun 29Edited

Keir Starmer is bad but Tony Bliar is far worse.

P.S. I prefer to call Keir Starmer a plonker after 'Only fools and horses', a TV series in the UK.

https://baldmichael.substack.com/p/keir-starmer-british-politician-and?utm_source=publication-search

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