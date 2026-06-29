Let's celebrate the resignation of Keir Starmer with this wonderful song. Bye-bye, Keir! We will remember you as the biggest wanker of all UK leaders, Keir. Donald Trump and his band are performing this wonderful song for your pleasure.



Keir Starmer is a Wanker – a viral-style political parody song mocking the UK's most controversial Prime Minister. Featuring Donald Trump and his band: JD Vance on guitar and vocals, Pete Hegset on bass and vocals, and Marco Rubio on drums, this satirical music video takes aim at censorship, immigration policy, free speech restrictions, and the Labour government's leadership.



A funny and provocative political anthem for anyone following the latest debates about Britain, Labour Party policies, immigration, free speech, and the future of the UK.



Political satire intended for entertainment purposes.



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