Part I: The Folktale Chronicle

As recorded by dubious scribes who may or may not have been on Pfizer’s payroll.

Chapter I: The Arrival of Lady Lizbeth of the 1/1024th Tribe

Long ago, upon the shores of Tsenacommacah, there arrived not John Smith, but Lady Lizbeth Warren, who insisted she was “1/1024th Powhatan.” She carried not a musket, nor beads for trade, but scrolls bearing the seal of the mighty Guild of Big Pharma.

“Lo,” cried Lady Lizbeth, “I have traveled across the sea to teach thee the sacred ritual of inoculation! For verily, nature’s immune system is but a crude wigwam compared to the shining longhouses of Merck and Moderna.”

The Powhatan, confused, wondered why a pale stranger carried a pouch filled with needles and stock options.

Chapter II: The Ceremony of Many Shots

In the clearing, Lady Lizbeth declared a great festival. She erected a tall totem pole, carved not with eagles or bears, but with syringes pointing skyward.

“All must gather and receive the holy jab,” she intoned. “For the Oracle of the CDC hath spoken. Refusal shall banish thee to the edge of the village, where thou mayest not barter maize nor attend the powwow.”

The braves muttered among themselves:

“Strange is this pale-faced sister, who claims kinship yet demands tribute in booster shots. Our crops need rain, not mandates.”

But Lady Lizbeth offered trinkets—government stipends and wooden coins called “stimulus checks”—and many were persuaded.

Chapter III: The Great Debate

When one elder questioned, “Hast thou proof of safety?” Lizbeth thundered:

“Dost thou not trust the sacred science? Behold my parchments! They are peer-reviewed by the very same brethren who invented the trials.”

The elder replied, “But thy parchments all say: Results pending.”

To this, Lady Lizbeth scowled, “Silence, denier! Thy speech is misinformation. Prepare to be fact-checked by the Royal Facebook Scribes.”

Chapter IV: Pocohantas Redefined

And so it came to pass that the legend of Pocohantas was rewritten. No longer the maiden who bridged two worlds, but Lady Lizbeth, patron saint of patents and pharmaceutical profits.

In murals, she was painted not saving John Smith, but saving quarterly earnings reports. The Powhatan called her “She-Who-Vaccinates-Without-Consent,” though in the official colonial records she was remembered simply as the people’s champion.

Epilogue

Some say Lady Lizbeth still wanders the woods, offering boosters to chipmunks and squirrels, whispering promises of herd immunity. Others claim she vanished into the Great Lobby of Washington, where the fires of Pharma burn eternal.

But all agree: the true history of Pocohantas was less about rivers and romance, and more about mandates, money, and a curious woman who mistook ancestry for identity.

A Note on the Poem Below

Recently, a companion manuscript to this folktale was discovered in a dusty curio shop on K Street in Washington, D.C., by a group of tourists who felt safe enough to browse antique stores only after President Trump sent in the National Guard. The poem, written in heroic verse, is believed to have been suppressed for centuries by a cabal of colonial lobbyists.

The True History of Pocohantas

A Mock Epic in Heroic Stanzas

Invocation

Sing, O Muse of Mandates, of Lizbeth the Pale,

Who claimed a Great Spirit within her own tale;

One drop of Powhatan blood in her veins,

Yet more of the Pfizer stock coursed through her gains.

The Arrival

Across the dark waters of Albion’s foam,

She sailed with her parchments and claimed it her home.

Not beads nor tobacco she carried ashore,

But contracts for boosters, and patents galore.

The Powhatan gathered, bewildered, bemused,

To see such a woman so proudly confused.

“Pray, sister,” they asked, “from whence dost thou come?”

She answered: “From Cambridge, with charts and a drum.”

The Ceremony of Many Shots

A totem she raised, not of eagle nor bear,

But syringes of silver stood proud in the air.

She summoned the tribes with a shrill proclamation:

“All kneel to the Science! Receive vaccination!”

Some questioned her logic, some doubted her lore,

But she brandished a scroll from the FDA floor.

“Lo! Randomized trials—though funded, I fear,

By the very same brethren whose profits appear.”

The Great Debate

An elder then spake: “But what of our health?

Is this but a scheme for the harvest of wealth?”

She thundered: “Denier! Thy words are profane!

Thou spreadest misinformation for personal gain!”

Then Facebook’s own scribes, with quills swift and sly,

Declared every question a dangerous lie.

Thus silence descended, enforced by decree,

For speech was a sickness, and jabs set men free.

Apotheosis

So Pocohantas, re-forged by the quill,

Was no longer the maiden of river and hill.

No John Smith she saved with her mercy and charm,

But quarterly earnings from suffering harm.

In murals she’s shown with a vial in hand,

Bestowing compliance across the wide land.

Her tribe, redefined, were the shareholders proud,

Who sang of her virtue in voices too loud.

Epilogue

Yet whispers remain in the forests of yore,

That Lizbeth still wanders from wigwam to door.

Imploring the chipmunks, the squirrels, the deer:

“Another small booster, to carry the year.”

So ends the true story, writ bold and askance,

A fable of Pharma, of mandates, of chance.

Let readers take heed, lest history prove,

That profit, not powwow, is what heroes approve.