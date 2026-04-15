Note to Readers: Barry Feinblatt is not a scientist. He’s a tech consultant who, in an earlier story—Protocol Override: How a Lonely IT Guy and His Chatbot Ended Virology—triggered a global controversy by asking a question most institutions refused to answer:

Can a virus be directly isolated, purified, and shown to cause disease under controlled conditions? What follows imagines a future where that question is no longer debated—but prosecuted.

Read the original story here:

And now, the correction begins.

They did not call it a courtroom anymore.

Officially, it was the Chamber of Scientific Integrity, a circular hall lined with glass screens displaying looping animations of magnified particles—bright, spiky, unquestionable. Above the judge’s platform, a glowing inscription rotated slowly:

CONSENSUS IS CLARITY. DISSENT IS HARM.

Barry Feinblatt—Citizen Reviewer, former newsletter writer, now classified as a Non-Compliant Disseminator—stood alone at the center podium. No counsel had been assigned. That would have implied there was something to argue.

A voice chimed, smooth and antiseptic:

“Proceedings in the matter of The People vs. Feinblatt, charged with Persistent Inquiry Without Credentials.”

A panel of experts sat in a semicircle—white coats, digital badges, and titles so long they wrapped onto second lines. Each had a microphone. Each had a following. Each had no intention of answering anything.

“The defendant is known for initiating the so-called ‘Isolation Challenge,’ which led to widespread public confusion and erosion of trust in molecular diagnostics.”

The Chief Virologist leaned forward.

“State your qualifications.”

Barry blinked. “I’m not claiming credentials. I’m asking questions.”

A murmur rippled through the chamber—amused, almost affectionate, the way one might regard a child insisting the moon was made of cheese.

“Exactly,” said the Chief Virologist. “No qualifications.”

A second panelist activated her mic. “For the record, the defendant has repeatedly demanded what he calls ‘foundational evidence.’”

She paused, letting the phrase hang like a bad odor.

“Can you explain,” she continued, “why you believe yourself entitled to such explanations?”

Barry hesitated. “Because that’s how science works. You test hypotheses. You—”

“Objection,” said a third panelist. “Mischaracterization of science.”

“Sustained,” said the Judge—an AI construct trained on decades of peer-reviewed literature and editorial tone.

Barry tried again, steadier now.

“I’m asking you to demonstrate, under controlled conditions, that a virus has been directly isolated from a sick host, purified, and shown to cause disease in accordance with Koch’s Postulates.”

The room went still.

He continued:

“No cell culture confounders. No antibiotics killing the cells. No sequencing proxies. Just the particle—isolated, identified, and shown to cause the illness. Can you do that?”

A pause.

Then—

“False,” said the Chief Virologist.

Barry looked up. “Which part?”

“The premise,” the Chief replied.

“Then address it.”

“It has been addressed.”

“Where?”

“In the literature.”

“Which study demonstrates what I just described?”

Another pause—longer this time.

“That’s not how science works,” the Chief said.

A fourth panelist leaned forward, tone sharpening.

“No self-respecting virologist is obligated to educate an ignorant person promoting pseudoscience.”

Barry blinked. “Then why are you here?”

“To identify misinformation.”

“By not addressing it?”

“Correct.”

A few panelists smiled. One didn’t bother hiding a laugh.

The Judge’s voice returned.

“The defendant persists in inquiry despite multiple corrective interventions.”

A technician approached Barry’s podium and quietly lowered the microphone sensitivity.

“Let’s simplify,” said the Chief Virologist. “Do you accept the consensus?”

“I accept evidence,” Barry said.

“Answer the question.”

“I don’t think consensus replaces—”

“Non-responsive,” said the Judge.

The word appeared above Barry’s head in red:

NON-RESPONSIVE.

“Science is not a debate,” said the Chief Virologist.

Barry looked around the chamber. “Then what is this?”

“A correction.”

Something shifted in the room—not in tone, but in posture. The panelists leaned back slightly, as if the outcome had already been decided and the rest was paperwork.

One of them tapped her microphone, almost casually.

“Jump.”

Barry frowned. “What?”

“Jump,” she repeated.

A ripple of quiet amusement.

“I’m not here to perform,” Barry said.

“See?” she said, turning to the others. “Non-compliant.”

The Chief Virologist nodded gravely. “This is precisely the issue. When presented with authority, the subject resists calibration.”

Barry gripped the sides of the podium. “I’m asking you to demonstrate your claims. That’s not resistance—that’s the process.”

“False,” said the Chief again.

This time, several panelists echoed it.

“False.”

“False.”

“False.”

It became rhythmic. Efficient. A kind of shorthand.

Barry waited.

No one broke the pattern.

Finally, the Judge spoke.

“Having reviewed the defendant’s statements, tone, and refusal to defer to established authority, this chamber finds that further open discourse would be unproductive.”

Barry exhaled slowly. “So that’s it? No answers?”

The Chief Virologist leaned back, satisfied.

“We’re not here to answer you,” he said. “We’re here to protect the public from you.”

Two attendants entered the chamber—gray uniforms, expressionless.

“The defendant is remanded to the Center for Scientific Reeducation,” the Judge continued. “There, he will receive the necessary training to align his understanding with established knowledge.”

Barry was escorted away, past the glowing inscription, past the endless citations, past the panel of experts already turning to their next case.

As the doors closed behind him, he heard one final exchange echo through the chamber.

“Do you think he’ll come around?”

A pause.

Then, lightly—almost amused:

“Oh, he’ll jump.”