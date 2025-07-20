A Satire in Five Acts and a Twitch

Setting: Salem, Massachusetts—2025. Citizens wear Puritan garb accessorized with KN95 masks, rubber gloves, and virtue-signaling pins that say “I Boost, Therefore I Am.” Hand sanitizer flows like wine, and vaccine cards are laminated like holy relics.

ACT I: THE ACCUSATION

A crowded courtroom. Banners read “IN FAUCI WE TRUST” and “NO NATURAL IMMUNITY WITHOUT PARDON.” On one wall hangs a portrait of Dr. Fauci painted to resemble Moses descending with stone tablets—except the tablets are QR codes.

Town Crier (CNN anchor in a waistcoat):

“Hear ye, hear ye! Let the trial commence of Goody Placebo—spreadstress of the spike, seductress of the unmasked, and trafficker in doubt!”

Goody Placebo enters. Middle-aged, calm, dignified. She wears a shawl embroidered with “Informed Consent is Not a Crime.” Two Sanitary Guard officers drag her in, wielding Tasers shaped like syringes.

ACT II: THE EXPERT ARRIVETH

Judge Jabberton sits on a raised bench, flanked by Purell dispensers and a massive ring light.

Judge Jabberton:

“Call forth our divine immunologist, the ghostly guru of gain-of-function—Dr. Cotton Mather!”

Enter Dr. Cotton Mather, reanimated and now Chief Fellow of the Church of Biosecurity™. He wears a powdered wig over a triple-layer mask and holds a scroll of randomized controlled trials, unread.

Dr. Mather:

“This woman has refused the jab not once, but thrice. She hath committed High Viral Heresy. Her veins are filled with antibodies of insolence!”

ACT II½: THE INFLUENCERS TESTIFY

The courtroom doors swing open. Enter three teenage girls, draped in glittered bonnets and pleather corsets. They are known as “The Sisterhood of the Sacred Spike.”

Bailiff:

“Bring forth the Afflicted Youth, for their suffering is pure and monetizable.”

First Teen (Hysterica):

(clutching throat)

“She glared at me during a live-stream. My throat closed, my signal dropped, and I got two downvotes. It was witchcraft.”

Second Teen (Snappeta):

“I saw her in Trader Joe’s... touching an avocado... with bare hands.”

Third Teen (Dramanda):

(in tears)

“She said side effects were worth discussing! I broke into tremors immediately!”

Suddenly, all three collapse into synchronized convulsions, twitching on the courtroom floor like they’ve just seen a Joe Rogan clip unfiltered by NPR.

Dramanda (while flailing):

“I... I feel a misinformation cloud... crawling up my spine!”

Snappeta (spasming):

“She’s got unvaccinated energy! I need... I need... a booster smoothie!”

The crowd GASPS. Someone screams, “Get the pediatric defibrillators!” A medic sprays lavender sanitizer over the girls as if it were holy water.

ACT III: EVIDENCE OF HERESY

Prosecutor Pfizerly:

“Your Honor, I present Exhibit A: a Telegram post wherein the accused suggesteth—nay, blasphemeth—that maybe myocarditis in teens isn't normal.”

Judge Jabberton (aghast):

“She doth speak of side effects as if they are not blessings in disguise!”

Goody Placebo:

“I simply asked questions—”

Snappeta (from the floor, mid-convulsion):

“SHE’S QUESTIONING THE EXPERTS WHILE I’M STILL SEIZING!”

ACT IV: THE CHARACTER WITNESS BACKFIRES

Enter Reverend Boostwell, Chaplain of the Department of Health and Eternal Quarantine.

Boostwell (piously):

“Let her sin be an example. We must love our neighbors—by reporting them. True compassion is isolating grandma.”

Dr. Mather (approving):

“She is possessed by the Spirit of Autonomy, the most contagious variant of all.”

ACT V: THE SENTENCING

Judge Jabberton:

“We find thee guilty of Viral Witchcraft, Statistical Manipulation, and Felony Unboostedness. Thy sentence: exile to the forest beyond cell signal, there to remain until thou repent or contract something provable.”

Goody Placebo (defiantly):

“You may quarantine my body, but my immune system is free!”

Crowd (chanting):

“NO ANTIBODIES BUT OUR OWN! BELIEVE ALL SYMPTOMS!”

Exit Goody Placebo, dragged off in a bubble wrap hazmat cocoon.

EPILOGUE

The teenagers are now verified on TikTok and sponsored by Pfizer. Dr. Mather begins drafting a sermon entitled “Thou Shalt Not Question Clinical Trials.” A new sign goes up at the courthouse:

“Heretics Welcome — Only With Proof of Immunocompliance.”

Meanwhile, in the distance, the faint sound of someone coughing... and daring to suggest it might just be allergies.

Curtain.