Here's my two cents on the debate.

Despite the New York Times urging Biden to step down, most Democrats are sticking with "Sleepy Joe." The gaslighting begins with Kamala Harris, who claimed Biden had a "slow start" but essentially improved as time went on.

The Dems remain in denial about Biden's worsening dementia. They can't see this as another Titanic maiden voyage. Instead, they agree with Joe—as long as he tells the "truth" (i.e., their version of it), he will remain their man and prevail.

This is hubris of the highest order since Biden is now a guaranteed loser.

But let's talk about Mr. Trump. Anyone could have won the debate against a senile opponent.

My problem with Trump is his incapability of nuanced thought. He was most successful pounding Biden on the migrant crisis.

But with Trump, there's never any kind of mea culpa. I appreciated his mention of vax mandates, but where was his mea culpa for allowing Fauci to institute the lockdown? Or worse: Operation Warp Speed. Sure, he wins points for not instituting mandates, but he never provided examples of why they were so terrible (e.g., long-term workers losing their jobs).

And he missed an opportunity on Ukraine. All Trump could say is that he saved us money by pressing NATO to pay their fair share. Big deal. The main point is that Ukraine is no democracy, and by not pressing for a peace deal, Biden has driven Russia to ally with our arch-enemies like North Korea. Trump needed to cast Biden as a warmonger, explaining that Putin is not a war criminal and is not interested in territorial expansion (note Biden’s ridiculous claim that Russia might attack Poland).

NATO is the aggressor in this conflict and has rejected Russia’s peace overtures. Where is the nuance? If Trump wasn’t so pig-headed, he could learn a lot about the history of the Ukrainian conflict from RFK Jr.

January 6th could also have been explained better than the way he did during the debate, especially regarding the majority of protesters who were only guilty of trespassing, not insurrection, and were over-prosecuted.

The debate finally lifted the lid on the true state of Biden’s disability, but with the gaslighting and denial continuing, the Dems can’t see the looming iceberg up ahead.