A photo of a starving Gazan child. That’s what ran above the fold on the front page of The New York Times last week — an image so emotionally charged it practically screamed: Look what the Israelis did.

Except they didn’t.

As it turns out, the boy in the photo wasn’t starving due to siege or war. He suffers from a rare genetic disorder, compounded by pneumonia and meningitis. But by the time the truth emerged, the lie had done its job. The emotional payload had already detonated. The image had gone viral. The hatred had been flamed.

And what did The Times do? Issue a limp “editor’s note,” followed by a round of self-congratulation for being brave enough to cover such a “complex story.”

Jessica Hockett called it out:

“Not only has the NYT failed to recognize or ‘own’ the effect of their reporters’ failure, they also had the audacity to reinforce how stunning and brave they are.”

This isn’t new behavior. It’s standard operating procedure.

The Gaza photo wasn’t a fluke — it was a rerun. We've seen this exact playbook before, most infamously in 2020, when the same New York Times served as chief narrative enforcer during the so-called pandemic. And just like now, they got away with it then, too — because they always do.

Let’s rewind.

Elmhurst Hospital: The Opening Scene of the Horror Show

In March 2020, Dr. Colleen Smith filmed herself inside Queens’ Elmhurst Hospital, declaring it a war zone. The Times picked up the footage, added their own dramatic editing, and blasted it across every channel they could.

The problem? There’s no solid evidence that Elmhurst was uniquely overrun or under-equipped. In fact, citizen journalists like Journeyman Pictures and whistleblowers inside hospitals began reporting on eerily quiet ERs across the city. But the emotional footage had gone global by then, and it became gospel.

Jessica Hockett later described Smith’s theatrical retelling at a “storytelling event” as “artificial” — because, well, it was. You could practically hear the audition tape rolling.

The Javits Center: Empty Beds, Full Narrative

Meanwhile, The Times covered the emergency conversion of the Javits Center into a 2,500-bed field hospital as a sign of mass casualties to come. Governor Cuomo was hailed as a wartime leader, ushering in ventilators and nurses for an expected deluge.

But the flood never arrived.

The Times didn’t follow up. No apology. No reflection. No attempt to explain why a center prepped for catastrophe ended up looking like a ghost town.

Hart Island: Drone Porn for the Apocalypse Set

In April 2020, The Times ran drone footage of coffins being buried in mass graves on Hart Island. The implication was clear: New York was being overrun by COVID deaths.

But they didn’t bother to ask: When did those people actually die? As Hockett revealed, many of the bodies buried during that period had died before the pandemic was even declared. But the Times had their drone porn, and the horror it invoked served its purpose.

Loss of Taste and Smell: The COVID Fingerprint That Wasn’t

Then there was the great loss of taste and smell campaign. The Times reported it breathlessly — “a unique symptom,” they insisted, as if this one telltale sign proved SARS-CoV-2 was a novel, sneaky assassin.

Except anosmia (loss of smell) has long been associated with other respiratory infections — including the common cold and influenza. It wasn’t unique to COVID, and it wasn’t exclusive. But to question that was to commit pandemic heresy.

The Times didn’t correct the record. They never even acknowledged the overstatement. The story had already served its function: it gave the illusion of precision to a wildly unproven diagnostic protocol and fueled mass self-diagnosis via social media.

“Incalculable Loss”: The Mourning Page for the Fear-Industrial Complex

Finally, who could forget the “Incalculable Loss” front page in May 2020 — a stark headline announcing 100,000 American deaths, accompanied by a list of names.

It was pure theater. No investigation into whether those deaths were truly from COVID or simply with COVID. No context, no comorbidities, no audit. Just names and numbers — because emotion sells. And once again, The Times positioned itself not as a newspaper, but as a grief manufacturer.

Hockett called it what it was:

“Examples of coordinated, mutually-beneficial efforts to shape public perception about a ‘pandemic.’”

She’s right. And now they’re doing it again — this time in Gaza. This time with another carefully curated photo to provoke maximum outrage.

Why They Always Get Away With It

Ask yourself: has The New York Times ever been meaningfully held accountable? For downplaying the Holocaust? For selling the Iraq WMD story? For whitewashing China’s lockdowns? For propping up Fauci’s every flip-flop?

Nope. Because the legal system won’t touch them. The political class protects them. The public — astonishingly — still regards them as the gold standard of journalism.

Try suing the Times and you’ll be told you have “no standing.” They’re protected under the same First Amendment they distort daily to serve bureaucratic power. Meanwhile, those who challenge their narratives are demonized, deplatformed, or silenced.

This is why it continues. Because it works. Because there’s no cost. And because too many people want to believe. They want their fear validated. They want their outrage fed. They want someone else to do the thinking for them.

And so the Times marches on — from Elmhurst to Hart Island, from Gaza to Wuhan — spinning stories with the emotional precision of a Hollywood screenwriter, immune to consequence, immune to shame.