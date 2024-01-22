The Summer of Died Suddenly
A man reluctantly takes the jab in order to see his mother in a nursing home
This is based on a true story recounting the tragic tale of a man who passed away shortly after fulfilling the vaccination requirement imposed by his mother's nursing home during a visit.
I hope you’ll share it far and wide as we need to wake as many people up as to what is going on.
Lyrics:
The Summer of Died Suddenly
(v1) It was the summer
Oh what a bummer
He was strong and oh so healthy
He had a mother
Like no other
Suffering from infirmities
She was alone
In the old home
Shut away so disgracefully
They locked him out
There was no doubt
It was “The Summer of Died Suddenly”
Chorus: “We won’t let you in to see her”
We have rules you must have forgot
But come right in and close the door
All you have to do is take our shot
(v2) He was healthy
His soul so wealthy
But now he had to take their bet
Was their consensus
To gain entrance
You had to play Russian Roulette
They let him in
It was a sin
Did it so regretfully
I heard his voice
He had no choice
In “The Summer of Died Suddenly”
Bridge: No one’s out there counting numbers
Of the grim reality
Can’t they see the numbers growing?
Soaring exponentially.
(v3) He saw his mother
He cried, “Oh brother!”
I am blessed and so happy
But soon fell ill
There were no pills
To cure him of his malady
How he suffered
There was no buffer
No way to say it gracefully
It was the summer
Oh the summer
“The Summer of Died Suddenly”
Chorus: “We won’t let you in to see her”
We have rules you must have forgot
But come right in and close the door
All you have to do is take our shot
(v4) Instrumental
He took the shot
Then he dropped
Died so peacefully
All alone
Cause unknown
In “The Summer of Died Suddenly”
Multiply that story by thousands, maybe millions. It gets overwhelming.
I'm in tears. Sharing.