This is based on a true story recounting the tragic tale of a man who passed away shortly after fulfilling the vaccination requirement imposed by his mother's nursing home during a visit.

I hope you’ll share it far and wide as we need to wake as many people up as to what is going on.

Lyrics:

The Summer of Died Suddenly

(v1) It was the summer

Oh what a bummer

He was strong and oh so healthy

He had a mother

Like no other

Suffering from infirmities

She was alone

In the old home

Shut away so disgracefully

They locked him out

There was no doubt

It was “The Summer of Died Suddenly”

Chorus: “We won’t let you in to see her”

We have rules you must have forgot

But come right in and close the door

All you have to do is take our shot

(v2) He was healthy

His soul so wealthy

But now he had to take their bet

Was their consensus

To gain entrance

You had to play Russian Roulette

They let him in

It was a sin

Did it so regretfully

I heard his voice

He had no choice

In “The Summer of Died Suddenly”

Bridge: No one’s out there counting numbers

Of the grim reality

Can’t they see the numbers growing?

Soaring exponentially.

(v3) He saw his mother

He cried, “Oh brother!”

I am blessed and so happy

But soon fell ill

There were no pills

To cure him of his malady

How he suffered

There was no buffer

No way to say it gracefully

It was the summer

Oh the summer

“The Summer of Died Suddenly”

Chorus: “We won’t let you in to see her”

We have rules you must have forgot

But come right in and close the door

All you have to do is take our shot

(v4) Instrumental

He took the shot

Then he dropped

Died so peacefully

All alone

Cause unknown

In “The Summer of Died Suddenly”