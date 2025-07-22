We often take comfort in the idea that stupidity is just a lack of intelligence. A kind of innocent defect. But Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian who resisted the Nazis and paid with his life, had a far more disturbing view. In his prison writings, Bonhoeffer argued that stupidity is not an intellectual problem—it’s a moral one. A failure of courage. A refusal to see. And nowhere is that more obvious today than in our moral fog when it comes to identifying evil.

The modern world is crawling with highly educated idiots. People with degrees, platforms, and book deals who still somehow manage to equivocate over genocidal ideologies. Hamas? A “resistance movement.” The Taliban? “Misunderstood traditionalists.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard? Just a “regional power expressing grievances.” These people aren’t stupid because they can’t do long division. They’re stupid because they won’t look evil in the face unless it's wearing the right costume—preferably white, Christian, and male. The others get a moral hall pass, courtesy of postcolonial guilt and the NPR echo chamber.

The blindness is not accidental. Bonhoeffer noted that the stupid person “is incapable of seeing that they are being used for evil.” In other words, they’ve been captured. Their moral compass outsourced to the prevailing winds of ideology. Once a person joins a movement—especially one that promises virtue as part of the membership package—they lose the ability to hear reason. Their stupidity becomes a shield against truth.

So who are these people today?

The university professor who explains that Hamas' actions must be understood in the context of “intergenerational trauma,” while refusing to acknowledge their charter calls for the eradication of Jews.

The journalist who calls ISIS fighters “militants” while describing Western counter-terror ops as “imperialist aggression.”

The clergy member who holds a prayer vigil for “all victims of violence,” carefully blurring the line between beheader and beheaded.

The celebrity who posts a selfie in a keffiyeh, hashtagged #FreePalestine, without reading a single article about the Palestinian Authority’s repression of its own people.

The bureaucrat who argues that designating certain groups as “terrorist organizations” is a colonial relic, while sipping oat milk in a taxpayer-funded office.

These aren’t just clueless people. They’re morally anesthetized. Many belong to a class that believes empathy can replace judgment, and that nuance must always trump clarity—especially when clarity would force them to name something as evil.

Why are they like this? Because cowardice is easier than discernment. Because siding with the aggressor is safer when the aggressor has cultural capital and a well-funded PR team. Because they’ve been trained not to trust their own moral instincts, but to defer to the latest ideological catechism.

Bonhoeffer was clear: stupidity, in this form, is more dangerous than malice. “Against stupidity,” he wrote, “we are defenseless.” You can expose lies. You can argue with a fanatic. But you cannot reason with a person who’s surrendered the will to judge.

And let’s be brutally honest: that surrender isn’t random. It’s often selective. The same people who tie themselves in ethical knots not to condemn jihadists will call you a Nazi for questioning a COVID mask mandate or defending national borders. Their moral outrage is GPS-guided. And the coordinates are programmed by their social tribe.

Bonhoeffer’s warning wasn’t merely about 1940s Germany. It was a diagnosis of a recurring sickness in the modern world: the inability—or refusal—to see danger for what it is, especially when it doesn’t fit the approved narrative.

So the next time someone pretends Hamas is just “defending its people,” remember: this isn’t ignorance. It’s not a misunderstanding. It’s not even a bad take. It’s moral failure wrapped in faux sophistication.

And it’s very, very stupid.