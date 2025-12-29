Duolingo Max

Conversation style: Guided AI role-play inside structured lessons

Best for: Beginners → early-intermediate who want guardrails

Cost: ~$168/year (US) for Max tier (varies by region)

Languages covered (40+):

Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi, Bengali, Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Swahili, Irish, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Hawaiian, Navajo, Yiddish, Latin — plus a few novelty languages.

Reality check:

Great breadth. The AI “conversation” is controlled and polite—think language bowling with bumpers. Useful, but not wild.

Praktika

Conversation style: Open-ended AI dialogue with “tutor personas”

Best for: Speaking reps without pressure

Cost: Typically $9.99/month or ~$49.99/year

Languages covered (major focus):

English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean

Reality check:

Excellent for talking a lot. Less strong for grammar structure. Like a gym buddy who never corrects your squat form unless it’s catastrophic.

Speak

Conversation style: Speaking-first AI tutor with corrective feedback

Best for: Absolute beginners who freeze when speaking

Cost: ~$20/month or ~$99/year

Languages covered:

English, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean

Reality check:

Confidence-builder extraordinaire. You may outgrow it once you want arguments, humor, or nuance.

Memrise + MemBot

Conversation style: AI chatbot layered onto phrase-based learning

Best for: Practical phrases + contextual practice

Cost:

~$24.99/month

~$61.99/year (often discounted)

~$164.99 lifetime

Languages covered (~35 official + community):

Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Mandarin & Cantonese), Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Malay, Swahili, Zulu, Afrikaans — plus community courses that go way off the map.

Reality check:

Less “freeform conversation” than Praktika, but much stronger real-world phrasing. Solid middle ground.

ELSA Speak

Conversation style: Pronunciation and spoken clarity coaching

Best for: Sounding natural in English

Cost:

~$59.99/quarter

~$159.99/year

Languages covered:

English only (by design)

Reality check:

This is a speech coach, not a conversational sparring partner. Pair it with another app unless you enjoy talking at mirrors.

HelloTalk

Conversation style: Real humans (text, voice, rooms) + light AI assist

Best for: Actual conversation in almost any language

Cost: Free tier available; VIP optional

Languages covered:

260+ languages, including rare and regional ones—if humans speak it, it’s probably here.

Reality check:

Unmatched range. Also includes… humans. Which means brilliance, chaos, flirting, ghosting, and unsolicited opinions. Proceed with adult supervision (your own).

Babbel

Conversation style: Structured dialogues (less AI, more curriculum)

Best for: Adults who want practical spoken language

Cost: Frequent promos; lifetime often advertised around $199

Languages covered (14):

English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Indonesian

Reality check:

Not an AI playground, but extremely solid if you want conversations that resemble real life rather than chatbot improv theater.

Quick Decision Grid (So You Don’t Overthink This)

Wide language choice + AI: Duolingo Max, Memrise

Maximum speaking reps: Praktika

Beginner confidence: Speak

English pronunciation: ELSA Speak

Rare languages / real people: HelloTalk

Serious adult structure: Babbel

Bonus Section: Images vs. Conversation — What Actually Helps You Learn?

One quiet dividing line among AI language apps is how much they rely on images to teach words and meaning. Some are unapologetically visual. Others assume you’re ready to learn through context, speech, and repetition alone.

This isn’t just a design choice — it reflects very different theories of how adults acquire language.

Why images matter (sometimes)

Images are excellent for:

Concrete nouns (apple, train, chair)

Early vocabulary acquisition

Fast recall without translation

Beginners who think visually

They’re much weaker for:

Abstract concepts

Verbs and tense

Idioms and humor

Real conversational flow

AI conversation tools often reduce image use on purpose, because once you’re speaking, meaning has to live in context — not flashcards.

How image-driven are these apps, really?

Visual reliance by app

AppImage Use LevelHow Images Are UsedDuolingo MaxVery HighCore mechanic: word–image matching, icons, cartoonsMemrise (+ MemBot)HighImages + short videos tied to real-world phrasesBabbelModerateOccasional visuals to anchor meaningSpeakModerate–LowUI cues; speaking and feedback dominatePraktikaLowConversation-first; images mostly cosmeticELSA SpeakVery LowPronunciation visuals only (mouth, waveforms)HelloTalkIncidentalImages only if humans share them

The hidden tradeoff no app advertises

Image-heavy apps excel at starting a language

Conversation-heavy apps excel at using a language

But there’s a catch:

The more an app leans on images, the longer it can delay the discomfort of real conversation.

That’s comforting — and sometimes counterproductive.

Many learners feel “progress” in image-driven apps long after they should already be struggling through imperfect speech.

The practical takeaway

If you’re a true beginner :

Start with image-heavy tools (Duolingo, Memrise) to build a mental lexicon quickly.

If you’re transitioning to fluency :

Shift toward AI conversation tools (Praktika, Speak) where images fade and context takes over.

If you’re serious about real-world use:

Images should disappear almost entirely — replaced by conversation, mistakes, and repair (HelloTalk or real humans).

Bottom line:

Images help you recognize a language.

Conversation teaches you to own it.

If you want, I can:

Rewrite this bonus section to be more academic or more polemic

Add citations to cognitive science on image-based learning

Tailor the takeaway to a specific language (e.g., why images matter more for Japanese than Spanish)

Just say the word — preferably in a foreign language you’re trying to learn.