For years, Jon Rappoport has returned—again and again—to the same document as what he considers the ultimate indictment of modern medicine: the Starfield Report.

Published in JAMA in 2000 and authored by Dr. Barbara Starfield, the paper estimated that medical error, adverse drug reactions, hospital infections, and other iatrogenic causes accounted for roughly 225,000 deaths per year in the United States. At the time, that figure placed medicine behind only heart disease and cancer as a cause of death.

Rappoport has treated this finding as the buried lede of modern history. In his telling, the report proves that the medical system is not merely flawed or conflicted, but actively lethal on a mass scale. Over decades, he has elevated the report from an alarming epidemiological estimate into a moral and political charge: mass medical murder.

In his latest writing on the CHD RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, Rappoport again insists that this is the “big weapon” MAHA figures refuse to use. He argues that only by forcing Americans to confront the idea that the medical system kills millions can the cartel be destabilized, judges pressured, and institutions shaken into panic.

I disagree—not about the importance of the Starfield Report, but about its strategic usefulness in this moment.

Why the Starfield Report Matters

First, credit where it’s due. The Starfield Report is significant.

It shattered the comforting assumption that modern medicine is an unambiguous good. It quantified harm rather than dismissing it as anecdotal. It forced acknowledgment that complexity, polypharmacy, institutional incentives, and systemic error can kill at scale—even without malice.

In short, it punctured the myth of medical infallibility.

That’s why Rappoport has embraced it so fiercely. To him, the report is not just data; it is a moral Rosetta Stone that, once understood, explains everything else—corruption, regulatory capture, pharma dominance, and the culture of unquestioned authority.

But here’s the problem: what a document proves academically is not the same as what it persuades publicly.

Why “Mass Medical Murder” Doesn’t Land

Most Americans still trust their doctors.

Not the healthcare system in the abstract—but their doctor. Their pediatrician. Their cardiologist. The person who delivered their children, treated their parents, or caught something early.

They believe malpractice exists. They believe mistakes happen. They even believe corruption exists at the institutional level.

What they do not believe is that medicine as such is a murder machine.

When you move from “systemic harm” to “mass murder,” you cross a psychological threshold most people will not follow you across. The accusation feels totalizing, accusatory, and existential. It requires people to reinterpret their entire lived experience—not just policy disagreements or institutional failures.

At that point, most don’t argue. They disengage.

This is why the Starfield Report, despite being public for over two decades, has never produced the mass awakening Rappoport expects. Aggregate mortality statistics are absorbed as complex failure, not criminal intent. People argue methodology, coding, unintended consequences, and then move on.

The charge is too broad, too abstract, and too destabilizing to function as a mobilizing tool.

Strategy vs. Moral Maximalism

This matters because the CHD RICO lawsuit is not an academic exercise. It is a political and rhetorical moment.

Rappoport wants disruption—and disruption can be valuable. But disruption that overshoots the audience doesn’t radicalize; it repels. It hardens institutional defenders while leaving the public unmoved.

There is a difference between exposing corruption and declaring war on an identity people still inhabit.

Telling Americans that the medical system is corrupt is one thing.

Telling them it is murderous is another.

The latter may feel clarifying, but it narrows the coalition precisely when it should be expanding.

Why COVID Is Different

By contrast, COVID vaccination is specific, recent, experiential, and personal.

People were told—repeatedly and unequivocally—that the shots were “safe and effective.” They were mandated, coerced, tied to employment and education. When those claims collapsed, people didn’t need statistical persuasion. They lived the betrayal.

This is not abstract harm. It is felt harm.

That’s why attacking COVID vaccine fraud has traction where broader claims about medical killing do not. You don’t need to convince people their doctor is a murderer. You only need to show that one highly promoted product, shielded from liability and enforced by mandate, was sold under false pretenses.

That creates doubt without demanding ideological conversion. It cracks trust without demanding annihilation of identity.

The Strategic Misstep

The Starfield Report should inform critique. It should humble authority. It should remind us that harm is real and systemic.

But as a frontline weapon—as the banner under which a populist movement is supposed to rally—it is ineffective.

Not because it’s false.

Because it’s too much, too soon, for too many people.

If the goal is to pressure institutions, influence judges, and fracture elite consensus, strategy matters. Precision matters. Audience matters.

Moral maximalism feels powerful. But persuasion wins wars.

And right now, the Starfield Report—wielded as proof of “mass medical murder”—is not the lever Rappoport believes it is.