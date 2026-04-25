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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
8h

I personally feel it’s about time that ‘organizations’ like the SPLC, with its righteous, lefty, anti Right/anti Christian attitude, get taken down a notch or three when they played fast and loose with taxpayers and donors dinero.

And of course their lefty collaborators will always ‘circle the wagons’ to screech and yell on their behalf, that they are being unjustly targeted by the DOJ.

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
7h

The SPLC was known to be dirty many years ago, glad justice finally caught up.

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