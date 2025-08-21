Turfseer’s Newsletter

Baldmichael
4h

"Yesterday, upon the stair,

I met spike protein who wasn't there!

It wasn't there again today,

I wish, I wish it'd go away!"

I have always had some scepticism over the spike protein and the parrotting of it. Never quite seemed right.

'Spike protein' anagrams to 'pink poetries'. Mm, maybe it's just a nice idea in someone's mind.

Frontera Lupita
1hEdited

I was never really sold on the “spike protein” and “shedding” theory of the vaxxed “shedding” onto the unvaxxed.

And I’ve never found any definitive research or paper, that backs up the idea that what the “vaxxed” are “shedding is the spike protein” or if that “shedding” can occur with close personal contact between a vaxxed person and unvaxxed person. And if so how long?

