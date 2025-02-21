The Six Triple Eight (2024)

5/10

A Footnote in History, but a Missed Opportunity

21 February 2025

Warning: Spoilers

Tyler Perry, typically associated with melodrama, takes a more serious turn with The Six Triple Eight, a WWII drama based on the true story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion in U. S. military history. Tasked with sorting a massive backlog of undelivered mail for American troops, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion faced both logistical nightmares and systemic racism. While Perry's intent to spotlight their overlooked contribution is commendable, the film itself falls into formulaic storytelling, often struggling to balance historical accuracy with engaging drama.



From the opening battle scene-where a fighter pilot is shot down, and a soldier retrieves a blood-soaked letter from his uniform-Perry has difficulty crafting believable wartime action. This moment, which later ties into the character of Lena Derriecott (Ebony Obsidian), lacks the raw realism needed to ground the film's emotional stakes.



The film employs a flashback to establish Lena's connection with the pilot, Abram, a Jewish soldier from Philadelphia. The idea of their romance strains credibility given the era's racial tensions, and historical records indicate that their real-life relationship was peripheral at best. While Perry's attempt to promote Black-Jewish solidarity is a noble effort, the execution feels inauthentic.



Once Lena enlists, the basic training sequence introduces a diverse ensemble reminiscent of Stalag 17, with distinct personalities converging under duress. Kerry Washington's Captain Charity Adams, a demanding leader, echoes the archetypal tough drill sergeant from Full Metal Jacket. The film tries to develop Lena's character arc by contrasting her sensitivity with the rougher, sassier southerner Johnnie Mae Burton (Shanice Shantay), but this dynamic remains largely undeveloped.



A pivotal moment in the film involves Eleanor Roosevelt (Susan Sarandon), FDR (Sam Waterston), and Mary McLeod Bethune (Oprah Winfrey) discussing the mail crisis. Unfortunately, none of these actors resemble their historical counterparts, making the scene feel artificial and unconvincing. Their intervention leads to the battalion's deployment, where they must prove themselves under the hostile command of General Halt, an overtly racist and antagonistic character who lacks depth.



Upon arrival in Britain, the battalion's efforts to transform a dilapidated facility into a functional mail-sorting center provide one of the film's stronger sequences. The logistical challenges they face-deciphering damaged letters, handling duplicates, and dealing with rodent infestations-are fascinating but rushed. Perry seemingly feared that the intricacies of the job wouldn't be dramatic enough, yet a more nuanced script could have made these details riveting.



The introduction of a racist chaplain spying on Major Adams is another misstep. His character feels like a contrived obstacle rather than a believable representation of systemic bias. Similarly, General Halt's cartoonish villainy reduces the racial discrimination to an oversimplified battle between good and evil rather than portraying the more insidious and bureaucratic forms of prejudice that existed.



Lena's emotional climax, when she finally receives a long-lost letter from Abram just as two battalion members die in an explosion, feels forced rather than earned. Likewise, her budding romance with fellow soldier Hugh never fully develops, rendering their eventual marriage in the epilogue somewhat hollow.



Despite its shortcomings, The Six Triple Eight does benefit from a strong performance by Kerry Washington. As Major Adams, she embodies resilience and authority, particularly in a rousing confrontation with General Halt, where she refuses to be replaced by a white officer. However, even her best efforts can't fully compensate for the script's weaknesses.



The film concludes with a modern-day ceremony overseen by Michelle Obama, finally granting the 6888th Battalion the recognition they were denied in their time. While this serves as a satisfying historical note, the film's central theme-that these women were uniquely overlooked-is somewhat undercut by the broader reality that many returning soldiers, regardless of race, struggled to receive due credit, as seen in classics like The Best Years of Our Lives.



Ultimately, The Six Triple Eight is an honorable attempt at bringing an overlooked story to light, but it falls short due to weak character development, exaggerated antagonists, and a reluctance to trust the audience with historical complexity. A more skilled writer could have made the battalion's remarkable achievement feel truly monumental rather than just another predictable wartime narrative.