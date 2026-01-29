Turfseer’s Newsletter

Vickie Kay's avatar
Vickie Kay
2h

Being a Covid ventilator survivor, I read obituaries daily.

I’ve lost count of the ‘died suddenly at home’, or ‘died suddenly of a heart attack.’ Even young children.

One of the other things that I’ve noted is that many families can’t afford to have an obituary published. Deaths are not publicly reported in newspapers like they used to be. It raises the question of how many deaths go unreported?

Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
2h

Nicely laid out analysis, Turfseer. I agree, when there is no cause of death given, that is cause for suspicion.

