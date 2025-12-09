Congress outlawed female genital mutilation nearly thirty years ago. In 1996, lawmakers passed the Federal Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, making it a federal felony to cut a girl under 18. After a federal judge later struck down the law on constitutional grounds, Congress returned with the STOP FGM Act of 2020, restoring federal authority and increasing penalties — including criminalizing the act of transporting a minor overseas for the purpose of getting her cut.

On paper, this was supposed to be the turning point.

In reality, almost nothing changed.

FGM continues quietly inside the United States, particularly in Somali communities in Minnesota, where cultural enforcement still outweighs legal risk. And when representatives of those communities are asked to address it, the reaction isn’t concern — it’s irritation.

Writer Karen Hunt, in her piece “There isn’t just a Somali Fraud Problem in Minnesota, there’s an FGM Problem, too,” recounts a telling moment when Rep. Ilhan Omar was asked to condemn FGM. Instead of speaking to the practice, Omar chastised the questioner:

“The assumption behind your question is that Muslims somehow support FGM.”

Not an assumption — a statistic. Somalia’s FGM rate sits around 90%. These cultural patterns don’t dissolve upon arrival in Minneapolis.

Omar doubled down:

“I am quite disgusted… that as Muslim legislators we are constantly being asked to waste our time speaking to issues that other people are not asked to speak to.”

Imagine treating a human-rights abuse in your own community as a waste of time.

Imagine believing that the problem is the question — not the mutilation.

But that’s the political reality: addressing FGM risks alienating the very voters who expect silence from their leaders just as fiercely as they enforce silence on their daughters.

Why Girls Don’t Report — and Never Will

Americans cling to the fantasy that a victim will speak up if you give her a hotline and a pamphlet. Inside a collectivist community, that’s delusional.

A girl who reports FGM risks:

ostracism

retaliation

being labeled unmarriageable

collapsing her family

living as a permanent outcast

She doesn’t stay silent because she lacks empowerment.

She stays silent because silence is survival.

Why Prosecuting Parents Backfires

Yes, FGM is illegal.

No, jailing the parents is not a magic solution.

Arrest a father or mother and you instantly trigger:

financial ruin

community backlash

social punishment of the child

CPS intervention

deeper secrecy inside the clan

You haven’t “rescued” the girl.

You’ve detonated her life.

This is why prosecutors avoid these cases unless forced. Enforcement, in isolation, often harms the very child you claim to protect.

Community Norms Beat U.S. Law Every Time

FGM isn’t just a medical act.

It is a badge of belonging.

Refusing to cut a daughter invites:

accusations of being “Westernized”

warnings she will be “wild”

elders questioning the family’s honor

long-term social isolation

A statute in Washington cannot compete with that.

Mandatory Reporting: A Procedure That Almost Never Goes Anywhere

Yes, teachers and doctors are supposed to report suspected cases.

In reality:

signs are subtle

girls say nothing

medical staff avoid “insensitivity”

interpreters may side with families

schools avoid cultural confrontation

Even the Michigan prosecution — briefly hailed as a breakthrough — disintegrated on constitutional grounds and then evaporated from the news cycle.

What Actually Works (Hint: It’s Not Slogans)

There are only a handful of strategies that have shown real impact. None of them fit neatly onto a nonprofit brochure.

⭐ 1. Target the Cutters — Especially the Ones Abroad

Here’s the part no one wants to admit:

Many American girls are cut outside the United States.

The “summer vacation” trip is often a pretext for mutilation in Somalia, Kenya, or Ethiopia.

If the U.S. were serious, it would:

Track repeat travel patterns to high-prevalence countries

(“vacation cutting” is not subtle)

Mandate post-travel medical screenings for minors returning from those regions

The objections to this policy tell you everything about who’s protecting whom.

Use extraterritorial prosecution to target the cutters abroad

The U.S. does this for child sex tourism. The legal framework exists.

Deny visas to known or suspected cutters

Cue the predictable cries of “discrimination” — a reliable indicator you’ve touched the truth.

Politicians don’t propose these measures because they would require saying out loud what they privately know.

⭐ 2. Anonymous, Non-Punitive Medical Support

Girls will not come forward if it means their parents face prison.

They will show up at a clinic if they know:

they won’t trigger arrests

the care is confidential

the staff understands the cultural dynamics

If you want girls to speak, you must make it safe for them to speak.

⭐ 3. Community-Led Change — the Only Thing That Truly Works

FGM declines only when internal voices, not external pressure, shift the norms:

women breaking ranks

religious leaders condemning the practice

families refusing collectively

public renunciation ceremonies

This is how it’s worked in Africa.

Not because Western governments lectured, but because internal dissent finally outweighed internal conformity.

Minnesota isn’t there yet — largely because its most prominent representative treats the very mention of FGM as an inconvenience.

⭐ 4. The Myth of the “Retired Cutter” — And What It Really Takes

People love the idea of “paying cutters to retire.” It sounds tidy, modern, and humane. It also collapses instantly if you understand anything about how cutters operate.

A cutter can “retire” today and be back in business tomorrow — unless the incentives change.

Real retirement requires:

✔️ A public renunciation ceremony , witnessed by elders, women’s groups, and families

Private promises mean nothing. Public commitments transform status.

✔️ A new role to replace the old one

A cutter isn’t just a practitioner — she is a respected elder with a community function.

Take away her role without replacing it, and you’ve achieved nothing.

✔️ Alternative income

Many cutters rely on the work financially.

Give her a small business grant, midwifery training, a stipend — something that makes staying retired more profitable than returning.

✔️ Community-wide incentives

If a village gets scholarships, clinic equipment, or agricultural grants only when no cutting occurs, then the entire village enforces the retirement.

✔️ Collective pressure instead of state surveillance

Local networks know exactly who is performing FGM.

They always have.

When violating the retirement threatens the community’s benefits, the community itself clamps down.

This works because it shifts the enforcement mechanism from the U.S. government to the girl’s own social world — the only authority she recognizes.

The Real Silence

The scandal isn’t simply that FGM continues in the United States.

It’s that everyone with the power to confront it has decided it’s safer not to.

Politicians dodge it to protect their constituencies.

Journalists bury it to protect their reputations.

Activists tiptoe around it to protect their funding.

And the girls stay quiet because speaking destroys their lives long before it saves them.

So the practice continues — not hidden, not unknown, but untouched.

Not because the law is weak.

Not because the data is unclear.

Not because the problem is unsolvable.

It continues because the cost of honesty is higher than the cost of silence, and the people with voices prefer the latter.

FGM persists in America for one reason:

The victims have no voice, and the people with voices refuse to use them.

Until that changes — until someone finally accepts the political and social fallout of telling the truth — the cutters won’t stop.

And the silence will cut deeper than the blade ever could.