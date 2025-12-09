Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
6h

It is a serious problem in the UK too.

It has been illegal for many years. Yet there have been hardly any prosecutions.

Medical staff have an obligation to report it.

The UK has a serious problem with Muslim rape gangs

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/telegraph-grooming-gangs-must-be

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/video-kemi-badenoch-calls-out-keir

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Candis's avatar
Candis
6h

Time to think outside the box. We need an underground railroad push for these girls to escape, with resources for new lives on the other end. Historical precedent is that the "compassionate" Left would fight against it every step of the way, but claim credit for saving these girls and women once survivor stories started emerging. Then we are off and running an assimilation. I recently read that a good 20% of Muslim teens (primarily boys) in the US are rejecting this kind crap outright. We need to help more of them get there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture