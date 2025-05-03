At a recent cabinet meeting, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a staggering claim: that the Department of Health and Human Services—the very agency tasked with protecting vulnerable children—has been involved in sex trafficking minors. That’s not hearsay from a fringe blog. That’s a direct accusation, made by a presidential cabinet member, in front of the President.

What Should Come of This

A sitting cabinet member just accused the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of sex trafficking children—in a cabinet meeting, no less, with the President present. That alone should send shockwaves through the country. If this accusation were made in any functioning republic, there’d be lights on at the DOJ all night. Emergency investigations. Whistleblower protections. Immediate subpoenas. A full moratorium on all unaccompanied minor transport programs until the rot is exposed.

Congress would convene, not to posture, but to probe. Journalists—real ones—would ask: Who are these children? Where did they go? Who signed off? What oversight existed? Where are the flight logs? Where’s the funding trail?

Instead, we get muted headlines. Shrugs from the press corps. The same bureaucratic fog where “no one’s responsible” and “everyone did their job.”

What Will Come of This

Likely? Nothing. The machine protects its own. A few news cycles will flirt with outrage, then pivot to the next distraction. There may be symbolic hearings—where nothing is revealed and no one is held accountable. The trafficked children will disappear into a narrative cul-de-sac. The architects and enablers will quietly get promoted or rotated to another cushy perch in the swamp.

Because follow-through means consequences. And in the modern American state, the higher up the crime, the lower the chance of consequence.

If Kennedy is serious—and not just playing his part in the tragic theater of “controlled opposition”—he’ll name names, hold the line, and go scorched earth.

But unless we push—relentlessly—the silence will be deafening.