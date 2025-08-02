They’re hoping you won’t notice the sleight of hand. But it’s too late. The curtain’s been pulled.

This week’s dump of declassified documents didn’t just expand the RussiaGate scandal—it may have shattered it. And while Democrats scramble for cover behind old talking points about “Russian interference,” the real story is no longer about the Kremlin. It’s about them.

Let’s call this what it is: a preemptive diversion. Their fallback position is a carefully curated bit of misdirection—“Well, we know the Russians meddled. Remember that Senate report?” But that’s like responding to charges of arson with, “Well, the building had faulty wiring, too.” One fact doesn’t cancel the other. It never did.

What’s unraveling now isn’t a vague tale of foreign trolls with bad English on Facebook. The allegations in front of us concern specific acts by specific individuals: intelligence agency officials, political operatives, media accomplices, and a Democratic presidential campaign that greenlit the largest disinformation op in modern political history—against a domestic rival.

And they didn’t stop when the votes were tallied.

The Timeline That Tells the Tale

As Jeff Childers aptly pointed out, this week’s revelations landed like a piano dropped from the 11th floor of the Hoover Building. To recap:

Wednesday: The Times of London runs a story (via Fox) claiming classified RussiaGate documents were found in burn bags in a secure SCIF—bags allegedly meant to destroy evidence, but instead preserved by an unknown actor.

Thursday: The New York Sun reports a secret annex of John Durham’s report—306 pages of new material—has emerged, hinting at deeper FBI malfeasance in the Clinton email case.

Also Thursday: DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassifies a 19-page whistleblower memo, alleging not only that the Obama team pressured officials to lie about Trump’s Russia ties, but that internal safeguards to stop this abuse were actively ignored.

This isn’t the conclusion of the conspiracy. This is its genesis.

And the burn bags? That’s the real bombshell. Because someone intended to destroy those documents. And someone else stopped them. That means the conspiracy had internal dissent—possibly even a double agent. Which means they don’t know who they can trust. And that, dear reader, is the first sign that the walls are closing in.

The Democrats’ Last Defense: The “General Meddling” Mirage

With their old playbook collapsing, Democrats have retreated to safer rhetorical ground: “Okay, but Russia really did interfere!” That’s the equivalent of saying, “Yes, the fire alarm was pulled—but the building did have smoke in it!”

Let’s review what they originally claimed:

That Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the presidency.

That Trump’s team coordinated directly with Russian intelligence.

That there was evidence of treasonous activity.

None of that held up. Mueller couldn’t find it. Durham couldn’t find it. But what they did find is increasingly clear: that top Obama-era officials and the Clinton campaign fabricated the entire premise to deflect from the real scandal—Hillary’s emails—and then built an intelligence-industrial machine to sustain it.

Now, to avoid accountability, they point to a 2020 Senate report confirming that Russia “interfered” in the 2016 election. Sure they did—in the way every major country interferes in each other’s elections, through cyber ops and propaganda. But that’s not the issue. The issue is that the Clinton campaign faked a connection between Trump and Russia, and the intel community ran with it anyway. They gaslit the country for four years. That’s the crime.

The Times Can’t Stop Lying

Enter The New York Times, right on cue.

In a desperate bit of revisionism, Times reporter Charlie Savage published a piece dismissing the declassified Durham annex and accusing Kash Patel and Trump allies of peddling disinformation. According to Savage, the “smoking gun” email described in the annex is probably fake—Russian disinfo, lifted from “composite” sources. And the rest? A wild narrative spun by partisan players.

But as Matt Taibbi forcefully argues, Savage and the Times are not just wrong—they’re habitually, systemically dishonest.

Taibbi reminds us that:

Savage dismissed the Nunes memo in 2018—only to be completely vindicated by the DOJ’s own Inspector General.

He claimed the Steele dossier was “just one thread” in the FISA case against Carter Page—when Horowitz later confirmed it was essential and central .

He criticized Kash Patel for omitting the fact that Page had drawn FBI interest in 2013—but forgot to mention that Page was an informant for the CIA, a fact FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith altered and was later convicted for hiding.

Worst of all, Savage rehashes the infamous George Papadopoulos bar chat story—the one where he supposedly tipped off Australia about “dirt” and “emails.” But Durham’s report confirms that none of that ever happened. Papadopoulos never mentioned Clinton’s emails. Never referenced dirt. Never had Russian contacts. The FBI dropped him as a lead within weeks. But the Times ran with the lie a year and a half later, plastering Papadopoulos’ face on the front page to justify the Mueller probe.

And now? Savage rewrites the episode again, removing Papadopoulos’ name entirely and implying that someone on the Trump team had “received outreach from Russia and knew what it would do.” Who? When? What outreach? Savage leaves it vague on purpose.

Taibbi sums it up:

“Still, the Times persists, rewriting the tale without naming Papadopoulos—hoping we won’t notice the sleight of hand.”

Why the Controlled Leak Strategy Matters

What we’re watching now isn’t chaos. It’s choreography.

Childers suggests (rightly, I think) that we’re seeing a controlled release of damning material—one breadcrumb at a time—to construct a “public permission structure” for arrests. It’s Watergate 2.0, but this time the rot runs much deeper.

Back then, it was about a break-in at the DNC. Today, it’s about using national security tools to spy on a presidential campaign. It’s about fabricating evidence, leaking lies to the media, and suppressing dissent. And yes—it’s about subverting the peaceful transfer of power.

The old excuse—“It was just politics!”—won’t cut it anymore.

The Collapse of Trust Among the Conspirators

One of the most intriguing implications of the burn bags story is this: someone flipped. Patel didn’t just stumble upon classified material in a random secure room. He was pointed to it. That suggests someone on the inside, someone with knowledge of both the plot and the cover-up, decided to talk—or at least hedge their bets.

And now the conspirators can’t safely communicate. They don’t know who’s compromised. Which means the cover-up machine is broken.

Childers puts it simply: “It’s every man for himself now.”

What Happens Next?

This may not culminate in orange jumpsuits for Brennan, Comey, or Clinton. But we’re clearly entering a new phase.

The myth of RussiaGate is dead. The excuse that “everyone knew Russia interfered” won’t work as a shield against fabricated intelligence, illicit surveillance, and coordinated media manipulation.

This isn’t just a scandal. It’s a test: Will the system admit its own corruption, or double down on denial? The truth is surfacing, inch by inch. Whether justice follows is now up to the American public.

And no matter how many “composites” they invent or how many headlines they bury, the story can’t be erased this time.

If you found this breakdown useful, consider subscribing or sharing. They’re counting on your amnesia. Let’s give them a reckoning instead.