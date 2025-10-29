Turfseer’s Newsletter

8h

Very illuminating article! Right on the money. I think what you've said here has shed further much needed light and will help blast through the hypnotic trance state that so many of us have been in. Yes, the (state) institutions need to be demolished, not "cleaned up."

10hEdited

I am an American I am not a member of the democrat&republican PARTY.

I hate the stupid democrat&republican "Useful Voter's" argument, "my party good your party bad," they play with each other.

The United States is $38 TRILLION DOLLARS in debt because of the democrat&republican PARTY, and NO ONE ELSE is responsible for amassing that debt, right?

There is no false equivalency to an American. On one side of the coin is a "d," and on the other side of the coin is a "r." Nothing complicated about that. Maybe to a democrat&republican "Useful Voter" there is, but not to Americans who must suffer, because of their stupidity there is not.

As far as those reporters go, who cares what two aging propagandist have to say or think.

...And just to clarify, the democrats are all about hate, and the republicans are all about greed. That's why democrats are better at uniting, because hate unites, and greed is an individual sport, and that's why republicans are always divided, because one republican's pork is another republican's budget cut, and the idiots will fight each other to protect theirs.

Great writing as usual Turfseer, I really enjoyed reading your newsletter.

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, “The Separation of Corporation and State” subtitled “Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis” Available on Amazon.

