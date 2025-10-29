Donald Jeffries and Mark Crispin Miller strike the pose of evenhanded heretics. Each claims to expose “corruption on both sides,” as if America’s decline were a bipartisan misunderstanding. But when a civilization tilts this far off center, pretending the weight is evenly distributed becomes its own kind of deceit.

Jeffries’ essays in Substack and American Free Press seethe with disgust for the “Deep State,” “Zionist puppetry,” and “America 2.0.” He lampoons Trump as “Trumpenstein” while skewering Biden’s handlers for their duplicity. It’s equal-opportunity outrage, but often so diffuse it blurs into conspiracy vapor—half accusation, half exhausted sarcasm. Miller, for his part, delivers classroom-style dissections of propaganda: he warns of “mass formation,” “media hypnosis,” and “manufactured consent.” Yet even he rarely asks the forbidden question that powers the whole illusion: what if the virology itself is fraudulent?

Both men walk the same tightrope of symmetrical criticism. Long before COVID, Miller blasts the liberal press for its slavish obedience to official narratives—while just as quickly condemning Fox News and right-wing “disinformation.” Jeffries does the same: one column excoriates neocon war hawks, the next skewers “woke” moralists. Every scandal ends with the same refrain that both sides betray the people. This rhythm of equal outrage sounds fair but often functions as evasion.

The impulse is understandable. Both men come of age when journalism still pretends to referee a fair fight between ideological camps. They inherit the Enlightenment reflex that balance equals objectivity—that truth is best approximated by weighing opposing errors. But that equation no longer holds. The Left now dominates nearly every narrative institution: media, academia, entertainment, and Big Tech. The Right, for all its bluster, mostly reacts from the margins. To divide criticism equally between the two is to pretend the battlefield is still level. Their version of fairness becomes a kind of moral bookkeeping: symmetrical blame for asymmetrical power.

This imbalance becomes most glaring in the COVID era, when the Left fuses moralism with managerial control. “Trust the science” becomes a creed, and apostasy means exile. The bureaucratic Left doesn’t merely comply with the biosecurity regime—it administers it. Biden’s team enforces medical segregation while congratulating itself for compassion. Universities and HR departments act as ministries of truth. Big Tech bans dissent in the name of “safety,” and the press applauds like an organ of state. The Right mostly whines about lockdown lengths and school closures, then boasts about Operation Warp Speed as if the injection were a patriotic sacrament.

The Right’s sin is cowardice; the Left’s fanaticism.

The conservatives duck confrontation; the liberals build the inquisition. What the Left once condemns as McCarthyism it now performs with hashtags and algorithms.

Jeffries and Miller aim for balance, but that very balance distorts. By spreading blame evenly between Left and Right, they create the illusion of parity where there is none. The Left currently wields the power—cultural, bureaucratic, and financial—and uses it without restraint. The Right still sins by omission; the Left sins by design.

Their misstep stems from what might be called residual progressivism—a lingering faith in the institutions they claim to despise. Both men reject the corruption of the expert class but still cling to the idea that an honest technocracy could function. Miller, who is personally targeted for questioning masks and mandates, has every right to call himself a casualty of that regime. Yet even he envisions a journalism and public health establishment purified of propaganda rather than abolished outright. Jeffries, too, dreams of a government restored to pre-corruption integrity. They’re like ex-Catholics who denounce the Vatican but still believe in confession and holy water—condemning the Church’s abuses while retaining faith in its authority.

Their craving for “balance” has deeper roots than politeness. Part of it is self-protection: by criticizing both sides, they appear independent, making their dissent harder to dismiss as partisan. Part of it is habit—the residue of old Enlightenment ideals that truth arises from debate between equals. And part of it is identity: as lifelong skeptics of power but believers in process, they can’t quite cross the line into total heresy. Balance is their camouflage, their comfort zone, and their creed. Yet in a world where one side controls nearly all levers of narrative power, that balance no longer clarifies—it obscures.

The problem isn’t just bad priests—it’s the Church itself. Once “science” becomes institutionalized, politicized, and immune to falsification, it stops being science and becomes dogma. The “trust the science” creed isn’t about inquiry; it’s about obedience. That’s the framework of liberal technocracy—the assumption that human affairs should be managed by credentialed experts, not questioned by citizens.

Jeffries and Miller remain valuable dissidents, but their instinct for “balance” keeps them in the vestibule of heresy rather than the sanctuary of truth. They stop one step short of realizing that the great divide isn’t Left versus Right—it’s between the enforcers of orthodoxy and the remnants of honesty still willing to question them.

So yes, both parties betray freedom. But only one turns virtue itself into a weapon, and calls it progress.