In the long war over historical memory, David Irving has staked his reputation—such as it is—on presenting himself as a lonely truth-teller, unearthing the “suppressed” horrors committed by the Allies in World War II. His early book The Destruction of Dresden shocked many when first released, detailing the 1945 firebombing of a city crammed with refugees and lightly defended, a massacre of civilians that remains morally fraught to this day.

But while the facts of Dresden’s destruction deserve exposure and sober reckoning, Irving’s strategy is not historical illumination. It’s narrative inversion. And it’s not designed to deepen our understanding of total war, but to recast the Germans as the true victims—while whitewashing or outright denying the monstrous crimes of the Nazi regime.

Let’s be clear: the bombing of Dresden was horrific. The casualty figures are debated, but the intent—to create a firestorm and break German morale—was real, and the civilian toll immense. That much is not in dispute. But Irving’s rhetorical move is to present Dresden in a vacuum—as if it happened in a parallel timeline where Auschwitz, Treblinka, and the Blitz never existed.

Selective Outrage as a Political Weapon

Irving’s entire project rests on selective outrage. He trains a forensic lens on Allied atrocities, especially the firebombing campaigns, while casting a fog over the ideological and military crimes of the Nazis. Worse, he frequently traffics in revisionist tropes that minimize or deny the Holocaust—an act that moves him from controversial historian into propagandist territory.

His strategy is cunning: take a real, disturbing event (like Dresden), isolate it from its wartime context, and inflate its death toll to levels that compete with the Nazi genocide—then present it as the real holocaust. This not only distorts the historical record, it plays into the hands of those who seek moral equivalence between the perpetrators of total war and those who brought it to an end.

The Erasure of Cause and Effect

Irving’s framing is an exercise in historical amnesia. By the time Dresden was bombed in February 1945, Allied troops were beginning to uncover the full scope of the Nazi death machine. The gas chambers at Majdanek had been liberated months earlier. The horror of what Germany had done—systematically, bureaucratically, and with chilling ideological conviction—was becoming undeniable.

Yes, there was vengeance in the air. Yes, the fog of war can erode moral clarity. But the Allied bombing campaign didn’t emerge from nowhere. It was born from years of total war, from the Blitz, from the razing of Warsaw and Rotterdam, and from a desperate desire to end a regime that had murdered millions. Ignoring this chain of events is not just dishonest—it’s historically criminal.

Ignoring Post-War German Complicity

Perhaps most ironically, Irving devotes much ink to the suffering of German civilians during the final months of the war but says almost nothing about what followed: the remarkable leniency shown to many Nazi perpetrators in post-war Germany.

West Germany's postwar judiciary and intelligence services were riddled with former Nazis. War criminals were reintegrated into polite society. Many faced no trial at all. If Irving were truly interested in justice for German victims, he might have turned his attention there. But that would’ve required him to admit that the victims and perpetrators in wartime Germany weren’t always so easily separated—and that moral complexity cuts both ways.

A History Built on Inversion

In the end, Irving’s treatment of Dresden is not about mourning the dead or reckoning with tragedy. It’s about inverting the roles in history’s most catastrophic war. In his narrative, the Allies become the butchers, and the Germans—Nazis included—become the victims. It’s a bait-and-switch that trades context for spectacle, and fact for grievance.

Dresden deserves to be remembered—not as a rhetorical cudgel, but as a warning. It should remind us that even “good guys” can commit atrocities in the name of winning a war. But it should also remind us why the war had to be fought, and who made it necessary.

Irving wants us to believe that the worst crime of the war happened on February 13, 1945. History tells us it began long before that—and it wore a swastika.