In the long war over historical memory, David Irving has staked his reputation—such as it is—on presenting himself as a lonely truth-teller, unearthing the “suppressed” horrors committed by the Allies in World War II. His early book The Destruction of Dresden shocked many when first released, detailing the 1945 firebombing of a city crammed with refugees and lightly defended, a massacre of civilians that remains morally fraught to this day.
But while the facts of Dresden’s destruction deserve exposure and sober reckoning, Irving’s strategy is not historical illumination. It’s narrative inversion. And it’s not designed to deepen our understanding of total war, but to recast the Germans as the true victims—while whitewashing or outright denying the monstrous crimes of the Nazi regime.
Let’s be clear: the bombing of Dresden was horrific. The casualty figures are debated, but the intent—to create a firestorm and break German morale—was real, and the civilian toll immense. That much is not in dispute. But Irving’s rhetorical move is to present Dresden in a vacuum—as if it happened in a parallel timeline where Auschwitz, Treblinka, and the Blitz never existed.
Selective Outrage as a Political Weapon
Irving’s entire project rests on selective outrage. He trains a forensic lens on Allied atrocities, especially the firebombing campaigns, while casting a fog over the ideological and military crimes of the Nazis. Worse, he frequently traffics in revisionist tropes that minimize or deny the Holocaust—an act that moves him from controversial historian into propagandist territory.
His strategy is cunning: take a real, disturbing event (like Dresden), isolate it from its wartime context, and inflate its death toll to levels that compete with the Nazi genocide—then present it as the real holocaust. This not only distorts the historical record, it plays into the hands of those who seek moral equivalence between the perpetrators of total war and those who brought it to an end.
The Erasure of Cause and Effect
Irving’s framing is an exercise in historical amnesia. By the time Dresden was bombed in February 1945, Allied troops were beginning to uncover the full scope of the Nazi death machine. The gas chambers at Majdanek had been liberated months earlier. The horror of what Germany had done—systematically, bureaucratically, and with chilling ideological conviction—was becoming undeniable.
Yes, there was vengeance in the air. Yes, the fog of war can erode moral clarity. But the Allied bombing campaign didn’t emerge from nowhere. It was born from years of total war, from the Blitz, from the razing of Warsaw and Rotterdam, and from a desperate desire to end a regime that had murdered millions. Ignoring this chain of events is not just dishonest—it’s historically criminal.
Ignoring Post-War German Complicity
Perhaps most ironically, Irving devotes much ink to the suffering of German civilians during the final months of the war but says almost nothing about what followed: the remarkable leniency shown to many Nazi perpetrators in post-war Germany.
West Germany's postwar judiciary and intelligence services were riddled with former Nazis. War criminals were reintegrated into polite society. Many faced no trial at all. If Irving were truly interested in justice for German victims, he might have turned his attention there. But that would’ve required him to admit that the victims and perpetrators in wartime Germany weren’t always so easily separated—and that moral complexity cuts both ways.
A History Built on Inversion
In the end, Irving’s treatment of Dresden is not about mourning the dead or reckoning with tragedy. It’s about inverting the roles in history’s most catastrophic war. In his narrative, the Allies become the butchers, and the Germans—Nazis included—become the victims. It’s a bait-and-switch that trades context for spectacle, and fact for grievance.
Dresden deserves to be remembered—not as a rhetorical cudgel, but as a warning. It should remind us that even “good guys” can commit atrocities in the name of winning a war. But it should also remind us why the war had to be fought, and who made it necessary.
Irving wants us to believe that the worst crime of the war happened on February 13, 1945. History tells us it began long before that—and it wore a swastika.
Thank you for your work here. Am 60, but when I was in my teens, I knew of two people who had personally met Hitler, neither fit the typical refugee of the times. The first was a woman who had circulated in the upper edges of German society then, and recollected her times at those lavish balls they used to throw early on. In particular, she recalled eating dinner with him at at least one of those events. I was not in a position to question her in detail, but I gathered that she was an American there that dated an higher up SS officer. She was about my age then, so most likely long gone, I did not keep up with her.
The second lady was one of my neighbors during my growing years. She was a native German who survived those years as a teen and eventually came to the US after the war. She had a loving, supportive family, which she needed, as she suffered from infrequent but persistent mental breakdowns for which she would check herself into a mental health institution for a few weeks at a time. Her husband told my family that she had been taken up into a winter work camp that used human labor to keep railroad lines running. One of the times that she was forced, along with the other laborers, to stand at attention all day in the bitter cold, Hitler came through on an inspection, and shook all of their hands.
These two wildly varying experiences have underlined my understanding of those years and, as well, despite the years and geographical distance, brought me closer to those times than is comfortable. As well, I do keep reading, so that I can at least have a better understanding of those times. And I remain very grateful that my dad failed out of the draft (enlarged heart and flat feet); otherwise I might not be here today.
I have not, if I recall correctly, read Irving's books, but probably articles taken from his writing on Unz.org. Maybe I can get around to it eventually. But I have read, over decades, a fair amount of history elated to WWII and can say I'm (basically) with Irving.
First, regardless of what the German Nazis did or did not do--and here propaganda churned out by court historians rules the West--there is just versus unjust war making. The only just war to be waged by governments is purely defensive, just as force used by individuals against others must be defensive. FDR wanted to join the war against Germany even though Germany had done nothing to the USA. He sought to and succeeded in provoking desperate Japanese fascists into attacking Pearl Harbor, which was NOT a surprise attack to FDR and his cabal, who knew the attack was coming. They plotted the course on a wall board of the Japanese flotilla as it steamed across the Pacific toward Hawaii. If you believe I am deluded or making this up, read Robert Stinnett's Day of Deceit which relied on hundreds of FOIA releases, redacted still today but pieced together, proving the above and much more.
The Japanese had repeatedly offered to FDR or his ambassador or his secretaty of state to withdraw from China and cede its territorial conquests in that region. These entreaties were ignored, because FDR wanted war.
FDR sent emissariess to France inveighing them to go to war with Germany, promising (against the law) future American involvement in the war, on two or maybe three occassions. He and Churchill plotted their joint war crusade against Germany, in secret, without Congressional authority or newspaper reports. Churchill was a permanent war lover; FDR sought war to ease his political embarrassment over the failure of his fascist (coercive takeover of private enterprise decisions by the state) New Deal. Meanwhile, in the background, Americans were consistently opposed to involvement in Europe's war by huge margins--85% agaainst, maybe 10% for.
FDR taunted and provoked Hitler to attack US ships transporting arms to France and England, hoping for an attaack on the atlantic. Germany refused to take the bait, even though transporting arms to its belligerants was an act of war. FDRs freezing of Japanese assets and blockade of oil imports to Japan years before Pearl Harbor weree acts of war. The Americaan admiral Richardson in charge of the Pacific fleet met FDR in the White House and demanded that he remove the Pacific fleet from Hawaii, where it was vulnerable to attack by Japan. FDR refused and after the election fired Richardson. This is not make believe or leftwing history. It is historical fact. Read William Henry Chamberlain's America's Second Crusade.
The Holecast is anti-German pro Zionist propaganda. I have read, more than once, that 2 million died of typhus in Nazi slave labor compounds. The death by gassing was not possible and has been refuted-falsified numerous times, in depth and detail.
Good luck Turfseer, you've swallowed a false history that feels good, but is not. My suggestion is, just go read the historians you dislike, including the two I tossed out. If I recall right, David Irving was a famous British historian ruined and defamed by the US foreign policy cabal. Now I'm motivated to buy his books and actually read them.