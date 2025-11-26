The incoming NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has rolled out a transition team big enough to invade a small island—400 people, seventeen committees, and the usual cast of “equity-centric visionaries.” One of them is Darrick Hamilton, a longtime reparations advocate who insists that the United States has “devalued Black lives” since its inception.

Fine. But now that Hamilton sits on New York’s state reparations commission and will help steer the economic agenda of America’s most expensive city, it’s time to examine the assumptions baked into this crusade. Not the slogans—everybody knows those—but the foundations. The things no politician (or academic seeking his next grant) ever wants to say out loud.

Because the deeper you look, the more the reparations model breaks down under its own contradictions.

1. The First Inconvenient Fact: Africans Sold Africans Into Slavery

This isn’t a “gotcha.” It’s history.

The transatlantic slave trade existed because African kings, warlords, and merchants captured other Africans and sold them to Europeans. That doesn’t absolve American slavery—but it does demolish the simplistic morality tale that “white America” created the institution single-handedly.

If you intend to assign blame by ancestry, are you prepared to:

Trace which African tribes sold which?

Bill their modern descendants?

Consider that many Black Americans may descend from both enslaved people and those who sold them?

Reparations advocates tend to hop over these questions like they’re stepping over a puddle. But you can’t demand ancestral accounting without dealing honestly with all of the ancestry.

2. The Endless DNA Problem: Who Counts as “Black”?

To distribute money by race, you must first define race. Good luck.

If you give reparations to anyone with “Black ancestry,” then you’ve created:

A racially tiered DNA bureaucracy

With financial incentives to exaggerate, fabricate, or strategically “discover” ethnic lineage

While ignoring the fact that many Americans of all races have mixed background

Is someone 10% Black eligible? 5%? 1%?

How about someone whose great-grandparent was Black but who identifies as something else?

Once you create racial wealth transfers, you turn ancestry into a political commodity. That’s not justice—it’s a genetic sweepstakes.

3. The Civil War Already Had a Price: 360,000 White Union Soldiers Dead

If the point of reparations is “atonement,” what do we make of the Civil War—a national bloodletting that wiped out an entire generation?

Hundreds of thousands of white Union soldiers—many recent immigrants with no connection to slavery—died fighting to end it. That sacrifice wasn’t symbolic. It was lethal.

And for families who lost sons, fathers, and brothers, the “intergenerational wealth gap” runs the other way. They paid in blood.

Does that count? Or is this another part of history that gets shoved aside because it complicates the narrative?

4. Reparations Reward Good People, Bad People… Everyone

Human character doesn’t disappear just because a policy drapes itself in noble intentions.

If you distribute money solely by race:

You will inevitably give money to criminals

To fraudsters

To people who have victimized other members of their own community

And to individuals whose personal behavior—regardless of ancestry—has destroyed opportunities handed to them

A program that refuses to differentiate between virtue and vice, contribution and destruction, is not justice. It’s demographic patronage.

And patronage breeds resentment—not equality.

5. Reparations for Organizations? That’s Not Justice—That’s Ideology

A growing part of the reparations movement isn’t even focused on individuals. It wants to funnel money to “organizations,” “neighborhood committees,” “equity initiatives,” “community economic hubs,” and other NGOs with nice-sounding names.

Translation:

A political subsidy pipeline.

Give money to unaccountable groups with ideological missions, and you won’t get justice. You’ll get a bureaucracy of activists redistributing funds to themselves and their allies.

This is equity as an ATM machine—not reparations.

6. The “Baby Bonds” Scheme: Reparations Forever

Hamilton’s “Baby Bonds” proposal turns the one-time-payment model into a perpetual racial entitlement program:

Government-provided trust funds

Indexed by “racialized need”

Which grow over time

Until adulthood

Subsidizing “ownership of the means of production”

In other words: reparations that never end.

And who administers those funds?

The same academic-activist class that designs the policies—and views themselves as the moral stewards of America’s economic future.

It’s the oldest con in politics: declare the country irredeemably oppressive, then hand the keys to the people who make a living insisting that oppression can never be solved.

7. The Biggest Blind Spot: Reparations Ignore Merit Entirely

A just society rewards achievement, effort, and character.

Reparations reward none of those things.

The model says:

It doesn’t matter what you’ve contributed

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve harmed or helped your community

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve made good choices or catastrophic ones

It doesn’t matter whether you even identify with the group being compensated

All that matters is ancestry.

If that’s your moral compass, you haven’t built a just society—you’ve built a caste system.

8. What This Means for New York

Now Darrick Hamilton—champion of race-indexed trust funds, critic of compromise, and proud voice of structural pessimism—is positioned to shape economic policy in a city drowning in debt, inequality, and out-migration.

Instead of tackling:

the cost of living

crime

collapsing public schools

regulatory bloat

or the mass exodus of small businesses

New York is preparing to sink time and resources into an ideological project that can’t be implemented fairly, ethically, or rationally.

Because the truth is simple:

Reparations are designed to create dependency, not prosperity.

They settle old political scores, not new opportunities.

And above all—they’re built on grievances that can never be repaid, which is precisely the point.

Conclusion: The Courage to Say What Everyone Knows

A society cannot atone its way into equality.

It cannot bribe its way into harmony.

And it cannot build justice on the shaky foundation of racial bookkeeping.

If Mamdani and his new cadre of equity engineers want to “do good,” they could start by abandoning the fantasy that America can be retrofitted through the logic of ancestral guilt.

Because real justice is built on universal principles—merit, character, law, opportunity—not on dividing the population into genetic tax brackets.

Until that truth is acknowledged, “reparations” will remain what they have always been:

A mirage—shimmering with moral language, evaporating on contact with reality.