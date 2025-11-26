Turfseer’s Newsletter

'The only group of clear gainers from the British trans-Atlantic slave trade, and even these gains were small, were the European consumers of sugar and tobacco and other plantation crops. They were given the chance to purchase dental decay and lung cancer at somewhat lower prices than would have been the case without the slave trade.' https://gwern.net/doc/economics/1974-thomas.pdf A fascinating paper that illuminates the problematic character of the 'reparations' campaign. Thomas, Robert Paul & Bean, Richard Nelson, 1974. "The Fishers of Men: The Profits of the Slave Trade," The Journal of Economic History, Cambridge University Press, vol. 34(4), pages 885-914, December 1974. In the 1990s I was a lecturer tutoring a course on politics and government for overseas students at my UK university. Early during introductions we were all sharing thumbnail biographies of one another. A Nigerian post-grad student told the the rest of us, with some pride, that she was of royal descent and that her family's standing and wealth was based on the profits of trading in slaves. No-one on the course - African citizens from Commonwealth nations - raised an eyebrow. By the time I'd assured myself that I'd really heard what I'd heard there was a break for lunch.

