It was inevitable, perhaps. Put a dissident under the lights of a major platform like Joe Rogan, and suddenly the urge to sound “reasonable” becomes irresistible. But watching Suzanne Humphries lean into virus-talk and speculative lab leaks while sidestepping the far more grounded toxin theory of paralysis feels like a betrayal—not just of the truth, but of the very illusion she once helped dissolve.

Let’s back up.

In Dissolving Illusions, co-authored with Roman Bystrianyk, Humphries laid bare the myth of the vaccine miracle and the viral boogeymen it supposedly vanquished. The book did what few dared: it told the inconvenient truth that much of what was labeled as infectious disease was actually environmental poisoning—systemic abuse via toxic “medicine,” sanitation campaigns, and industrial chemicals.

One of the most compelling case studies? Polio.

Not the heroic tale of Salk’s syringe, but the darker reality of neurotoxic pesticide exposure—lead arsenate, Paris green, and later DDT—sprayed liberally in city streets and orchards, contaminating food, homes, and children alike. These poisons were known to destroy motor neurons in the spinal cord—the exact pathology attributed to poliovirus.

Enter the Lab Leak Fairy Tale

So when Humphries appeared recently on Rogan and didn’t mention the pesticide theory—but instead promoted a virological “lab leak” narrative about Rockefeller monkey experiments gone rogue—it was like watching a magician put the curtain back over the trick we just saw exposed.

She claimed:

“In 1916, upper East side Manhattan, there was a Rockefeller Lab… trying to create the most pathological strain of polio possible… injecting monkey brains and human spinal serum… and there was a big problem with that — which was released into the public by accident… and the world experienced the worst polio epidemic on record.”

There it is: a throwback horror story of escaped Frankenviruses, complete with a Rockefeller villain and a conveniently vague “accidental release.” No mention of seasonal pesticide application. No interrogation of the virological assumptions. Just a neat little tale where the virus still gets top billing—whether from nature or a lab.

Sound familiar?

That’s because it’s the same narrative architecture used for COVID: ignore environmental and iatrogenic causes (ventilators, remdesivir, isolation), and keep the masses arguing over whether the phantom virus came from a bat cave or a BSL-4 facility.

Dissolving Illusions… or Reinforcing Them?

Humphries’ turn toward lab-leakism isn't just a misstep—it’s a strategic retreat into narrative safety. The “reasonable” middle ground between germ denial and blind trust in Pharma is the idea that maybe the virus is real, but the scientists got reckless. That’s how you avoid the scary label of “virus denialist.” That’s how you stay on Rogan’s radar.

But that’s also how you keep the core illusion intact.

The lab leak story, seductive as it is, requires belief in viruses—that they exist, that they can be isolated, purified, and weaponized. Never mind that virology has yet to demonstrate any virus as an isolated particle proven to cause disease in unpoisoned humans under natural conditions. It’s always an inferential loop: tissue culture, antibiotics, centrifuges, PCR. Never Koch’s postulates. Never biological reality.

And yet, Humphries—of all people—knows this. Or at least, she did.

Who Benefits from the Lab Leak Narrative?

Let’s not be naïve. The lab-leak hypothesis does not threaten the establishment. It protects it.

It maintains the illusion of invisible enemies.

It legitimizes gain-of-function bioterror panic and preemptive biosecurity policies.

It reinforces the need for global surveillance and centralized control of “health threats.”

It justifies the same pharmaceutical interventions… only now with a side of militarized caution.

In short, it’s the perfect psy-op: an illusion within an illusion.

And now Humphries, who once helped pull back the curtain, is busy patching it up.

The Path Not Taken

Humphries had a chance to bring the pesticide theory into the mainstream spotlight. To point to historical paralysis outbreaks as environmental poisoning mislabeled as infection. To ask why cases of “polio” disappeared in nations that banned DDT, even before mass vaccination. To expose the toxic synergy between government, agriculture, and medicine.

Instead, we got another virus ghost story with just enough historical flavor to pass as plausible.

It's not just a missed opportunity. It’s a warning.

When even our best voices retreat from hard truths into socially acceptable myths, the illusion regrows stronger than ever. The virus lives on—not because it's real, but because we won’t let it die.

Not in nature. Not in a lab.

Not in truth. Only in the story.