While exposing medical corruption, Amidwesterndoctor refuses to address the fundamental flaw in virology, insisting it would take "hours" to answer even a single critique. But is avoiding the discussion doing more harm than good?

A Midwestern Doctor

15h

Author

I have spent well over 100 hours discussing this topic with people. In almost all cases it goes in circles because there is no willingness to listen to the points and tons of dodging and diverting. I wrote those articles to address all the common arguments people raised so I wouldn't have to keep doing that. If it doesn't work for you that's fine, but each of the questions you've asked me to answer here would taken an hour plus, and then immediately be followed by replies that stated I did not answer the question, was asking in bad faith and needed to spend another few hours. I (and many others) have had all of that happen dozens if not hundreds of times in a very similar format.

My goal is to help people, and I made these threads for the purpose of doing that. If I instead put that time into spending dozens of hours going in circles that lead no where, beyond it being extremely draining to me, it's immensely disrespectful to all the people who are asking me to help them who I'm turning away because I don't have time to.

Turfseer

just now

Your work in exposing medical corruption and advocating for early treatment protocols has undoubtedly helped many people, and I respect that effort. However, in this case, your refusal to engage with foundational critiques of virology appears duplicitous—you claim to be addressing all arguments, yet you sidestep the very challenges that strike at the core of the paradigm you defend.

You state that it would take hours just to answer one part of the question, but this seems an exaggeration. If your position is sound, then a single well-supported example of virus isolation that meets scientific scrutiny should suffice. Instead, you frame the discussion as a time-wasting distraction, as if questioning the validity of virology itself is a meaningless pursuit—when, in reality, it's the foundation upon which many of the very medical deceptions you expose are built.

This unwillingness to address the root issue undermines not just your own credibility but also the broader effort to challenge Big Pharma’s fraudulent narratives. If mainstream virology is built on faulty assumptions, as many argue, then continuing to work within its framework only reinforces the very system you claim to oppose. Dismissing these concerns as “going in circles” avoids the real question: if the science is sound, why is it so difficult to provide a straightforward answer?

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/making-each-of-us-healthy-again/comment/90642898?utm_source=activity_item#comment-91438640?utm_source=activity_item