The Myth We Keep Resurrecting

When history hands us a killer with a cause, we look for a conspiracy.

We can’t help it — the idea that one unstable man could alter the world offends our sense of order. So we summon shadows: the handler behind the curtain, the whisperer, the faceless organization that must have “really” been in charge.

This reflex has a name: the patsy frame — the comforting belief that the killer wasn’t truly responsible, that he was merely a pawn in a grander, darker game. The truth is more frightening. Some men don’t need instructions. They are the conspiracy.

Every era gives us another of these self-appointed avengers, convinced their act of violence will set the world right. To understand why we keep inventing puppet masters, we have to look at the men who made them necessary.

The Prototype: From Booth to Oswald

Every generation seems to produce its own assassin-prophet — a man who mistakes murder for meaning. John Wilkes Booth was the original model: the self-dramatizing crusader who believed destiny had handed him a starring role.

Booth’s act was pure theater — a literal performance at Ford’s Theatre, punctuated by delusion. Like later “lone wolves,” he saw himself not as a killer but as an avenger—a patriot correcting history’s mistake. And even Booth attracted his own cottage industry of conspiracy: rumors that he escaped, that doubles died in his place, that he was part of some greater Confederate or foreign plot. Because apparently, even in 1865, the public couldn’t accept that one unhinged ego could upend a nation.

Nearly a century later, Lee Harvey Oswald inherited the role.

He was a walking contradiction: a self-proclaimed Marxist who defected to the Soviet Union, then returned disillusioned and bitter; a narcissist craving attention yet incapable of human connection. Everything about him screamed I matter — I’ll prove it.

When he shouted “I’m just a patsy!” after his arrest, it wasn’t a confession — it was a strategy. Oswald understood how people think. He knew that by sowing confusion, he could contaminate the evidence before the trial even began. If enough people believed he might have been framed, reasonable doubt would bloom like a weed. The declaration was less a plea of innocence than a final manipulation — one last performance for an audience of millions.

But the record shows otherwise: Oswald owned the rifle, practiced the shots, and acted alone. No handlers. No CIA marionette. Just a resentful drifter with delusions of grandeur and a mail-order gun.

Booth fired to avenge the South; Oswald to avenge himself.

Both died believing they’d struck at history. Both became myths because the public prefers plots to pathology.

The Modern Echo: Tyler Robinson

Fast-forward to the twenty-first century. The same pathology resurfaces under a new mask. Tyler Robinson, accused in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, has become the latest canvas for conspiracy theorists.

Online analysts insist he was framed, that a “second shooter” lurked in the shadows, that his fingerprints were planted and his movements choreographed. It’s the same desperate search for pattern — the refusal to accept that evil can be banal, uncoordinated, and homegrown.

But if the facts hold, Robinson wasn’t a pawn — he was a predator. A man whose grievances metastasized into ideology, whose narcissism sought validation in violence. Like Oswald, he didn’t need a handler whispering in his ear. The voice urging him forward was his own.

The Common Thread: Predatory Egos in Search of Grandeur

Booth, Oswald, and Robinson share more than notoriety — they share a psychology steeped in entitlement and rage. Each saw himself as belonging to a superior order, a self-anointed elite justified in breaking the moral code that binds ordinary people.

They weren’t fragile — they were inflated. They believed themselves instruments of destiny, purging the weak, the corrupt, or the impure. It’s a quasi-Nazi mentality: the fantasy of moral cleansing through violence, dressed up as courage or sacrifice.

Booth cloaked his homicidal vanity in patriotism. Oswald wrapped his in ideology. Robinson, if guilty, in grievance and self-righteous fury. Each saw murder as an act of purification — a way to prove they were not like the rest of us.

The public keeps inventing puppet masters — “handlers,” “deep states,” “second shooters” — to make sense of evil. But these men didn’t need handlers. They were the captains of their own imagined crusades, soldiers in self-declared holy wars against reality itself.

The Cult of Destiny — and the Comfort of the Patsy

Booth, Oswald, and Robinson didn’t see themselves as doomed — they saw themselves as chosen. Each believed he belonged to a higher caste of purpose, a self-anointed order above the laws of ordinary humanity.

This wasn’t fragility; it was supremacy — a Naziesque conviction that their will justified whatever it destroyed. Their killings weren’t acts of despair but of purification, performed in the certainty that they were cleansing a corrupted world.

That’s the psychology of the killer-messiah: the belief that history is a mirror, not a jury — that whatever they do in service of their “truth” will one day be vindicated.

But once the smoke clears, we become the myth-makers. We can’t bear to believe that intelligent, streetwise men — men capable of reading crowds, predicting reactions, and manipulating belief itself — could act entirely on their own. So we invent the patsy frame: a story that restores order by turning the assassin into someone else’s pawn.

It’s our protective fable — that such precision and foresight must come from higher orchestration, from unseen hands directing the act. Because if these men were truly self-directed, their existence exposes something far worse: that evil can be not just mad, but methodical.

The patsy frame comforts us, but it blinds us to the real nature of danger — not chaos, but conviction; not confusion, but control.

Evil doesn’t need a handler. It only needs a man intelligent enough to see how the world will excuse him, and ruthless enough to pull the trigger anyway.