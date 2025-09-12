The Prophet’s Gospel

RickyRants has built his empire on one word, screamed louder than the rest: FAKE.

Fake planes. Fake viruses. Fake assassinations. Fake school shootings.

His latest revelation proclaims that Charlie Kirk’s supposed assassination was not a tragedy but a mere plot twist in a never-ending script. Kirk, Ricky insists, is just another character written out by the shadowy stage managers of our world.

The Amen Corner

Amaterasu Solar : “Indeed! This whole manipulative bunk is so transparent to Us, who see the machinations.”

Ellen Sovereign: “From the moment of the small blood spurt… Can’t everyone see the signs of a psyop? Think People Think!!!”

They echo Ricky’s sermons with unfiltered conviction. Every squib, every news clip, every headline is confirmation of prophecy.

The Forensic Hobbyists

The Lost Crime Files: “It was clearly AI… but I thought it was a tiny lav mic he uses to record audio… popped up in the direction a squib was firing fake blood.”

They analyze bullet angles and shirt wrinkles like medieval scholars poring over scripture. But no matter the details, the conclusion never changes: FAKE.

The Cynics

Lucas Nascario : “Most people in this country believe the news, and are what would have once been considered mentally defective.”

RJ Sykes: “Great piece Ricky… Ps. Add fake SK’s to that list :)”

Their role is to sneer at the “sheeple” while applauding the prophet. Smug superiority is their creed.

The Doom Prophets

Palamambron: “What don’t the controllers want our eyes on? Maybe they’re orchestrating the bank bail-in right now. Silver is way up. The dollar is hitting the wall of exponential inflation.”

Every psyop leads, in their mind, to economic collapse. If Kirk bleeds corn syrup, the dollar bleeds value.

The Philosophers of Futility

Innomen: “I don’t really care what ‘really’ happened because what’s ‘real’ is a question I can’t get people to engage with… Facts and logic certainly have zero impact on opinion and belief.”

This faction shrugs at reality altogether. Truth doesn’t matter, action is impossible, and journalism is useless — yet somehow, they still post links to their Substack sermons.

The Networkers

Ray Horvath: “Oh, and in my article, I added a link to Mathis’s analysis of the Lincoln ‘assassination.’”

Every prophet needs a deacon. Ray’s job is to keep the conspiracy supply chain humming with fresh links, fresh paranoia, and fresh content.

The Troll and the Martyr

RayDarby : “You’re a fucking piece of shit… May you rot in hell.”

Ricky’s reply: “Not letting a stunt control my mind makes me a dick? Are YOU okay? Because I am GREAT.”

This exchange crowns Ricky with the martyr’s halo. Hatred becomes proof of chosenness. The troll is cast as persecutor, Ricky as prophet under fire.

The Liturgy of the Fake

The ritual repeats in endless cycles:

Call : “It’s fake!”

Response : “Amen! Psyop everywhere!”

Meditation : “Behold the vest, the squib, the moving ring.”

Closing Hymn: “Buy silver, for the dollar is fallen.”

It is not journalism. It is not analysis. It is a theater of suspicion, with Ricky as high priest and his flock chanting in unison.

Bonus: The Gospel of Ricky

(Apocrypha of the Fake World)

Chapter 1

And lo, Ricky lifted up his voice and proclaimed: “Fake planes. Fake viruses. Fake assassinations. Fake school shootings.” And the people trembled, for his words were mighty in CAPS LOCK. He said unto them: “Nothing thou seest is real, save the glow of thy screen and the echo of my rant.”

Chapter 2

Then gathered unto him the disciples of the Fake:

• Amaterasu cried, “Indeed! It is transparent to Us!”

• Ellen wailed, “Think People Think!!!”

• The Lost Crime Files spake, “Behold, a squib and a lav mic!” And the prophet nodded, saying: “Yea, thou hast seen rightly, for the blood was but corn syrup and the bullet but CGI.”

Chapter 3

Lucas Nascario mocked the nations, saying: “Most who believe the news are mentally defective.” Palamambron prophesied doom: “Silver is risen, the dollar falleth, and behold, stablecoins shall enslave thee.” Innomen sighed in futility: “Facts and logic have zero impact.” And Ray the Link-Dropper brought forth scrolls of Mathis, saying: “Lo, even Lincoln was a hoax.”

Chapter 4

Then came a troll, RayDarby by name, and he smote the prophet with words, saying: “Thou art a piece of shit.” But Ricky answered: “Blessed am I, for thine insult confirmeth my chosenness. To be hated by sheeple is the prophet’s crown of thorns.”

Chapter 5

And thus was the liturgy of the Fake established:

• Call: “It is fake!”

• Response: “Amen, psyop everywhere!”

• Meditation: “Behold the vest, the squib, the moving ring!”

• Benediction: “Buy silver, for the dollar is fallen.” And they reposted one another’s words, and their Substacks were multiplied.

Chapter 6

So it was written: “No one killed Charlie Kirk. His character was merely written out.” And the sheeple gnawed their cud, but the disciples rejoiced. For in the Fake World, the prophet is never wrong — only more FAKE than yesterday.

Chapter 7

And the people asked: “Where now is Charlie, who was struck and yet not slain?” Ricky lifted his eyes and proclaimed: “He abideth not among thee, for his script is ended.” “Perchance he journeyeth to a land afar, where the sun ever shineth and the wi-fi never faileth.” “Or he waiteth in secret chambers, to return clad in a new visage, a fresh mask, a different name.” And the disciples murmured: “Shall he rise again as pundit, or podcaster, or martyr?” Ricky spake: “Worry not, for the sheep shall always be fed new idols. Kirk is but one vessel; another shall be provided.” Thus it was sealed: “The greatest trick of the Fake World is not to kill the character, but to recycle him.”

Thus endeth the Gospel of Ricky.