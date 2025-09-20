When Jimmy Kimmel was finally yanked off the air for his antics, Democrats rushed to the fainting couch. “Censorship!” they wailed, as if the First Amendment had been dragged into a shallow grave by jackbooted network executives. But here’s the rub: for the past decade, Democrats have been the loudest, most consistent cheerleaders for censorship—especially when the speech being censored belonged to their political opponents. The pot, in other words, has a lot of nerve calling the kettle black.

Democrats and Their Favorite Hobby: Censorship

The Democratic Party has spent years treating the First Amendment as an obstacle rather than a cornerstone. During COVID, they demanded Big Tech silence dissenters who questioned lockdowns, masks, or vaccine mandates. They pressured the platforms directly from the White House briefing room, often with not-so-subtle threats about what would happen if the companies didn’t comply.

When Donald Trump was in office, Democrats weren’t shy about pushing the FCC to punish media outlets they thought were too favorable to him. Some even mused about revoking broadcast licenses. So much for “free expression.”

Others have gone further, suggesting that the First Amendment itself is outdated. Academics, pundits, and political figures have openly speculated about amending or “modernizing” it to deal with so-called misinformation and hate speech. The subtext was always clear: speech they disliked needed to go.

Meanwhile, Democrats praised other countries that went down the censorship path. When England and Australia introduced harsh rules on “misinformation,” Democrats and their allies applauded the model. Instead of defending America’s unique protections, they wanted to import foreign speech controls into U.S. law.

The Double Standard on Display

Fast forward to today. Kimmel, one of their own, is finally slapped down for behavior that crossed a line with audiences and advertisers. Now suddenly Democrats discover a burning passion for “free speech.” Yet when conservatives, skeptics, or even ordinary citizens were silenced, Democrats didn’t just look the other way—they demanded it.

Free speech is sacred only until their own side gets clipped—then suddenly it’s a constitutional crisis. That’s the pot calling the kettle black.

Final Thought

The First Amendment isn’t a partisan weapon. It’s not a toy for whichever side happens to hold cultural power. Democrats spent the last decade normalizing censorship and even flirting with gutting the Constitution itself. Now that the sword they sharpened has swung back in their direction, they want sympathy.

Sorry, Jimmy. You helped build the fire. Don’t be surprised if it burns.

Receipts: A Timeline of Democratic Censorship Demands