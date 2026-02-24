Turfseer’s Newsletter

9h

Indirect fraudulent invalid testing.? No isolated purified characterised reference sample to base it on.? Assumptions and computer generated genomes.? Looking for any genetic material that exist in humans, whether showing illness or not.?

7h

I am nit sure what your post achieves at this stage of the game, The PCR test was always crap and COVID was the rebranded 'flu so the whole thing was a gross deceit.

I never did an anagram analysis of 'Polymerase Chain Reaction' but it can become

- a metal chicanery poisoner

- act archenemy ail poisoner

- ie character poison laymen

And as it does contain ethylene which is toxic

- I am arc car ethylene poison

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/05/03/pcr-and-rapid-lateral-flow-tests/

