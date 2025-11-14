It didn’t begin as an exposé, a scandal, or a crusade. It began with something far more mundane — a bitter child-custody dispute in Michigan.

A divorced couple disagreed over whether their daughter should be vaccinated. The father wanted the shots; the mother did not. So each side brought in experts.

The father’s team recruited the biggest gun they could find:

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, legendary vaccinologist, co-developer of the rubella vaccine, and a figure routinely described as the “godfather of modern immunization.”

Plotkin agreed to testify for vaccination.

But before he could appear as an expert witness, he had to undergo a pre-trial deposition — a routine legal procedure. Except this one wasn’t routine at all.

The mother’s attorney was Aaron Siri, a relentless litigator with a knack for digging into the uncomfortable corners of vaccine science.

What followed was a nine-hour, 400-page interrogation that ripped away the PR gloss ordinarily wrapped around the vaccine industry. Under oath — without the safety net of press releases, friendly panels, or selective narratives — Plotkin was forced to answer real questions.

And the results were explosive.

The Most Shocking Moments From the Plotkin Deposition

1. He admitted to using orphans, mentally disabled children, and institutionalized kids in experiments

Plotkin calmly acknowledged:

experimenting on orphans

using mentally handicapped children

testing on children of imprisoned mothers

and state-institution kids who had no capacity for consent

When asked whether any of them — or their guardians — gave informed consent, he responded with chilling detachment:

“I don’t recall.”

This wasn’t ancient history. Many of these studies took place in the 1960s and ’70s — already a post-Nuremberg era.

2. He said he’d use “mentally retarded kids” again if needed

One of the most notorious moments:

Siri pressed him:

“Would you do those types of studies today?”

Plotkin didn’t blink:

“If it were important enough, yes.”

The phrase “mentally retarded kids” wasn’t a misstatement — it reflected the mindset of a man who viewed vulnerable children as acceptable test material.

Under oath, the ethical armor melted.

3. He mocked religious objectors as ‘crazies’ and people he didn’t ‘give a rat’s ass about’

Siri produced Plotkin’s own written words — emails dripping with contempt for religious exemptions.

Plotkin, confronted with the evidence, simply confirmed he wrote them.

Publicly, the industry sells “understanding.” Privately? The mask is off.

4. He confirmed aborted fetal tissue was used in vaccine development — including dozens of fetuses

Plotkin:

acknowledged aborted fetal tissue is used

admitted to studying organs taken from fetuses

confirmed that dozens were used to obtain certain cell lines needed for vaccine development

Whatever one’s moral stance, this revelation hit hard for people told these claims were “conspiracy theories.”

Plotkin described the procedures with clinical detachment. It startled many who had been assured this was all misinformation.

5. He admitted many vaccines were never tested against inert placebos

This is a foundational issue.

Siri asked repeatedly:

“Was this vaccine tested against a saline placebo?”

For many products:

the answer was no

they were tested against other vaccines

or against adjuvants

or against active ingredients

The idea that vaccines undergo randomized, double-blind, saline-placebo trials — the gold standard for medicine — was exposed as a myth.

6. He admitted the entire childhood schedule has never been tested as a whole

This single admission should have been front-page news:

Siri: “Has the full childhood schedule been tested for safety compared to fewer vaccines?” Plotkin: “No.”

No articulation, no justification — just no.

Yet the CDC confidently declares the schedule “safe and effective.”

Based on what, exactly? Not on the kind of research every parent assumes has been done.

7. He conceded that vaccine-injury reporting systems massively undercount adverse events

Plotkin acknowledged:

underreporting is severe

follow-up is inconsistent

causality is often not investigated

And yet, as if compelled by faith rather than evidence, he insisted vaccines remain safe.

It’s hard not to notice the cognitive dissonance.

8. He admitted he doesn’t know everything — while defending his ridicule of anyone who questions vaccine science

Siri’s sequence was surgical:

“You don’t know everything, correct?”

“Of course not.” “Yet you ridicule people who question vaccines?”

“Yes, because they’re wrong.”

This wasn’t science speaking.

It was ideology.

9. His demeanor — dismissive, smirking, untroubled

If you watch the full video, the most unsettling moment isn’t any single admission.

It’s the casual, almost flippant way Plotkin talks about:

experimenting on vulnerable populations

aborted fetal tissue

lack of proper placebo controls

profound gaps in safety surveillance

There’s no remorse. No reflection. Just irritation that someone dared to ask.

Why This Deposition Matters

It’s not about one man’s arrogance or blind spots.

It’s about what happens when:

an entire field lacks accountability

dissent is mocked

safety shortcuts become normalized

the public is told fairy tales instead of facts

regulators become cheerleaders

The deposition is a rare moment when a powerful insider was forced, for once, to speak plainly.

Siri didn’t expose a rogue scientist.

He exposed the culture.

For decades, vaccine science has been shielded from the scrutiny applied to every other medical product. The Plotkin deposition — nine hours of unfiltered testimony — shows exactly what rises to the surface when the veil is lifted.

It’s not a conspiracy.

It’s what the record shows.