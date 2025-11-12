Most people didn’t fear the pandemic. They needed it.

After years of boredom, polarization, and spiritual emptiness, the world was primed for an apocalypse—preferably one you could survive from your couch. And when it came, they embraced it like a new religion.

There were two main congregations in this church of hysteria: the virtue signallers and the crazies.

The Virtue Signallers: Saints of the Safe and Sanitized

For the virtue signallers, the “pandemic” was the perfect moral performance. There was no real pain involved. They didn’t see mass graves or overflowing hospitals—just curated horror: fake photos of Croatian earthquake victims passed off as COVID casualties, stock footage of people collapsing in Wuhan later traced to air pollution or staged scenes.

It wasn’t the Black Death, where a third of Europe perished in filthy streets. It was a pretend pandemic—and that made it perfect. They could play savior without risk.

Suddenly, the timid and the self-righteous had a grand cause. Their masks became halos; their vaccines, sacraments. The nightly news was their gospel. They could chant “We’re all in this together” while celebrating the censorship of anyone who asked inconvenient questions.

Lockdowns and mandates became the modern equivalents of fasting and flagellation—proof of devotion. The new saints didn’t heal the sick; they condemned the “anti-vaxxers.” The point wasn’t compassion—it was control.

They loved the rituals: the six-foot separations, the plastic shields, the moral high ground. It gave them structure in an otherwise meaningless world. They didn’t care whether the science made sense. The pandemic offered something far more intoxicating than truth—a sense of superiority.

The Crazies: Worshippers of Doom

The other group, the crazies, didn’t find the pandemic fun at all. They believed every headline, every curve, every model predicting mass death. For them, it was personal.

They disinfected groceries, wore masks alone in cars, and stared at their thermometers like holy relics. They lived in a constant state of panic, counting cases like doomsday cultists watching the clock tick toward midnight.

And when fear turned to sickness, they ran straight into the arms of the system—into hospitals that treated them not with healing but with protocols that killed thousands. The irony was brutal: the faithful died in the temples they trusted most.

The Great Psychological Pandemic

Between these two extremes—the smug and the terrified—stood a silent minority who saw through the charade but were shouted down, censored, or forced into hiding.

The truth is, the real pandemic wasn’t viral—it was psychological.

The contagion was fear. The symptoms were obedience and moral vanity.

For the first group, fear was a thrill; for the second, a death sentence. Either way, it filled a void. Both found meaning in submission—one in enforcing it, the other in succumbing to it.

The media was their pulpit, and “science” their scripture. Experts replaced priests, algorithms replaced confessionals, and Big Pharma played God.

They didn’t want the pandemic to end. Why would they? It gave them identity, power, and belonging in a society that had forgotten all three.

The End of Pretend

When the dust settled, there were no piles of bodies in the streets—just broken economies, shuttered businesses, and families torn apart. The virtue signallers had long since moved on to the next cause. The crazies were left with lingering health issues, vaccine injuries, or the haunting suspicion that they’d been played.

The pandemic people didn’t need proof of disease—only permission to panic.