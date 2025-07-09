When it comes to “deadly pandemics,” the Spanish Flu of 1918 is the holy grail of fear. Public health authorities, mainstream historians, and today’s biosecurity fanatics hold it up as proof that invisible enemies demand extreme measures. “See what happened back then?” they say. “Trust us this time.”

But was it really as bad as we’ve been told?

Or was the truth, as in the COVID era, buried under layers of wartime propaganda, medical malpractice, and toxic environmental chaos?

Let’s exhume the facts. Carefully.

The Myth of the 50 Million Dead

It’s hard to find a headline about the Spanish Flu that doesn’t feature the number “50 million.” That staggering death toll has been repeated so often it’s become unquestionable gospel. But how reliable is it?

Answer: Not very.

These numbers were largely speculative, compiled after the fact from incomplete data—during a time of global war, censorship, and chaotic record-keeping. Many “flu” deaths may have actually been caused by secondary infections, medical mistreatment, or even conditions completely unrelated to influenza.

If this sounds familiar, it should.

Iatrogenesis: Medicine As a Weapon

The term iatrogenic refers to illness caused by medical treatment itself. And by 1918, the doctors were accidentally—or recklessly—killing people in droves.

Aspirin Overdose

One of the major smoking guns was aspirin—heavily promoted by the U.S. Surgeon General and the American Medical Association as a treatment for flu symptoms.

Doses of 8–30 grams per day were not uncommon. To put that in perspective, 4 grams is now considered the maximum safe daily dose. Aspirin toxicity can cause pulmonary edema, eerily resembling the very symptoms that supposedly defined the Spanish Flu: blood-tinged froth in the lungs, rapid deterioration, and death.

Were these “flu deaths”… or salicylate poisoning?

Vaccines Gone Wrong

Though not as well-documented as in later eras, there is evidence of widespread experimental vaccinations during WWI—including bacterial vaccines given to troops.

One 1918 report noted that soldiers were injected with multiple bacterial “cocktails” in short order—sometimes with devastating effects. These weren’t for influenza (which hadn’t even been isolated yet), but rather for typhoid, cholera, and pneumonia.

Did these injections help?

No. What they likely did was confuse the immune system, introduce pathogens, and trigger dangerous overreactions. Soldiers injected with multiple adjuvants and antigens in poor sanitary conditions became ticking time bombs. The medical system of the day, convinced it was doing something, may have made a catastrophic situation worse.

The World Was a Toxic Soup

World War I didn’t just ravage the landscape—it poisoned the planet.

Soldiers fought in trenches filled with mud, human waste, and decaying corpses. But perhaps more ominously, they were bombarded with chemical weapons: chlorine gas, phosgene, and mustard gas.

Some of these agents linger in soil and air. Others ravaged the lungs, the immune system, and the central nervous system. Even troops who “recovered” might have been left with invisible immunological or respiratory damage.

Civilian populations, especially near battlefields, were also exposed to residues or downwind plumes. When you consider how many “flu” deaths were really atypical pneumonia, a toxicological origin becomes plausible.

It wasn’t just a virus. It was a war zone masquerading as a medical crisis.

Were Rights Trampled—Like in COVID?

In many places, yes.

There were mask mandates (enforced in San Francisco with fines or jail time), bans on public gatherings, school and church closures, even calls to snitch on non-compliant neighbors. Sound familiar?

But there was a key difference: the machinery of bio-surveillance and digital censorship didn’t yet exist. There were no QR codes, no vaccine passports, no social media thought police.

What there was, however, was wartime censorship. The name “Spanish Flu” itself is a misnomer—Spain was neutral in WWI and had a free press, so their outbreaks were reported. Meanwhile, belligerent nations kept quiet about theirs.

That’s not public health. That’s narrative control.

A Tale of Two Pandemics

The Spanish Flu, like COVID-19, may have been far less deadly than claimed—yet far more useful to the powers that be.

In both cases, the death toll was inflated by bad medicine and worse policy, while the public was whipped into hysteria.

And just like 2020, those who dared to ask questions—about iatrogenic harm, environmental toxicity, or the erosion of civil liberties—were treated as enemies of progress.

Maybe the real “pandemic” wasn’t viral. Maybe it never was.

Further Reading

“Salicylates and Pandemic Influenza Mortality, 1918–1919” (BMJ, 2009)

The Poisoned Needle by Eleanor McBean

Work by Amandha Vollmer, Dr. Sam Bailey, and other researchers exploring the virus-questioning position

Want more?

Subscribe and share if you’re tired of medical mythology masquerading as science.

And remember: history doesn’t repeat itself, but medical propaganda sure does.