American politics hasn’t suddenly become childish — it has stayed childish.

But the blame doesn’t rest solely on politicians. Their behavior mirrors the emotional habits and expectations of the Democratic voter base they are performing for.

When voters reward melodrama, moral panic, and theatrical villainization, politicians respond with more melodrama, more panic, and more theatrical villains.

When voters want feelings rather than facts, leaders give them feelings rather than facts.

And when the electorate reacts like a fandom instead of a citizenry, the political class behaves like content creators instead of statesmen.

This week provided an especially concentrated snapshot of that ongoing immaturity. We saw:

Six U.S. senators releasing a cryptic “resist unlawful orders” video clearly aimed at Trump, expecting their base to fill in the blanks. Rep. Jasmine Crockett launching an Epstein smear against Lee Zeldin, then scrambling into denial, reinvention, and staff-blame. Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, downplaying a woman being set on fire by a man with 49 prior arrests, initially framing it as a “mental health system failure” requiring more state funding.

None of this is new.

None of it surprises anyone paying attention.

All of it reflects the ongoing infantilization of the broader Democratic political ecosystem — leaders and voters alike.

I. The Senate’s Constitutional Cosplay: A Provocation Designed to Make Trump React

The week began with a theatrical performance disguised as civic responsibility.

Six Democratic senators produced a sober, slow-speaking video addressed to U.S. service members:

“You are required to refuse unlawful orders.” “No one—not even a president—can direct you to violate the Constitution.” “If you receive an unlawful command, you must resist it.”

They cited no unlawful orders.

They named no president.

They provided no examples, no legal context, no justification.

Because they didn’t need to.

Their base already knew who they meant.

This was performative insinuation, crafted to let their voters fill in the missing name — Trump — while maintaining plausible deniability.

More importantly, it was designed to provoke Trump into reacting, creating the very proof of “dangerousness” they wanted.

And Trump obliged.

He called the video “sedition” and noted that sedition carries the death penalty.

The senators got exactly the reaction they engineered.

Their base applauded.

The press framed Trump’s response as evidence of instability.

And everyone went home satisfied.

But this behavior doesn’t occur in a vacuum.

It thrives because it feeds the emotional expectations of Democratic voters who want Trump prodded, baited, and humiliated.

This is not adult governance.

It is adolescent theater — rewarded by an adolescent audience.

II. Jasmine Crockett’s Epstein Smear: The Smear → The Denial → The Alternate Epstein → The Staff-Blame

Then came Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who delivered possibly the week’s most breathtaking display of unserious messaging:

“Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly: Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, WinRed, McCain-Palin, Rick Lazio.”

This was not subtle.

There is only one Jeffrey Epstein whose name carries immediate political charge.

But when the claim blew apart, Crockett backpedaled into a full panic routine.

First, she denied the obvious:

“Listen, I never said it was that Jeffrey Epstein.”

Next, she invented a different Epstein — a doctor — as though the fault lay with the audience for drawing the obvious inference.

Finally, she blamed her staff.

This farcical sequence didn’t emerge from confusion.

It emerged from a culture of voters who reward narrative over accuracy.

If Crockett believed her base demanded rigor, she would act differently.

But she knows the expectation:

Give them a villain, give them a headline, give them a jab.

Details are optional.

Accountability is negotiable.

And if caught, blame the interns.

This is the ongoing infantilization in action.

III. Chicago’s Mayor Recasts a Premeditated Attack as a “Mental Health System Failure” Requiring More State Funding

The most disturbing example of the week came from Chicago.

A man with 49 prior arrests — nearly fifty — set a woman on fire aboard the CTA.

Most people would respond by asking the obvious:

How could a man with that record still be free?

Mayor Brandon Johnson did acknowledge the attacker’s extensive arrest history — but his initial framing pushed attention away from recidivism and toward ideological comfort zones.

He said the attacker and the community were victims of a “failed” mental-health and homelessness system, emphasizing that Chicago still needed more funding from the state capital to ensure something like this “never happens again.”

Rather than confronting the catastrophic failure of public safety, Johnson redirected the conversation into his preferred narrative lanes:

mental-health deficits

homelessness services

state funding gaps

In other words:

This is a system problem, not a criminality problem.

Johnson did not mention (and may not have yet known) that the perpetrator reportedly went to a gas station shortly before the attack and purchased gasoline — behavior that suggests deliberate planning, not a spontaneous psychiatric break.

Even without that detail, the 49-arrest background speaks for itself.

A man with that record should not have been able to attack anyone — ever again.

Yet Johnson followed his funding-centric emphasis with familiar rhetorical damping:

“We have to be careful not to sensationalize one incident.” “Chicago remains a safe city.”

This downplaying is not accidental.

It mirrors what his voters prefer:

systemic explanations over uncomfortable truths about crime and recidivism.

IV. The Puerile Playbook: A Culture of Emotional Politics

Across these three incidents, one theme stands out:

Democratic politicians behave this way because their voters incentivize it.

1. Senators → Performative Provocation

Voters reward symbolic defiance and theatrical moralizing.

2. Crockett → Narrative First, Reality Optional

Voters enjoy the smear more than they care about the correction.

3. Johnson → Reframing Violent Crime as Systemic Failure

Voters prefer explanations that confirm their worldview over confronting policy disasters.

Infantilization is not simply a top-down phenomenon.

It is a feedback loop:

Politicians provoke, distort, or soften reality.

Voters reward the behavior.

Politicians repeat and escalate it.

This is why the childishness persists:

It works electorally.

Conclusion: Infantilization Isn’t a Trend — It’s a Feedback Loop

The senators, Crockett, and Johnson are not aberrations.

They reflect a deeper cultural shift in Democratic politics: the steady replacement of seriousness with spectacle, analysis with narrative, and responsibility with emotionally gratifying shortcuts.

Their base does not demand adulthood.

So they do not supply it.

Democratic politicians provoke because their voters enjoy watching Trump react.

They rewrite their words because their voters prefer the narrative over the truth.

They reframe violent crime as mental-health failure because their voters don’t want to confront the consequences of failed urban policy.

The ongoing infantilization of American politics is not happening in spite of Democratic voters.

It is happening because of them.

Until both leaders and voters rediscover adulthood, the cycle will continue:

childish politicians

performing for childish expectations

and calling it governance.