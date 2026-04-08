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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
10h

I'm uncertain as to whether it's insanity or evil, but I am certain that there is no bottom to whichever it is.

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
8h

As someone who was recently “involved” with a person for 14 months, who migrated to the NoKings side of things, (he already had a nascent case of TDS), in the Spring of 2025, there’s no place for reasonable and rational discourse that is contrary to their views, with these people. They are not even interested in hearing them. When I noted his limited thinking, close minded and quite judgemental comments, “like me being a right winger and a Trumper” (of which I am neither), he flipped out and blocked me!

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