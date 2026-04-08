There’s a familiar style of argument that shows up whenever the “No Kings” crowd gets challenged. It is not really designed to persuade. It is designed to overwhelm, to posture, and to make the other person look unreasonable for not immediately accepting the most hysterical label on offer.

I ran into that style repeatedly in a long exchange with one such commenter, and the pattern became impossible to miss. It is worth laying out, because the debate strategy itself tells you a great deal about the mindset behind it.

The first move is to begin with the conclusion and treat it as already established. Trump is not merely wrong, not merely reckless, not merely overreaching. He is a fascist, a Nazi, a king, a dictator-in-waiting. Those words are dropped on the table at the outset, not as conclusions to be proven, but as moral branding. Once that happens, every later point is interpreted through that lens.

That is backwards.

If you are going to use words like fascist or Nazi, the burden is on you to demonstrate something more than vulgarity, harsh rhetoric, controversial executive action, or bad policy judgments. You would need to show something like the suppression of opposition, the elimination of dissent, the destruction of legal restraints, or truly unchecked executive power. What I got instead was a cascade of accusations, slogans, and analogies to Hitler and Hamas, with the expectation that the labels themselves would do the heavy lifting.

That is not argument. That is inflation.

The second move is what I would call the selective source demand.

At one point in the exchange, I was told that I needed to provide sources for my objections, and that without them I was merely offering “vibes” or “banter.” That sounds fair until you notice how unevenly the rule is being applied.

This same critic had made repeated claims about the CDC, court rulings, public spending, Kenya, DOGE, student loans, immigration enforcement, and social media pressure. Most of those claims were offered as assertions, sometimes with the name of an outlet or institution attached, but without any serious attempt to establish why the source should settle the issue. The pattern went like this: “The CDC says X,” therefore X is fact. “Newsweek said Y,” therefore Y is settled. “A court ruled this way,” therefore all constitutional questions are over.

That is not a real evidentiary standard. It is a rhetorical one.

And the CDC example was the clearest. I was told, in substance, that because the CDC was the source for COVID death figures, the burden shifted entirely to me to disprove it. But that skips the central issue. The question was never whether the CDC counts as a source. Of course it does. The question was whether invoking the CDC ends the debate. It does not.

That is especially true when public health agencies spent years during COVID operating inside a closed loop of institutional reinforcement: internal data, institutional messaging, media amplification, suppression of dissent, and constant appeals to authority. Simply saying “the CDC says so” is not an answer to critics. It is a declaration of allegiance. It says: these are the approved facts, and anything outside them must first climb a wall of permission before it can even be heard.

That is not how serious inquiry works.

Which leads to the third move: appeal to authority disguised as reason.

Again and again, institutional authority was substituted for argument. The CDC was treated as if it were the end of the matter. Court rulings were treated not just as legal outcomes, but as proof of virtue or vice depending on which side they favored. News outlets were invoked not merely as sources of information, but as moral referees.

This is where the authoritarian instinct enters, even while the person using it imagines himself to be fighting authoritarianism.

The entire posture is: trust the official agencies, trust the approved experts, trust the recognized outlets, trust the institutional process, and view suspicion of those things as either stupidity or moral defect. It is the mentality that says dissent is not something to be engaged but something to be managed. It is the same mentality that justified censorship, mandates, speech policing, and the public scapegoating of dissenters during COVID. And yet it arrives wearing the costume of democratic virtue.

That is the irony.

The fourth move is decorum collapse followed by moral self-congratulation.

The same critic who wanted to be taken seriously as a sober diagnostician of creeping fascism repeatedly used expletives, insults, and cheap shots. He defended this style as though profanity itself were a sign of passion and therefore seriousness. It is not. It is usually a sign that the argument is not carrying its own weight.

I pointed out that using crude language in a debate weakens a case rather than strengthens it. That was not prudishness. It was practical advice. If you want to criticize a political opponent effectively, especially one as polarizing as Trump, there is a mature way to do it and a childish way to do it. The mature way is specific, proportionate, and controlled. The childish way is to throw around “fascist,” “Nazi,” and every four-letter word you can find and then imagine that emotional intensity has somehow become proof.

It has not.

In fact, this style of argument almost always helps the person being attacked. Why? Because it tells readers that the critic is less interested in analysis than in venting. The whole thing starts to sound like a tantrum dressed in political language.

The fifth move is the impossibility of intramural criticism.

What struck me throughout the exchange was not just the ferocity directed at Trump, but the almost complete inability to direct comparable scrutiny at the critic’s own side. Biden’s finger-wagging at the unvaccinated, job-threatening mandates, social media pressure campaigns, open-border indulgence, student-loan executive maneuvering, and CDC-centered public health orthodoxy were all defended, minimized, or reclassified as compassionate governance.

That is not a principle. That is team loyalty.

When Trump says something outrageous, it is proof of authoritarian instinct. When agencies under Biden pressure platforms to suppress speech, that is responsible governance. When Trump clashes with judges, it is tyranny. When Biden tests executive boundaries, it is policy innovation. When Trump is rude, it is dangerous. When the critic himself uses expletives and insults, that is just how honest people talk.

This is not consistency. It is asymmetry masquerading as seriousness.

The sixth move is rejecting good advice because outrage is more satisfying.

At several points I made what should have been an easy suggestion to accept: if you want to criticize Trump, do it thoughtfully. Do it proportionately. Drop the Hitler comparisons. Drop the king talk. Drop the childish epithets. Make the strongest real case you can.

That advice was rejected almost instinctively.

Why? Because for many people in this camp, the labels are not incidental. They are the whole performance. “No Kings” is not merely a slogan; it is an emotional identity. It allows the speaker to imagine himself as resistance, as conscience, as moral witness. Once that self-image is in place, moderation feels like betrayal. Precision feels weak. Restraint feels like surrender.

So the temptation is always to escalate.

That is how you get every political dispute translated into existential melodrama. That is how a bad analogy to Nazism becomes more attractive than a careful criticism of overreach. That is how “trust the experts” becomes the substitute for thinking. And that is how debate stops being a search for clarity and becomes an audition for applause.

What emerged from this exchange, then, was not a persuasive case that Trump is a fascist. What emerged was a near-perfect demonstration of the “No Kings” debate strategy:

Start with the most inflammatory label possible.

Treat institutional authority as unquestionable when it supports your side.

Demand sources from the other person while assuming your own are self-validating.

Use coarse language and insults as if they show strength.

Refuse to apply the same standards to your own camp.

Ignore advice that would improve your argument because outrage feels better than discipline.

That style may feel satisfying. It may even win cheers from people who already agree.

But it does not persuade careful readers. And it certainly does not prove the case it pretends to make.

If anything, it proves something else: that a lot of the loudest anti-authoritarian rhetoric today is coming from people whose instincts are deeply authoritarian themselves. They just happen to prefer their authority in institutional packaging, wrapped in moral certainty, and blessed by the proper experts.