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John W.'s avatar
John W.
15h

Turfseer. Your respect for the proper use of words and terms is one of your traits that I appreciate.

James 3:4-5 (New International Version):

4 Or take ships as an example. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder wherever the pilot wants to go.

5 Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark.

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