There’s a certain type of commenter who shows up whenever you question the hysteria surrounding Donald Trump.

His central claim is simple: Trump is a fascist, a Nazi, a king-in-waiting. And like many who make that claim, he believes repeating it often enough substitutes for proving it.

It doesn’t.

When “Fascist” Means “I Don’t Like Him”

The approach is familiar. A string of accusations—“Do you deny this? Do you deny that?”—as if stacking claims equals building a case. It doesn’t. It’s not argument; it’s accumulation.

Even worse is the reflexive leap to Hitler. Invoking Adolf Hitler isn’t analysis—it’s surrender. It’s what you do when you don’t want to bother with proportion or specificity.

And yes, it’s more than lazy—it’s insulting. You’re taking a regime defined by systematic persecution and mass murder and casually mapping it onto a U.S. presidency constrained by courts, elections, and opposition power. That’s not serious. That’s theatrical.

The fallback is always the same: “It starts slowly.”

That line does a lot of work—and none of it convincingly.

The Protester Argument That Isn’t One

At one point, the claim is made that because “protesters did die,” this somehow proves authoritarianism.

This is where the argument crosses from weak into misleading.

There were isolated, contested incidents involving law enforcement—complex, fact-specific situations involving confrontation, escalation, and disputed use of force. What there was not is evidence of a coordinated policy to suppress dissent or eliminate political opposition.

Flattening those incidents into “people died, therefore dictatorship” is not analysis. It’s narrative-building.

If this were a true despotism, we wouldn’t be talking about a handful of disputed cases. We’d be talking about a pattern—systematic arrests, banned protests, enforced silence.

Instead, we have…people posting freely online.

Not exactly 1938.

DOGE, Kenya, and the Myth of Sacred Spending

The next move is to defend every questioned dollar of foreign aid as untouchable humanitarian necessity.

That’s another sleight of hand.

The issue isn’t whether some programs have merit. The issue is whether all spending deserves automatic protection from scrutiny simply because it can be described in moral terms.

Foreign grants tied to advocacy, cultural programming, or niche initiatives—whether in Kenya or elsewhere—are precisely the kind of expenditures taxpayers are entitled to question. You can defend them. But you don’t get to declare them beyond debate.

And the idea that “no fraud convictions” means no waste is equally thin. Government inefficiency rarely ends in handcuffs. It shows up in duplication, misaligned priorities, and programs that drift far from their original purpose.

Budget cutting is not authoritarian. It’s governance—whether done well or badly.

The Public Health Debate He Doesn’t Know He’s Losing

Where this mindset really reveals itself is on public health.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is treated as the end of the argument. The CDC said it, therefore it’s fact.

But that’s not how a free society works.

Over the past few years, a vast body of criticism—scientific, statistical, and ethical—has challenged everything from data interpretation to policy responses. None of it is engaged. It’s dismissed.

That’s not “following the science.” That’s deferring to authority.

And when that deference is paired with:

mandates tied to employment

pressure on social media to suppress dissent

public scapegoating of non-compliant groups

…it starts to look less like public health and more like enforcement.

The irony is hard to miss: the loudest accusations of authoritarianism often come from those most comfortable with authoritative control.

Social Media: The Telling Admission

There’s even an admission that the government “reached out” to social media companies to curb misinformation.

It’s framed as responsible.

It isn’t.

When the government leans on platforms that control the modern public square, the distinction between “guidance” and “pressure” becomes academic. The effect is the same: narrowing the boundaries of acceptable speech.

Many experienced that directly—posts flagged, suppressed, or removed for questioning official narratives.

Dismissing that as necessary only reinforces the point.

The Double Standard That Drives Everything

What ties all of this together is a glaring inconsistency:

When Trump speaks harshly, it’s authoritarian

When institutions exercise power, it’s justified

When Trump challenges authority, it’s dangerous

When authority suppresses dissent, it’s responsible

This isn’t a principle. It’s a preference.

And it leads to a simple conclusion:

Authoritarianism isn’t defined by the use of power—it’s defined by whether you agree with it.

The Irony He Can’t See

The goal was to prove that Trump is a would-be tyrant.

What was actually revealed is something else entirely:

A worldview where authority is trusted, dissent is suspect, and power is acceptable—so long as it’s wielded by the “right” people.

That’s not a defense of democracy.

That’s the mindset that erodes it.