A recent article from Exposing the Darkness highlights a troubling development: the same institutions that enforced sweeping COVID policies are now arguing that doctors who questioned the official narrative were not punished enough.

The piece, titled “The NEXT PLANDEMIC Playbook: Silencing and PUNISHING Dissenting Doctors,” describes a new push within parts of the medical establishment to impose harsher professional penalties on physicians who challenge official public-health guidance. The argument appearing in medical media is that doctors who questioned lockdowns, vaccine mandates, masking rules, or treatment protocols should face stronger discipline the next time a “health emergency” arises.

That proposal alone should raise eyebrows. During the COVID era, dissenting physicians were hardly ignored. Many were fired from hospital systems, stripped of board certifications, suspended by medical boards, or pushed out of academic institutions. Others were throttled or removed from social media platforms.

The idea that dissent went unpunished is, at best, a remarkable revision of recent history.

But if there is one thing the last few years demonstrated, it is that the official messaging around pandemic policy often resembled a maze of contradictions. One moment something was unnecessary; the next moment it was mandatory. Policies were declared “scientific,” only to be quietly abandoned months later.

One commenter on the article, Paul Vonharnish, captured that experience perfectly in a satirical list he posted. It reads less like parody and more like a documentary record of the confusion that ruled daily life during the lockdown era.

The Pandemic Rulebook

(As remembered by Paul Vonharnish)

Basically, you can’t leave the house for any reason, but if you have to, then you can. Masks are useless, but maybe you have to wear one. It can save you — unless it is useless. But it is mandatory as well. Stores are closed, except those that remain open. You should not go to hospitals unless you have to go there. You should only go there in case of emergency, provided you are not sick. This virus is deadly — but not too scary, except that sometimes it leads to a global disaster. Gloves won’t help, but they might help. Everyone needs to stay home, unless it’s important to go somewhere. There are no shortages of groceries in the supermarkets, but there are many things missing when you do go. The virus has no effect on children, except for those it affects. Animals are not affected, but there is still a cat that tested positive in Belgium. You will have many symptoms when you are sick, but you can also get sick without symptoms, have symptoms without being sick, or be contagious without having symptoms. In order not to get sick, you have to eat well and exercise. Eat whatever you have on hand, unless you have no food on hand. It’s better to get some fresh air. Don’t go to parks or walk anywhere. You can’t go into retirement homes, but you have to take care of the elderly who live there. If you are sick, you can’t go out. You can go to the pharmacy, but only if you are not well. You can get restaurant food delivered to the house, but you have to have your store groceries decontaminated. Every disturbing article or interview starts with: “I don’t want to trigger panic, but…” You can’t visit your mother or grandmother, but you can take a taxi and meet an older taxi driver. You can walk with a friend, but not with your family — especially if they live under the same roof. You are safe if you maintain the appropriate social distance — but you can’t go anywhere. The virus remains active on surfaces for two hours. But not necessarily. The virus lives in the air. Or maybe not. Or yes. Especially in a closed room. We would count the number of deaths, but we don’t know how many people are infected. But that’s what they will die of anyway. We should stay locked up until the virus disappears. But we might stay locked up after that. We have no treatment. Orange man bad.

Additional Pandemic Rules

(Because the list still isn’t complete)

Reading Paul’s list, I realized there were a few additional rules that also seemed to govern the era:

You must trust the science. The science may change tomorrow, but questioning it is anti-science. The vaccines are safe and effective. If they fail, it’s because not enough people took them. If you take the vaccine you cannot get sick — unless you do, in which case it prevented something worse. Natural immunity does not exist. Except when it suddenly does. If you die within weeks of a positive test, it’s a COVID death. If you die after vaccination, it’s unrelated. Lockdowns don’t work, but they must continue until they work. Gatherings are dangerous — unless they support the correct political cause. Hospitals are overwhelmed, except when reporters arrive. Doctors must follow the science. If they disagree with it, they may lose their license. Social media companies must remove misinformation — defined as anything that later turns out to be true. Emergency powers are temporary, but they can be renewed indefinitely. Freedom of speech is essential — except during a public health emergency. The pandemic ends when authorities say it ends, not when the evidence says it does. Experts must always be trusted — especially when they reverse their previous expert opinions. And finally: everything done to you was for your safety.

Why This Matters

Satire works because it exposes something real. The contradictions people remember from the COVID years were not imaginary. They were experienced daily by millions.

That’s why proposals to punish dissenting doctors even more harshly should concern anyone who values open scientific debate. Science does not advance by enforcing unanimity. It advances through disagreement, testing, criticism, and revision.

If the response to the last crisis is simply to tighten control over dissent, then the next crisis — real or manufactured — may follow a very familiar script.

And if that happens, we already know the rules.