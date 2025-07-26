The New York Times recently ran a piece with the headline: “Did Columbia’s Deal With Trump Save Its Stature or Sacrifice It?” The framing, like so many these days, isn’t really a question—it’s a veiled lament. The real subtext reads: How dare Columbia not martyr itself on the altar of progressive ideology?

Let’s back up. Columbia University just agreed to a $200 million settlement with the Trump administration over its failure to stop antisemitic harassment on campus. In return, federal research funding is being restored. The deal also includes independent oversight to ensure compliance with race-neutral admissions standards and steps to address the climate that allowed such harassment to flourish.

Cue the outrage—from Columbia faculty, legacy media, and the usual suspects in academia.

We’re told this is a “dangerous precedent,” a “tragedy for higher education,” and a “normalization of political interference.” The Times generously features voices warning of “federal extortion,” “authoritarian instincts,” and an “attack on academic freedom.”

But buried beneath all the hand-wringing is a glaring omission: Jewish students at Columbia were harassed, marginalized, and in some cases, physically intimidated. And the university did almost nothing about it.

Where’s the moral clarity? Where’s the journalism that centers victims over tenured administrators clutching their pearls?

The Real Scandal Isn’t the Settlement—It’s What Preceded It

Columbia didn’t suddenly find itself under scrutiny because Trump had a vendetta against elite schools. It ended up here because it failed in its most basic responsibility: ensuring a safe learning environment for all students. Complaints were ignored. Protests escalated. Campus buildings were occupied. "Intifada" was chanted without repercussion. Jewish students who dared to speak out were often treated as the problem, not the victims.

But in the Times article, the story is flipped. The settlement isn’t framed as a long-overdue accountability measure—it’s portrayed as a tragic consequence of political overreach.

When Columbia did finally act—after financial pressure from the federal government—it wasn’t praised for course-correcting. It was treated like a sellout.

Hypocrisy Watch: Selective Outrage in Action

Let’s talk double standards.

When the Obama administration used Title IX guidance to pressure universities into reconfiguring campus disciplinary systems, there were no breathless op-eds decrying “authoritarianism.” When DEI mandates trickled down from federal agencies, few worried about “academic freedom.” But now that the federal government is enforcing race-neutral admissions and demanding universities take antisemitism seriously? Suddenly, it’s “an existential threat to higher education.”

That’s not principle—that’s politics.

And speaking of euphemisms: much of the faculty quoted in the Times piece characterize pro-Palestinian demonstrations merely as “activism” or “political speech.” But the actual campus reality has involved intimidation, doxxing, overt antisemitism, and, in some cases, physical aggression. If the chants were being directed at any other minority group, the calls for accountability would be deafening. But when Jewish students are the target? The outrage becomes... nuanced.

A Word About “Chilling Free Speech”

Some professors worry the Columbia settlement will “chill” activism. But let’s be honest—no one’s being silenced for peaceful dissent. What’s under scrutiny is harassment, threats, and hate speech that crossed a very real line. Civil society can draw boundaries without becoming authoritarian.

And as for the breathless concern over Columbia’s agreement to notify DHS when foreign students are arrested during protests: this is already standard protocol for suspensions and expulsions. The only new wrinkle is alerting authorities at the arrest stage—hardly tyrannical, especially when public safety and immigration compliance are at stake.

If anything, it’s a mild deterrent to prevent foreign nationals from engaging in potentially illegal demonstrations. That’s not McCarthyism—it’s common sense.

Columbia Didn’t “Capitulate.” It Woke Up.

Let’s not pretend this was all about Trump strong-arming a helpless university. Columbia could have prevented this long ago by taking complaints seriously and enforcing its own rules. Instead, it let ideological pressure and fear of offending the campus mob dictate its inaction—until the consequences arrived with a dollar sign attached.

Now it’s being asked to do what it should have done all along: protect its students, uphold neutrality in admissions, and draw a line between activism and abuse.

And that, apparently, is unforgivable.

Final Thought: Accountability Isn’t Authoritarian

If holding a university accountable for failing to protect its students is now considered “political interference,” then we’ve completely lost the plot.

The real tragedy isn’t that Columbia had to make a deal. It’s that it took this long to act—and that so many are still more upset about the consequences than the cause.

If defending Jewish students is now treated as a partisan act, maybe the problem isn’t in Washington.

Maybe it’s Columbia.