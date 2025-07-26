Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
11h

100% Turf--tho' I think it's 'bout $$$ (losin' it!) not accountability. Then again, if Quatar coughed up the same amt. (I mean they do SO much already) methinks Columbia would've sad screw it ta Trump an' jus' gone with the same-ol'-same-ol'.

But I'll dare propose--let's say yer a parent an' yer "all in" on hatin' da joos an' "all in" on yer kid bein' taught that Israel ain't on a map. Would you still wanna--given the YUGE cost of edge-u-cay-shun---express joy if yer kiddos classes looked like THIS:

https://nypost.com/2025/01/22/us-news/masked-students-disrupt-columbia-classes-distribute-antisemitic-leaflets/

Walk right in, sit right down, baby let yer keffiyah hang down... (no teachin' t'day we got Resistance Figh-turds ta listen to!)

I mean class-us-interruptus, don't see how a lotta larnin' iz goin' on there... the stoodents didn't seem too happy 'bout it either... jus' sayin'... not sure why the gubbamint SHOULD BE fundin' dat...

I'd suggest all the choos fundin' Columbia stop doin' dat... it feeds the monster!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
SAMO's avatar
SAMO
11h

Agreed. Thanks for some of this clarification. Somehow I still wish financial pain could have been inflicted, not just threatened - even if just temporarily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture