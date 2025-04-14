There’s a dangerous movement gaining traction in some states that would charge women who undergo abortions with homicide. Let that sink in: not just the doctors, not just the providers—the women themselves. This isn’t just a policy shift; it’s a seismic, authoritarian overreach that shatters any pretense of compassion, autonomy, or justice.

Yes, it's true that during the COVID-19 era, many who now advocate for abortion rights shamefully participated in a crusade against the unvaccinated—calling for firings, lockdowns, and even forced medical treatments. That was medical tyranny. But now we’re witnessing its twisted mirror image: a movement cloaked in "pro-life" language that is willing to throw desperate, overwhelmed, and vulnerable women into prison for a decision that, in many cases, is made under extreme emotional and economic pressure.

Let’s be clear: two wrongs don’t make a right. If we believe in medical freedom, then that belief must be consistent. A woman’s body is not public property. The state has no place commandeering a uterus. Bodily autonomy is not situational—it doesn't evaporate because a legislature thinks it knows better.

Some of these proposed laws don't merely restrict abortion—they categorize it as murder. A woman in Louisiana, for example, could face life in prison for terminating a pregnancy. That is not justice. That is cruelty pretending to be virtue.

We already know that not all women are emotionally, psychologically, or financially prepared to bring a child into the world. For some, pregnancy leads to profound psychological distress. Postpartum depression is real, and in rare but heartbreaking cases, women have lost their minds entirely—leading to tragic consequences for both mother and child. In others, women are pressured—by partners, families, religious leaders—to carry a pregnancy they never wanted. After the birth, the bond never forms. The child suffers. The mother suffers. The system shrugs.

So let’s ask the hard question: is it moral to force birth on a woman who knows she is not ready, willing, or able to parent? Is it moral to tell her she must endure nine months of physical transformation, medical risk, and emotional turmoil against her will? And if she refuses—if she terminates—are we really ready to label her a killer?

If you want to reduce abortions, support contraception access, improve sex education, and fund prenatal care and mental health support. But turning vulnerable women into criminals? That’s not pro-life—that’s pro-punishment.

We do not need a theocracy masquerading as law. We need sanity. We need nuance. We need a culture that acknowledges the painful complexity of these decisions—not one that responds with handcuffs and moral panic.

Medical freedom must mean medical freedom for everyone. Including the woman who—after soul-searching and sorrow—decides that now is not the time. We don’t have to glorify abortion. But we must protect the right to choose it. And we must never, under any circumstances, equate a woman’s deeply personal medical decision with murder.

To do otherwise is not justice. It’s persecution.