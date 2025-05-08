They said it would never happen: an American pope. Yet here we are, under the reign of Leo XIV — the first pope from the land of McDonald's, Madison Avenue, and mRNA. His election during a second Trump presidency is enough to make legacy media spontaneously combust. But the bigger surprise may be that this pope, while invoking the legacy of Leo XIII and the lofty language of social justice, remains firmly in the pocket of Big Pharma.

That’s not hyperbole. In August 2021, long before donning the papal white, Robert Francis Prevost took to Twitter to promote COVID-19 vaccines. Not cautiously, not with nuance — but as a good disciple of the public health orthodoxy that bulldozed dissent, silenced critics, and mandated experimental shots under threat of job loss, travel restrictions, and social exclusion.

This alone disqualifies him from donning the Leonine mantle.

Pope Leo XIII, whose name the new pope now bears, was a fierce critic of unaccountable power. In Rerum Novarum, he lamented the “yoke little better than that of slavery” imposed by elites on the working class. His vision of social justice was grounded in subsidiarity — the idea that local communities should govern their own affairs — and a fierce resistance to both unrestrained capitalism and state socialism. In other words, he believed in protecting the little guy from both corporate and government overreach.

But what is forced mass vaccination if not the ultimate collusion of state and corporate power?

The vaccine rollout was, at best, a pharmaceutical experiment masquerading as altruism. At worst, it was a coordinated power grab that enriched drug companies, decimated small businesses, coerced billions, and normalized medical apartheid — all under the blessing of institutions that should’ve known better. That the new pope lent his voice to this agenda is not just a betrayal of his spiritual duties — it’s an abandonment of the very Catholic Social Teaching he claims to renew.

Social justice, rightly understood, is about protecting the vulnerable. But during COVID, it was the vulnerable who suffered most: children forced into isolation, the elderly locked away and neglected, the working poor fired over mandates, and billions of souls gaslit into submission by appeals to “the common good.” It is galling, then, to see Pope Leo XIV continue preaching a gospel that sanitizes tyranny under the label of “care.”

And let us not forget: this was not a debate over routine public health policy. This was the largest pharmaceutical campaign in human history, backed by indemnified corporations and peddled with censorship, fear, and propaganda. If Catholic leadership means anything, it should have meant sounding the alarm — not echoing the marketing slogans of Pfizer.

Some will defend Pope Leo XIV as simply following “the science.” But when “the science” becomes a cudgel used to crush conscience, we no longer live in a society guided by faith and reason. We live in a technocratic dystopia dressed up in virtue-signaling robes.

Sohrab Ahmari praises the new pope’s commitment to addressing inequality and reigning in tyrannical CEOs. But how can one fight tyranny with one hand while blessing it with the other? If Pope Leo XIV wishes to follow in the footsteps of Leo XIII, he must first reckon with the fact that in 2020–2022, the tyrants didn’t wear crowns — they wore lab coats, held patents, and gave TED Talks.

A true pope of the people would have stood with the workers who resisted mandates, the doctors who lost their licenses for asking the wrong questions, and the faithful who refused to let Caesar inject their bodies without consent.

Instead, we got Leo XIV.

He may talk about the “New Things” of our time, but if he continues to confuse pharmaceutical compliance with moral virtue, he’ll find himself not renewing the Church — but reducing it to a PR wing of the biomedical state.