Jeremiah Hosea’s recent essay, Dignity and Self-Esteem, argues that humanity’s collapse during the COVID years stemmed from a deficit of self-worth—a planet so demoralized it couldn’t say “No” to medical coercion. It’s an insightful take, and Jeremiah is right that too many folded like a tent in the wind.

But I’d offer a different explanation.

What we witnessed wasn’t a failure of self-esteem—it was a failure of moral intelligence. A new kind of tyranny emerged, cloaked not in cruelty but in compassion.

The Confederacy of the “Woke”

The modern progressive, like the Southern Confederate of old, is utterly convinced of the righteousness of his cause. The Confederates believed they were defending an honorable way of life, ordained by God and civilization. Today’s “woke” progressives believe they’re defending humanity itself—from climate doom, disease, hate speech, and every other fashionable apocalypse.

Both movements operate from faith, not evidence. Both treat dissent as heresy. And both enforce conformity through moral fervor rather than reasoned debate.

The old Confederacy was an empire of chains; the new one is an empire of masks, mandates, and censorship—“safety” as the new plantation overseer. It’s tyranny disguised as virtue, oppression in the name of empathy.

Bonhoeffer’s Warning

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian executed by the Nazis, once wrote that stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice. The stupid person, he said, is not intellectually deficient but morally blind—unable to see beyond the slogans of the crowd.

That’s the essence of our New Confederacy. Its adherents aren’t deranged or self-loathing. They’re morally stupefied—so intoxicated by their own virtue that they mistake obedience for righteousness and censorship for kindness. They trust “The Science” with the same blind devotion the old South trusted its plantation sermons.

Their faith makes them dangerous, because they commit evil while believing they’re saving the world.

The Tyranny of Good Intentions

The old Confederacy was born of bad intentions—an explicit hierarchy of human value. The new Confederacy, by contrast, springs from do-goodism run amok: a naïve belief that one can eradicate suffering by controlling others. Its disciples believe they’re saving lives, protecting feelings, and preserving democracy by silencing dissent.

This is not the jackboot tyranny of overt malice. It’s the soft despotism Tocqueville warned of—a moral bureaucracy of empathy, enforced by bureaucrats, influencers, and algorithms. Yet the end result is the same: slavery. Not of the body this time, but of the mind.

And within this soft despotism lies something even more insidious: naïveté masquerading as virtue.

We see it in the college students who wave Hamas flags, convinced they’re defending the oppressed; in activists who chant “abolish the police” as if chaos equals compassion; in voters who embrace figures like Mamdani because he flatters their moral vanity.

These aren’t monsters—they’re children playing with matches in a powder room. Their virtue signaling opens the door for cutthroats to take over. What they lack isn’t empathy—it’s discernment. They cannot see that the road to tyranny is now paved with hashtags and “equity” slogans.

The same moral blindness that once sanctified slavery now sanctifies censorship, political violence, and the inversion of truth—all under the banner of doing good.

The Coming Reckoning

Every tyranny, whether born of cruelty or kindness, ends the same way—with the crushing of individuality. The New Confederacy of the “Woke” will destroy freedom not because it hates humanity, but because it worships its own reflection too much to see what it’s become.

The question isn’t whether we had enough self-esteem during COVID. The question is whether we now have the courage—and the moral clarity—to call stupidity by its true name.

This piece was written in response to Jeremiah Hosea’s essay “Dignity and Self-Esteem.”