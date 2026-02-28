Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
9h

Great angle!

Also, we don’t live in a spinning ball of water. That is mind control for the masses.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture