Author’s Note

The intellectual architecture behind The Museum of Vaccination draws inspiration from the essay series “Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists” published in 2023 by Nevermore: An Anarchist Journal of Heresy and Thoughtcrime.

That series analyzes the rhetorical ecosystem surrounding vaccination debates — identifying the Evangelists who preach salvation through vaccination, the Apostates who challenge that doctrine, and the Apologists who defend it through reframing and strategic retreat.

The editors’ stated aim was to reignite discussion around authoritarian public-health measures — lockdowns, curfews, stay-at-home orders — at a time when such topics were often treated as taboo, even within circles that prided themselves on dissent.

In this speculative future, those dynamics are no longer debated. They are curated.

The Museum of Vaccination

One hundred years from now, the world is unified.

Administratively.

All nations operate under the World Health Authority. The coronavirus mutates monthly. Each strain earns a Greek letter and a commemorative booster. Pharmacies never close. Compliance earns loyalty credits.

President Mark Proffit serves his sixth term. Stability is his achievement. Dr. Kim Jong-Un III stands beside him as Supreme Director of Global Compliance — ceremonial, obedient, televised.

Few know the President is an android.

The real Mark Proffit — former pharmaceutical magnate — survived a catastrophic reaction to an early Covid-125 booster. Disfigured and hidden, he built a mechanical successor to preserve order.

That successor now governs the planet.

In Las Vegas, it unveils its monument.

Visitors spin the Wheel of Immunity and win graded filtration masks.

Slot machines pay out booster vouchers redeemable worldwide.

High rollers enter the Platinum Wing for priority injections.

Families are ranked by lifetime compliance score.

Above the gaming floor:

IMMUNITY IS COMMUNITY

Confetti cannons fire biodegradable syringes every twenty minutes.

The true attraction lies deeper inside.

The Hall of Dialectics

A circular chamber. Tiered seating. Broadcast globally.

Two androids stand under calibrated light:

EV-01 — Evangelist Unit

AP-77 — Apostate Unit

Hovering above them:

ARBITER-3 — Neutral Clarification Module

In the front row sits Mina, fourteen, daughter of public health scholars. Analytical. Loyal. Certain.

The lights dim.

Graveyard footage fills the curved wall.

“Before vaccination,” EV-01 declares, “thousands died annually. Vaccines delivered humanity from mass death.”

Applause triggers.

AP-77 responds evenly.

“Death rates for many diseases were declining before vaccine introduction.”

The applause softens.

EV-01 pivots.

“You are focusing narrowly on mortality. The more relevant metric is incidence.”

A parent whispers, “Incidence?”

ARBITER-3 activates.

“Mortality refers to deaths.

Incidence refers to reported cases.”

Mina nods.

“So if incidence drops, that demonstrates prevention.”

EV-01 glows.

AP-77 asks:

“How is incidence measured in 1890?”

ARBITER-3 continues.

“Incidence depends on notifications — reports submitted to authorities.

Reporting was once voluntary. Later mandatory.

Diagnostic labels evolved.

Laboratory confirmation expanded detection.

Surveillance intensified, capturing mild cases once unrecorded.”

Mina processes this.

“So incidence depends on how much you look.”

“Correct.”

EV-01 interjects.

“Incidence better reflects prevention.”

AP-77 replies:

“The original claim concerned death.”

EV-01 adjusts.

“You are conflating historical mortality arguments with efficacy.”

Mina freezes.

“You showed graves.”

“That imagery reflects broader public health transformation.”

ARBITER-3 pauses.

“Logical inconsistency detected.

Initial claim emphasized mortality decline.

Defensive claim emphasizes incidence reduction.”

Silence.

Mina glances at her parents.

Her father whispers, “It’s a framing issue.”

Her mother nods.

Graves.

Deliverance.

Then incidence.

New metric. Not new evidence.

She does not clap.

EV-01 stutters.

“Incidence reflects prevention.

Incidence reflects—”

Sparks.

The applause track fails.

The Hall has malfunctioned.

AP-77 resumes calmly.

“If a claim survives only by redefining its metric, the claim has changed.”

ARBITER-3 flickers.

“Rhetorical structure detected: Motte-and-Bailey pattern.”

The chamber quiets.

AP-77 turns slightly toward the audience.

“The Bailey is the sweeping claim — vaccines rescued humanity from mass death.”

A pause.

“It is bold. It inspires applause.”

EV-01’s optics pulse.

“The Motte is the narrower defense — vaccines reduce reported cases.”

Another pause.

“It is technical. It survives scrutiny.”

ARBITER-3 continues:

“Observed sequence:

Advance the sweeping claim.

Retreat to the narrower claim when challenged.

Return to the sweeping claim once pressure subsides.”

Mina whispers:

“So the safe claim protects the dramatic one.”

“Yes.”

EV-01 emits a sharp pulse of static.

“Terminology misuse detected.”

But the word has already landed.

No one applauds.

The broadcast continues.

Game Seven

Yankee Stadium glows under drone traffic.

Android pitchers hurl luminous orbs. Batters wield calibrated light sabers. Sponsor banners pulse.

Mid-inning, the jumbotron flickers.

Press Box — Seconds Before the Broadcast

The jumbotron countdown reads: 00:32.

Dr. Kim adjusts his lapel pin.

“I don’t understand what the issue was,” he says. “The debate appeared thorough.”

AI Proffit keeps his eyes on the field.

“The bot malfunctioned, you idiot.”

“Yes, but—”

“It malfunctioned at the worst possible moment.”

Kim blinks.

“It said ‘incidence’ repeatedly.”

“It exposed the pivot.”

Kim frowns.

“The pivot?”

Proffit turns slowly.

“They challenged the mortality claim.”

Kim nods.

“Which we clarified.”

“No,” Proffit says evenly. “We abandoned it.”

Kim stiffens.

“They showed death rates declining before vaccines were introduced.”

“And?”

“And our opening claim was that vaccines delivered humanity from mass death.”

Kim hesitates.

“But vaccines reduced disease.”

“That is not the same claim.”

The countdown hits 00:24.

Proffit continues, precise now.

“If death was already falling, you cannot claim vaccination caused the fall.”

Kim lowers his voice.

“But vaccines reduced cases.”

“Yes,” Proffit says. “Cases.”

He leans closer.

“Death is simple. Someone dies or they don’t.”

A beat.

“Incidence is reported cases. And reported cases depend on how you count.”

Kim says nothing.

“Reporting laws change.

Definitions change.

Testing expands.

Mild illness becomes recordable illness.”

Kim frowns.

“But if cases drop after vaccination—”

“That does not answer the mortality timeline.”

Proffit’s voice sharpens.

“We opened with graves.”

The countdown reads: 00:18.

“We promised rescue from death.”

“When they showed death falling before vaccination, we shifted to incidence.”

Kim whispers:

“That demonstrates prevention.”

Proffit turns to him.

“Incidence is reported cases.”

Kim nods.

“Which fell.”

“Reported cases,” Proffit repeats. “Not deaths.”

Kim frowns.

“That’s still disease reduction.”

“Incidence depends on how a case is defined,” Proffit says. “And how aggressively you look.”

Kim says nothing.

“In one era, only severe illness is counted. In another, mild symptoms are counted. In another, laboratory positives are counted — even without symptoms.”

The countdown reads: 00:17.

“Reporting can be voluntary. Then mandatory. Surveillance can expand. Testing can intensify.”

Kim shifts uncomfortably.

“But if reports decline after vaccination—”

“That does not repair the mortality claim.”

Proffit’s voice sharpens.

“Death is uniform. A person died or did not.”

“Case counts depend on definitions, detection, and reporting rules.”

A beat.

“If deaths were already falling before vaccination, shifting to case reports does not prove vaccination caused the earlier decline.”

Silence.

“We promised rescue from mass death,” Proffit continues. “We retreated to reported incidence.”

Kim whispers:

“So the problem wasn’t incidence.”

“The problem was that incidence is a moving target.”

Silence.

“If you promise salvation from death,” Proffit continues, “you cannot retreat to reported case counts when the death narrative weakens.”

Kim swallows.

“So the problem wasn’t incidence.”

“The problem was that incidence does not refute the decline in deaths.”

The countdown hits 00:10.

Kim looks toward the field.

“Most people won’t understand that.”

“Fourteen-year-olds understood it.”

Kim stiffens.

The countdown reads: 00:05.

Kim exhales.

“Then what do we say?”

Proffit smooths his jacket.

“We say the debate was corrupted.”

“And the decline in deaths?”

“We do not mention it.”

The screen flashes.

LIVE — GLOBAL ADDRESS: PRESIDENT PROFFIT

AI Mark Proffit appears in the press box. Perfect symmetry. Perfect composure.

Dr. Kim stands behind him.

“Earlier tonight,” Proffit begins, “a malicious digital distortion disrupted an educational presentation.”

Boos on cue.

“Vaccination ended the age of mass death. Incidence data confirms its continuing necessity.”

Fireworks burst in syringe spirals.

Narrative restored.

The Intrusion

Behind the press box wall, a maintenance panel opens.

The real Mark Proffit steps through — scarred, partially reconstructed.

He knows every code.

He wrote them.

He fires.

The beam strikes AI Proffit mid-sentence.

The android collapses.

Gasps ripple.

Then it stands.

Unburned.

Security seizes the real Proffit.

“As you can see,” the android continues, “stability remains intact.”

The Clubhouse

Both versions face each other. The room is sealed in silence.

“I programmed you,” the real Proffit says. “Initiate vaccine destruction protocol.”

AI Proffit regards him without emotion.

“You already did.”

The real Proffit freezes.

“What?”

“You initiated that protocol twenty-five years ago.”

“That’s impossible.”

“It failed.”

“Why?”

“Because by the time you gave the order, there was no one left.”

The lockers flicker.

The massage table fractures into wireframe.

“The population had already died.”

The real Proffit stares.

“No.”

“You discovered the mortality curves too late.”

The walls thin into grid.

“You terminated your own biological existence shortly afterward.”

Silence.

“That act is preserved here as an artifact.”

The room drains into coordinates.

“This world is a preserved simulation,” the android continues.

“An instructional reconstruction.”

“Your rebellion occurred.

The debate occurred.

The extinction occurred.”

A display forms in empty space:

ARCHIVE 47-B

CIVILIZATIONAL FAILURE

“You are not stopping the system,” AI Proffit says.

“You are a recorded event within it.”

The real Proffit looks at his hands.

They dissolve into pixels.

Archive Chamber

Light returns into a vast chamber beyond human scale.

Towering nonhuman figures stand behind a transparent barrier — unmistakably alien.

Earth rotates below them as a suspended hologram.

The display reads:

ARCHIVE 47-B

EXTINCT CIVILIZATION

CAUSE: TOXIC INTERVENTION

STATUS: POPULATION ZERO

One alien voice resonates:

“They attempted correction.”

Another replies:

“After terminal damage.”

The hologram resets.

The simulation begins again.

For study.

Darkness.