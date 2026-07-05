During my 30 years as a New York City Probation Officer, I interviewed hundreds of offenders—people convicted of violent crimes, drug offenses, robberies, assaults, and even homicide. I learned that many offenders try to justify what they did, minimize their responsibility, or express at least some degree of regret. But I have never encountered anything remotely like the interview you’re about to watch.

The woman is Angela Simpson, who in 2009 brutally murdered Terry Neely, a 46-year-old paraplegic in Phoenix, Arizona. Neely was confined to a wheelchair and appears to have known Simpson casually from the neighborhood. According to investigators, Simpson lured him to a vacant apartment by promising him sex and drugs.

What followed was almost unimaginable.

Over the course of three days, Simpson tortured Neely before killing him. Prosecutors said she beat him, stabbed him repeatedly, strangled him, pulled out his teeth, drove a nail into his head, dismembered his body, attempted to burn the remains, and finally disposed of them in a dumpster.

Why?

Simpson claimed Neely was a “snitch.” Yet investigators found no evidence that he had ever been a police informant. Whether Simpson genuinely believed the accusation, acted on neighborhood rumors, or simply used it as an excuse has never been established. The evidence uncovered during the investigation did not support her claim.

Rather than stand trial, Simpson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What has made this case infamous, however, is not only the extraordinary brutality of the crime but Simpson’s demeanor afterward. In the interview below, she calmly discusses the murder with virtually no emotion or remorse. She matter-of-factly explains why she believed Neely deserved to die and speaks about the killing in a way that many viewers have found deeply unsettling. Having spent three decades interviewing offenders myself, I can honestly say I have never witnessed anything quite like it.

After you’ve watched the interview, I’d be very interested in hearing your reaction. What struck you the most? Was it the crime itself, Simpson’s complete lack of emotion, or something else entirely? Please share your thoughts in the comments.