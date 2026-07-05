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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
3d

There's been many horrific murders, to all decent rational people it's beyond comprehension. I did a essay in high school to support the death penalty. The research I did was on the convicted murderers who were released and then murdered again. The death penalty for any murder would have saved those lives. I'm certain that this is still done today, and lives are lost.

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Lisa Brown's avatar
Lisa Brown
3d

The way I see it, everything has a root...either actions rooted in good or Godly things or actions rooted in the demonic . Clearly demonic.Dead eyes

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