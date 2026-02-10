Jon Rappoport asks a blunt question: Why are elite men sexual perverts? His answer is equally blunt: a lifetime of crime erodes morality, and power replaces conscience. By the time such men reach the summit, transgression has become their language of pleasure.

This is convincing. But it is incomplete.

Because COVID revealed something just as dangerous as elite psychopathy—and far more common.

It revealed stupidity in Bonhoeffer’s sense.

The Moral Vacuum vs. the Moral Surrender

Rappoport describes men who never developed a moral center and replaced it with domination. These are active agents of evil. They do things—lie, cheat, exploit, abuse—because power makes sense to them in a way goodness does not.

But what about the millions who did none of those things personally—yet enforced, justified, or shrugged at them?

That’s where Dietrich Bonhoeffer becomes indispensable.

Writing under Nazi rule, Bonhoeffer warned that stupidity is more dangerous than malice. Not because it is more vicious, but because it is more obedient. The stupid person, he said, is impervious to reason and unmoved by moral argument—not due to ignorance, but because they have outsourced judgment to the collective.

Stupidity is not a lack of intellect.

It is a lack of responsibility.

COVID and the Cult of “Just Following the Rules”

During COVID, I asked someone close to me a moral question stripped of politics:

Is it right that a teacher, firefighter, or police officer—after 20 or 25 years of service—should be fired for refusing a vaccine?

The response came instantly: “Well, they can go get another job.”

That sentence still chills me.

Not because it was cruel—but because it was empty.

No hatred. No rage. No pleasure in domination. Just total moral disengagement. A human life reduced to an administrative inconvenience. Conscience replaced by procedure.

This wasn’t elite perversion.

This was mass abdication.

Commission vs. Omission

Rappoport’s elites commit evil by commission. They act. They transgress. They dominate.

The COVID-compliant masses committed evil by omission. They failed to object. Failed to imagine. Failed to ask whether an action was right before asking whether it was allowed.

That distinction matters—but not in the way people think.

Because systems of evil don’t survive on psychopaths alone. They require legions of morally silent people who say things like:

“That’s just policy.”

“Everyone had a choice.”

“They knew the consequences.”

“Public safety comes first.”

Bonhoeffer understood this perfectly. The stupid person does not feel responsible for outcomes. Responsibility has been transferred upward—to experts, institutions, or “the science.”

Why This Was Worse Than Elite Corruption

Elites have always been corrupt. Epstein is not new. What was new—what should terrify us—is how many ordinary people became willing participants in moral erasure.

They didn’t want to harm anyone.

They just didn’t care enough to stop it.

And that, Bonhoeffer warned, is how entire societies descend into evil without ever feeling evil.

Power Needs Silence More Than It Needs Monsters

Rappoport is right: morality must return to the center. But that return doesn’t begin by exposing elites alone. It begins by restoring moral judgment at the individual level—especially among those who believe they are “good people” because they followed the rules.

Evil doesn’t only wear the face of the predator.

Sometimes it wears the face of the neighbor who says,

“Not my problem.”

And that may be the most dangerous face of all.