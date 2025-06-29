The Democratic Party is reeling after Zohran Mamdani’s shock victory in the New York mayoral primary—but not because they don’t understand him. On the contrary, they understand him too well. Mamdani isn’t a foreign invader in their ideological bloodstream. He’s their own creation—a Frankenstein’s monster stitched together from the discarded slogans, contradictory promises, and academic mantras the party has been parroting for years.

And now that he’s alive and winning, they’re screaming in horror.

The Screams of the Villagers

Mainstream Democrats like Philip Bump and James Carville have gone into full pearl-clutching mode. Mamdani is too radical, they say. He wants to defund the police, nationalize groceries, and abolish ICE. Why, imagine what Fox News will do with this!

Yes, imagine. The same Democrats who once marched under the banner of “defund” and “abolish” are now warning that such ideas could be politically toxic. It’s as if they’re looking at a mirror and blaming the reflection for the broken glass.

But Mamdani didn’t invent this playbook. He just read it cover to cover.

A Monster of Their Own Making

Let’s review:

“Defund the police” ? That was the party line in 2020, championed from city councils to congressional campaigns.

“Abolish ICE” ? A rallying cry in 2018, fueled by Democratic Twitter accounts and activist media.

State-funded gender affirmation care ? A staple of the Biden-Harris campaign platform, not just Mamdani’s fringe idea.

Intersectionality, land acknowledgements, emotional support peacocks, and decolonized math curriculums? All lovingly incubated in the Democratic think-tank ecosystem.

Mamdani simply had the audacity to believe the party actually meant it.

Now he’s won—and establishment Democrats are pacing the castle walls muttering, “How could this happen?”

Identity Without Accountability

Mamdani represents the final form of what the Democrats have long been flirting with: policy by hashtag, identity over inquiry, performance over pragmatism. For years, they embraced the cultural logic of the faculty lounge, prioritizing optics and outrage over outcomes. They weaponized language, pathologized dissent, and cast even moderate disagreement as moral treason.

The result? A candidate like Mamdani—a man fluent in activist shorthand, trained in class-and-race buzzspeak, and immune to the old taboos about socialism, immigration, or the surveillance state. He didn’t crash the party. He RSVP’d, showed up on time, and brought homemade kombucha.

And now they’re trying to pretend they never invited him.

Why the Panic?

It’s not just that Mamdani might lose them votes in swing districts. It’s that his victory reveals the incoherence at the heart of the Democratic brand.

This is a party that embraced intersectionality and then lost women voters. That promoted open borders rhetoric and then panicked at border surges. That promised both student debt relief and macroeconomic discipline. That said “believe all women,” then buried Tara Reade. Mamdani, by taking all the slogans literally, exposes just how performative it all was.

Worse: he’s popular with young voters—those drifting away from both parties in droves. He’s the child of the academic left and the activist class, but he speaks to the alienated post-party generation. And unlike Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton, he doesn’t need to fake progressive bona fides. He is what they pretended to be.

The Future They Deserve?

Democrats spent years summoning Mamdani-style politics through their cynical dance with campus radicalism and online virtue signaling. Now they find themselves in the same position Dr. Frankenstein did—chased by their own invention through the snow, muttering regrets too late to matter.

So spare us the gasps and editorials. If Mamdani is too extreme, don’t blame him.

Blame the party that built him.